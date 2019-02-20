Red Electrica de España : Call notice and proposed resolutions of the Ordinary General Shareholders meeting 0 02/20/2019 | 03:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SPANISH SECURITY MARKETS COMMISSION Markets Division Edison, 4 28006 MADRID Madrid, 20 February 2019 Dear Sirs: In accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, we are sending you the following relevant information in relation to Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A.: CALL NOTICE FOR THE ORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING The Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (the "Company"), at a meeting held on 19 February 2019, resolved to call the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, to be held on first call on 21 March 2019, at 12.30 p.m. at Auditorio del Complejo de los Duques de Pastrana, Paseo de la Habana 208, Madrid and, as the case may be, on second call on 22 March 2019, at the same time and venue, for the purposes of deliberating and resolving on the items contained on the following AGENDA I. ITEMS FOR APPROVAL One. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the annual accounts (statement of financial position, income statement, statement of changes in equity, statement of recognised income and expense, statement of cash flows and notes to the financial statements) and management report of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2018. Two. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the consolidated annual accounts (consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated income statement, consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity, consolidated statement of cash flows and notes to the consolidated financial statements) and consolidated management report of the consolidated group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018. Three. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the proposed allocation of the profit of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2018. Four. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the report on non-financial information of the consolidated group of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the 2018 financial year, in accordance with the terms of Law 11/2018 of 28 December 2018 amending the Commercial Code, the recast text of the Spanish Companies Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 1/2010 of 2 july 2010, and Law 22/2015 of 20 july 2015 on the Auditing of Accounts, on matters of non-financial information and diversity. Five. Examination and approval, if applicable, of the management performance of the board of directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. during the 2018 financial year. Six. Appointment of Directors of the company. 6.1 Ratification and appointment as a director, in the category of "other external", of Mr. Jordi Sevilla Segura. 6.2 Ratification and appointment as a proprietary director of Ms. María Teresa Costa Campi. 6.3 Ratification and appointment as a proprietary director of Mr. Antonio Gómez Expósito. 6.4 Appointment as an independent director of Mr. José Juan Ruiz Gómez.

Seven. Remuneration of the Board of Directors of the company: 7.1 Amendment of Article 20 ("Board of Directors") of the Articles of Association in relation to the remuneration of the Board of Directors of the company. 7.2 Approval of the Policy on Remuneration of the Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. 7.3 Approval of the Annual Report on Remuneration of the Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. 7.4 Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the 2019 financial year.

Eight. Reappointment of the statutory auditor of the parent company and of the consolidated group. Nine. Delegation for full implementation of resolutions adopted at the general shareholders meeting. II. REPORTING ITEMS Ten. Report to the general meeting of shareholders on the annual corporate governance report of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the 2018 financial year. Eleven. Report to the general meeting of shareholders on the amendment of the regulation of the board of directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. SUPPLEMENT TO CALL NOTICE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING AND PRESENTATION OF PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS In accordance with the provisions of Article 519 of the Spanish Companies Act, shareholders representing at least three percent of the share capital are informed that they may request the publication of a supplement to the call notice for the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting, including one or more items on the Agenda, provided that the new items are accompanied by a justification or, as the case may be, a justified proposedresolution. This right must be exercised by serving duly authenticated notice on the Company which must be received at the registered office, Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 177, 28109 Alcobendas, Madrid, within five days after the publication of the call notice. The supplement to the call notice must be published at least fifteen days prior to the date set for holding the General Meeting. Shareholders representing at least three percent of the share capital may submit reasoned proposals for resolutions on items already included or to be included in the Agenda for the General Meeting called. Moreover, they may make suggestions regarding those activities and interests of the Company that they believe should be discussed at the General Meeting. In both cases they will be entitled to make these proposals and suggestions by serving duly authenticated notice on the Company which must