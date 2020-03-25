Recylex : Information regarding the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the Group's activity

In the Zinc segment, the operations of Harz-Metall GmbH, Norzinco GmbH and Recytech S.A. are not affected for the time being.

In a context of strong slow down of demand in the Lead segment, these additional measures are to adapt the Lead segment's operations to the current outlook for the coming weeks. The Group will continue on a regular basis to examine the measures taken and, if necessary to take further measures.

Following its press release dated March 19th, 2020, the Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announces that, after further examination of the evolution of the situation linked to the SARS- CoV-2 pandemic and of the subsequent state instructions, further measures1 have to be implemented regarding its activities.

Information regarding the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the Group's activities

In the Plastics segment, in order to adapt to the strong decrease in demand from its customers, C2P France S.A.S. has also discontinued its production, started "short-time work" for its employees, and switched into care and maintenance mode until further notice.

In the Special Metals segment, PPM Pure Metals GmbH sees the first signs of a slowdown in demand, but its business is not significantly affected at this stage.

Due to the state instructions linked to the SARS-COV-2 pandemic and following restrictions, the rehabilitation works at the L'Estaque site had to be put on hold until further notice.

As a reminder, the German sub-group has obtained an extension of the timetable for the discussions with its financial partners aiming at restructuring its debt until May 31st, 2020, subject to certain conditions2, notably the overall review of the progress report on the assets disposals projects, scheduled end of April 2020. Due to the government instructions to contain the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ongoing asset disposals projects could take longer.

Recylex will keep investors informed about the developments of the ongoing discussions with the German subgroup's financial partners.

In this context, given the current situation and the measures taken, the Group is continuously monitoring its cash situation very carefully.

