Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Recylex    RX   FR0000120388

RECYLEX

(RX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Recylex : Special report of the Board of Directors on stock-options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 03:48am EDT

This "Special Report of the Board of Directors onstock-options" is a non-official translation into English of the "Rapport Spécial du Conseil d'administration sur les options de souscription et d'achat d'actions"issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

SPECIAL REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ON TRANSACTIONS MADE UNDER THE PROVISIONS

OF ARTICLES L.225-177 TO L. 225-186 OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE

(STOCK OPTIONS)

FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

To the Shareholders,

In accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-184 of the French Commercial Code we have the honour of reporting to you on transactions carried out under articles L. 225-177 to L. 225-186 of the said Code relating to stock options.

We can report that no stock option plan was implemented over the course of the year under the provisions of the above articles.

I-OPTIONS GRANTED TO AND EXERCISED BY COMPANY OFFICERS

We can report that no stock option was granted over the course of the financial year to company officers in recognition oftheir functions and duties within Recylex SA ("the Company"), either by theCompany or by companies related to it under the terms of article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code:

Name and function of beneficiary

Number of options granted

Purchase or subscription

Price (in euros)

Expiry

Company involved

N/A

We confirm that no stock option was allocated over the course of the financial year to company officers of the Company, in recognition of the functions and responsibilities exercised within the Company, by controlled companies under the definition of article L. 233-16 of the French Commercial Code:

Name and function of of beneficiary

Number of options granted

Purchase or subscription

Price (in euros)

Expiry

Company involved

N/A

We confirm that no stock option held on the Company or on companies related to it under the terms of Article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code or controlled by it under the definition of Article L.233-16 of the French Commercial Code, was exercised by any company officer of the Company during the financial year:

Name and function of beneficiary

Number of options exercised

Purchase or subscription

Price (in euros)

Exercise date

Company involved

N/A

II-OPTIONS GRANTED TO AND EXERCISED BY EMPLOYEES

We confirm that no stock option was allocated over the course of the financial year by the Company nor by those companies or groups related to it under the provisions of article L.225-180 of the French Commercial Code to employees of the Company other than company officers:

Name and function of beneficiary

Number of options granted

Purchase or subscription

Price (in euros)

Expiry

Company involved

N/A

We report to you hereafter the stock options binding on the Company and affiliated companies or groups related to it under the definition of the said article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code, which were exercised over the financial year by Company employees who are not company officers.

Beneficiary

Number ofoptions exercised

Purchase orsubscription

Price (in euros)

Exercise date

Company involved

Function

Jean-François

HUCHARD

6000

Subscription

5,70

22/02/2018

Recylex S.A.

Plants Manager (until January 31, 2018)

Baptiste PLANCKAERT

5000 5000

Subscription Subscription

5,70 5,70

28/02/2018 03/05/2018

Recylex S.A.

Purchasing Manager

The Board of Directors

Recylex S.A.Société Anonymewith a share capital of9.577.998,34 € | R.C.S. 542 097 704 Paris

Registered office: 6 place de la Madeleine | 75008 Paris | France

Administrative office: 79 rue Jean-Jacques Rousseau | 92158 Suresnes Cedex | France

T+33 (0)1 58 47 29 80 |F+33 (0)1 58 47 02 45 |Einfo@recylex.eu

Disclaimer

Recylex SA published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 07:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RECYLEX
03:48aRECYLEX : Statutory Auditors' report on regulated agreements and commitments
PU
03:48aRECYLEX : Special report of the Board of Directors on stock-options
PU
03:43aRECYLEX : Special Report of the Board of Directors on free shares allocation
PU
03:43aRECYLEX : Statutory Auditors' report on the 2018 Financial Statements
PU
03:43aRECYLEX : Report of the Board of Directors on the draft resolutions
PU
03:43aRECYLEX : Statutory Auditors' report on the 2018 Consolidated Financial Statemen..
PU
03:38aRECYLEX : Draft resolutions
PU
06/30RECYLEX : 2018 Annual Report
PU
06/18RECYLEX : 2018 Annual Results and AGM of July 29, 2020
GL
06/15RECYLEX : Insolvent German lead firm Weser-Metall to start talks on potential sa..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 365 M 414 M 414 M
Net income 2018 -78,7 M -89,4 M -89,4 M
Net Debt 2018 83,2 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
P/E ratio 2018 -1,85x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 47,8 M 54,1 M 54,3 M
EV / Sales 2017 0,87x
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart RECYLEX
Duration : Period :
Recylex Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastian Rudow Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Laetitia Seta Non-Executive Director
Christopher Robert Eskdale Director
Diana Kisro-Warnecke Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RECYLEX-45.57%54
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.06%24 113
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.24%8 081
SUEZ SA-21.32%7 472
PENNON GROUP PLC5.02%5 649
STERICYCLE-14.84%5 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group