be received at the registered office, Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 117, 28109 Alcobendas, Madrid, or via the Shareholder Information Office (the details of which are published at the end of this announcement in the "General Information" section) within five days as of the publication of this call. RIGHT TO ATTEND, RIGHT TO VOTE AND RIGHT OF REPRESENTATION According to the Corporate Articles of Association, the Regulations of the Shareholders' General Meeting and the Spanish Companies Act, shareholders may attend the General Meeting if they prove their share ownership by means of a certificate issued in their name on the accounting record of book entries five days before the date on which the General Meeting is to be held. Shareholders may request, through any of the member institutions (banks, savings banks, financial institutions, in general) of Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A., Unipersonal (Iberclear), the appropriate certificate of entitlement or equivalent document from the accounting record of book entries of the Company's securities in order to obtain, as the case may be, the relevant attendance card. Shareholders who are entitled to attend may cast their vote by attending the General Meeting and casting their vote in person, or by postal or electronic correspondence or by any other means of remote communication, provided that the identity of the individual exercising his right to vote and the security of the electronic communications are duly guaranteed, in accordance with the provisions of the applicable legislation, as well as of the Corporate Articles of Association, the Regulations of the Shareholders' General Meeting and all such supplementary rules and rules implementing the aforementioned Regulations as may be approved by the Board of Directors. In accordance with the provisions of the Electricity Sector Act and Article 5 of the Company's Articles of Association, no shareholder may exercise voting rights exceeding three percent of the share capital. Parties that engage in activities in the electricity industry, and individuals or legal entities that directly or indirectly hold more than five percent of the capital of such parties, may not exercise voting rights exceeding one percent of the share capital. The above limits will not apply to Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), according to the Electricity Sector Act. Shareholders who are entitled to attend may be represented at the General Meeting by another person, even where such person is not a shareholder. Where instructions are issued by the represented shareholder, the proxy-holder shall cast his vote in accordance with such instructions and shall be obliged to keep the instructions for a period of one year as from the date of the General Meeting. Representation will be conferred in writing and the proxy clause on the attendance cards issued specifically for this Shareholders' General Meeting by the Iberclear participant entities or by the Company, if applicable, may be used. The appointment and revocation of the proxy-holder may also be made by means of postal or electronic correspondence or by any other means of remote communication, provided that the identity of the individual granting the proxy and the security of the electronic communications is duly guaranteed, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable legislation and subject, if appropriate, to the provisions of Article 17 bis of the Company's Articles of Association and Article 15.8 of the Regulations of the Shareholders' General Meeting on the casting of votes by the aforesaid means, insofar as this is not incompatible with the nature of the proxy granted. The same means as provided in the preceding paragraph may be used to notify the Company of the appointment of the proxy-holder and of the revocation of the appointment. Personal attendance at the General Meeting by the shareholder represented shall revoke any vote or proxy cast or granted beforehand, both inclusive. Proxy-holders may hold the proxies of more than one shareholder with no limit on the number of shareholders they may represent. Where a proxy-holder holds several proxies, he may cast votes in different directions, in accordance with the instructions received from each shareholder. Prior to his appointment, the proxy-holder must provide detailed information to the shareholder on whether he has any conflict of interest, in accordance with the provisions of Article 523 of the Spanish Companies Act. If the conflict arises after his appointment and the proxy-holder has not warned the represented shareholder of its potential existence, he must inform the shareholder immediately. In both cases, if no new specific voting instructions have been received for each of the items on which the proxy-holder is to vote in the name of the shareholder, the proxy-holder must refrain from casting the vote. Where a public proxy solicitation is made, the director obtaining it may not exercise the right to vote attaching to the shares represented on those items on the Agenda in respect of which he has a conflict of interest unless he has received specific voting instructions from the represented shareholder for each item. The proxy may include items which, while not included on the Agenda, may be addressed as permitted by Law, and the provisions on conflict of interests contained in the preceding paragraphs will also apply in these cases. In accordance with the provisions of Article 524 of the Spanish Companies Act, any entities that hold shareholder status by virtue of the share accounting register, but which act on account of several persons, may in any case fraction their vote and cast their vote in a different direction, further to different voting instructions, if received as such. Said financial intermediaries