Red Electrica de España : Attached you will find the complete text of resolutions adopted by the Ordinary Shareholders´ Meeting of the Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, we are sending you the following relevant information in relation to Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A.:

Attached find the complete text of the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary Shareholders'

Meeting of the Company held on March 22, 2019, proposed by the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica de Corporación, S.A.

Complete text of the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on March 22, 2019, proposed by the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica de Corporación, S.A.

I.

ITEMS FOR APPROVALRESOLUTION REGARDING POINT ONE OF THE AGENDA:

EXAMINATION AND APPROVAL, IF APPLICABLE, OF THE ANNUAL ACCOUNTS (STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION, INCOME STATEMENT, STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY, STATEMENT OF RECOGNISED INCOME AND EXPENSE, STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS) AND MANAGEMENT REPORT OF RED ELÉCTRICA CORPORACIÓN, S.A. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018.

To approve the Annual Accounts (Statement of Financial Position, Income Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Recognised Income and Expense, Statement of Cash Flows and Notes to the Financial Statements) and Management Report of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the 2018 financial year.

The Annual Accounts and Management Report of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. submitted for approval in this act are those that were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 and have been duly audited by KPMG Auditores, S.L.

RESOLUTION REGARDING POINT TWO OF THE AGENDA:

EXAMINATION AND APPROVAL, IF APPLICABLE, OF THE CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL ACCOUNTS (CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION, CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY, CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS AND NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS) AND CONSOLIDATED MANAGEMENT REPORT OF THE CONSOLIDATED GROUP OF RED ELÉCTRICA CORPORACIÓN, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018.

To approve the Consolidated Annual Accounts (Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income, Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements) and Consolidated Management Report of the Consolidated Group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and subsidiaries for the 2018 financial year.

The Annual Accounts and Management Report of the Consolidated Group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. submitted for approval in this act are those that were authorised for issue by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 and have been duly audited by KPMG Auditores, S.L.

RESOLUTION REGARDING POINT THREE OF THE AGENDA:

EXAMINATION AND APPROVAL, IF APPLICABLE, OF THE PROPOSED ALLOCATION OF THE PROFIT OF RED ELÉCTRICA CORPORACIÓN, S.A. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018.

To approve the proposed allocation of profits adopted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 19 February 2019 and consequently allocate the profits for the 2018 financial year, amounting to 645,596,729.32 euros, as follows:

AMOUNT IN EUROS

TO VOLUNTARY RESERVE 97,256,020.69

TO CAPITALISATION RESERVE 16,707,125.59

TO DIVIDENDS:

INTERIM DIVIDEND 147,250,351.04

SUPPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND 384,383,232.00

(calculated on all shares)

TOTAL

645,596,729.32

It is expressly resolved to pay to the shares having a par value of fifty cents on the euro (€0.50) with a dividend right the gross amount of 0.9831 euros per share.

The dividend will be paid on 1 July 2019, at the banks and financial institutions announced at the appropriate time, deducting from the dividend amount the gross amount of 0.2727 euros per share having a par value of fifty cents on the euro

(€0.50), which was paid as an interim dividend on 8 January 2019 under the

Board of Directors resolution dated 30 October 2018.

RESOLUTION REGARDING POINT FOUR OF THE AGENDA:

EXAMINATION AND APPROVAL, IF APPLICABLE, OF THE REPORT ON NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED GROUP OF RED ELÉCTRICA CORPORACIÓN, S.A. FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE TERMS OF LAW 11/2018 OF 28 DECEMBER 2018 AMENDING THE COMMERCIAL CODE, THE RECAST TEXT OF THE SPANISH COMPANIES ACT, APPROVED BY LEGISLATIVE ROYAL DECREE 1/2010 OF 2 JULY 2010, AND LAW 22/2015 OF 20 July 2015 ON THE AUDITING OF ACCOUNTS, ON MATTERS OF NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND DIVERSITY.

To approve the report on non-financial information of the Consolidated Group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the 2018 financial year, in accordance with the terms of Law 11/2018 of 28 December 2018 amending the Commercial Code, the recast text of the Spanish Companies Act (Ley de Sociedades de Capital; LSC), approved by Legislative Royal Decree 1/2010 of 2 July 2010, and Law 22/2015 of 20 July 2015 on the auditing of accounts, on matters of non-financial information and diversity.

The report on non-financial information of the Consolidated Group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A., the approval of which is proposed in this act, mirrors the information contained in point 11 of the Directors' Report of the Consolidated Group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2018, that was authorised for its issuance by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 19 February 2019.

The statement of non-financial information contained in that report has been examined by Ernst & Young, S.L. and may be consulted on the corporate website of the company, in the section on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.