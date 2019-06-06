Red Electrica de España : On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. short term rating from ‘F2' to ‘F1', following the application of the Agency´s updated short term rating criteria.

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES Área de Mercados Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 6th June 2019

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to section 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and based on the wording approved in Royal Decree Law 19/2018 of 23 November, I enclose the following relevant information concerning Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A:

On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. short term rating from 'F2' to 'F1', following the application of the Agency´s updated short term rating criteria.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and its subsidiary Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U. maintain their long term rating of 'A-' and obtain a short term rating of 'F1' with a stable outlook.

Yours faithfully,

Signed: Teresa Quirós