may delegate the vote to each indirect holder or third party designated by the same, without there being any limit on the number of proxies granted. No person may accumulate proxies in the name of the same shareholder which confer on him voting rights in the name of that shareholder that exceed the limits established in Article 5 of the Articles of Association and pursuant to the Electricity Sector Act. RIGHT TO INFORMATION Pursuant to the provisions of the Spanish Companies Act, the Company's Articles of Association and the Regulations of the Shareholders' General Meeting, any shareholders who so wish may examine and obtain, immediately and free of charge, as from publication of this notice, at the registered office (Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 177, 28109 Alcobendas, Madrid), on the Company website (www.ree.es) under the Shareholders and investors section or under the Corporate Governance section, and from the Shareholder Information Office located at the above-mentioned registered office of the Company, and in the offices and times of the Regional Offices, referred to in the "General Information" section below of this notice, and request the delivery or sending, also immediately and free of charge, of: the individual and consolidated financial statements and directors' reports to be submitted for approval by the Shareholders' General Meeting in points One and Two of the Agenda, respectively, together with the respective auditors' reports; the full text of the report on non-financial information for 2018, which will be submitted to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval in the fourth item on the agenda, together with the required assurance report issued by Ernst & Young, S.L.; the full text of the call notice and of all such proposed resolutions as may already have been adopted by the Board of Directors, without prejudice in this last-mentioned case to the fact that they may be amended up to the date of the Shareholders' General Meeting, where legally possible; as well as any proposed resolutions presented by shareholders, as they are received; and, in particular, also delivered immediately and cost-free, the professional profiles, including the identity, CV and category or status of the directors whose appointment or ratification is submitted to the Shareholders' General Meeting in point Six of the Agenda, the relevant proposals and reports of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors on the ratification or appointment of such directors; the full text of the proposed resolution contained in part one of point Seven of the Agenda regarding the amendment of art. 20 of the Articles of Association on directors' remuneration and the statutory report of the directors on that amendment; the full text of the company's directors' remuneration policy, which will be submitted to approval in part two of point Seven of the Agenda, and the stipulated report by the Appointments and Remuneration Committee; the Annual Directors' Remuneration Report of the Company, regulated in Article 541 of the Spanish Companies Act, and the proposal regarding the remuneration to be paid to the Company's Board of Directors for the 2019 financial year, examined in sections two and three, respectively, of point Seven of the Agenda; the full text of the proposed resolution relating to point Eight of the Agenda on the reappointment of the statutory auditor of the parent company and the consolidated group; the full text of the Company's Annual Corporate Governance Report for the 2018 financial year, regulated in Article 540 of the Spanish Companies Act, and the full text of the Regulation of the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A., presented both to the Shareholders' General Meeting for information purposes in points Ten and Eleven, respectively, of the Agenda. The relevant documentation will be provided to the shareholders on the day the General Meeting is held. Pursuant to the provisions of Articles 197 and 520 of the Spanish Companies Act, the shareholders may pose questions to the directors in writing, until the fifth day prior to the date set for holding the Shareholders' General Meeting, or verbally during the General Meeting, or request information or clarification concerning the items on the Agenda. Furthermore, the shareholders may request from the directors, in writing and within the same period of time, or verbally whilst the Shareholders' General Meeting is held, any clarifications they may deem necessary on publicly available information furnished by the Company to the National Securities Market Commission ("CNMV", standing for Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) since 22 March 2018, the date of the last Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:43:06 UTC 0 Latest news on RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA 03:44p RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica releases 2018 results and the Strategic Plan.. PU 03:44p RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Call notice and proposed resolutions of the Ordinary G.. PU 02:44a RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Corporate governance annual report. PU 02:44a RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica releases its 2018 results. PU 02:44a RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Company's Board of Directors, has proposed to the .. PU 02/19 RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Company submits the press presentation of the Stra.. PU 02/12 Abertis agrees to sell Hispasat stake to Red Electrica for 949 million euros RE 02/12 RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and Abertis Infraestructur.. PU 01/04 RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Others on business performance and financial informati.. PU