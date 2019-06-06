Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Red Eléctrica de España    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA

(REE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/06 12:48:19 pm
19.46 EUR   +1.43%
12:58pRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. short term rating from ‘F2' to ‘F1', following the application of the Agency´s updated short term rating criteria.
PU
04/08RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The rating agency Fitch Ratings has issued a new report downgrading the company's rating level to ‘A-‘, with stable outlook, from ‘A', being removed the Rating Watch Negative.
PU
03/26RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The BoD has resolved to appoint José Juan Ruiz Gómez as member of the A&R C. and re-appoint María José García Beato as member of the Audit C. and Carmen Gómez de Barreda as LID. Appointment of Socorro Fernández Larrea as Chairwoman of A&R C.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Red Electrica de España : On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. short term rating from ‘F2' to ‘F1', following the application of the Agency´s updated short term rating criteria.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES Área de Mercados Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 6th June 2019

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to section 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and based on the wording approved in Royal Decree Law 19/2018 of 23 November, I enclose the following relevant information concerning Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A:

On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. short term rating from 'F2' to 'F1', following the application of the Agency´s updated short term rating criteria.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and its subsidiary Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.U. maintain their long term rating of 'A-' and obtain a short term rating of 'F1' with a stable outlook.

Yours faithfully,

Signed: Teresa Quirós

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 16:57:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
12:58pRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : On 6th June 2019, the rating agency Fitch Ratings has ..
PU
04/08RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The rating agency Fitch Ratings has issued a new repor..
PU
03/26RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The BoD has resolved to appoint José Juan Ruiz Gómez a..
PU
03/22RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Attached you will find the complete text of resolution..
PU
02/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica releases 2018 results and the Strategic Plan..
PU
02/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Call notice and proposed resolutions of the Ordinary G..
PU
02/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Corporate governance annual report.
PU
02/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : Eléctrica releases its 2018 results.
PU
02/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Company's Board of Directors, has proposed to the ..
PU
02/19RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA : The Company submits the press presentation of the Stra..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 095 M
EBIT 2019 1 118 M
Net income 2019 732 M
Debt 2019 5 509 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 14,23
P/E ratio 2020 14,80
EV / Sales 2019 7,59x
EV / Sales 2020 7,65x
Capitalization 10 381 M
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 19,0 €
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Francisco Lasala Bernad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Sevilla Segura Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Infrastructure & Operations Department
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA-1.59%11 650
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.74%95 586
ENEL13.52%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.07%62 627
IBERDROLA22.60%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.6.31%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About