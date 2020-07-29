Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Red Eléctrica de España, S.A.    REE   ES0173093024

RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.

(REE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red Electrica de España S A : Financial results (January - June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 03:51am EDT

Financial Results

January - June 2020

29 July 2020

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, forming part of the financial information presented in this document, were subject to a limited review and granted an unqualified opinion by the auditors. This information was drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

In order to facilitate comprehension of the information provided in this document, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at www.ree.es.

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Contents

1.

Main highlights .................................................................................................................

3

2.

Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights .........................................................................................

4

3.

Profit performance............................................................................................................

5

4.

Cash flow and balance sheet performance ........................................................................

6

5.

Significant events in first half and thereafter .....................................................................

8

Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements....................................................................

10

Consolidated income statement ..........................................................................................

10

Consolidated balance sheet .................................................................................................

11

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement......................................................................................

12

Financial calendar................................................................................................................

13

Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications ..............................................................................

14

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 2 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

1. Main highlights

COVID-19

The activity of the Red Eléctrica Group in these first six months of the year, both in Spain and in the countries where the Group is present, has been largely affected by the COVID-19 during the first six months of the year. Thanks to the measures implemented, the efforts already made in recent years to adapt to new ways of working and the fact that we have highly qualified teams, it has been possible to minimise the effects of the pandemic at an operational level; although some items, such as those related to the construction of new infrastructures in Spain and Latin America, have suffered temporary delays due to the total or partial paralysis of economic activities imposed by the authorities. It is expected that the initially planned levels of investment will be partially recovered in the last months of the year.

Considering the complexity of this health crisis, it is not yet possible to know the consequences of the crisis on the Group's activities and the value of its assets with precision. Its effects will largely depend on the time frame for the definitive eradication of the pandemic, as well as on the capacity to exit the pandemic and the recovery of global economic activity to the pre-crisis situation. The company will continue to evaluate the situation and monitor any incidents that may occur in the infrastructure as well as other external factors and the impact that these may have on the financial statements.

Electricity System

The evolution of the Spanish electricity sector has been affected by the COVID-19. The demand for electricity has fallen in these first months of the year by 8% compared to the previous year, having fallen by 13.3% during the period of the state of alarm, between 15 March and 21 June. Likewise, in this first part of the year, renewable generation has played a major role and reached 46.1% of the total electricity generated in Spain in the first half of the year. Particularly noteworthy is the strong boost to solar PV generation with a 92% growth in this month of June compared to the same month last year. The transmission grid has shown excellent availability rates so far this year. On the mainland it has been 99.0%, in the Balearic Islands 97.6% and in the Canary Islands 99.2%.

First half results

From an economic point of view, it is worth noting the incorporation of Hispasat into the Group's consolidation perimeter for the first time since the beginning of the year, which has allowed turnover to reach €977.9 million, 1.5% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019 due to the application of the new remuneration parameters contained in the circulars approved by the CNMC.

This drop has affected the group's EBITDA of €766.2 million, which is down by 1.7% compared to the first six months of 2019. The company has made significant efforts to improve efficiency in recent years and has redoubled its efforts in 2020.

In addition, the increase of more than 10% in amortization due to the incorporation of Hispasat and also a greater financial burden, as a consequence of the increase in financial debt, have led to a result of €331.7 million in the first half of the year, 8.4% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019.

On July 1st Red Eléctrica distributed €0.7729 per share as a complementary dividend. Thus, the company has distributed a total of €1.0519 per share against 2019 results, 7% more than the previous year.

Finally, on July 2nd the CNMC issued a report on the "Initial proposal for the development of the transmission grid" for the period 2021-2026 made by Red Eléctrica. This report assesses Red Eléctrica's proposal positively, as it includes the grid's needs to advance on the energy transition path defined in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 3 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

2. Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights

Income statement

January - June

April - June

(in thousands of euros)

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Revenue

977,892

993,074

(1.5)

477,419

493,336

(3.2)

EBITDA

766,249

779,361

(1.7)

364,280

373,465

(2.5)

EBIT

509,264

544,707

(6.5)

234,461

255,677

(8.3)

Profit before tax

439,718

480,881

(8.6)

208,500

226,954

(8.1)

Profit for the year

331,707

362,199

(8.4)

159,132

171,174

(7.0)

Income statement by segment

Operation & Manage-

Other business,

ment

Telecom.

Total

Corp. & adjust-

Electrical Infrastructures

(fibre + satellites)

ments

(in thousands of euros)

Domestic

International

Revenue

817,470

25,648

148,155

(13,381)

977,892

EBITDA

623,649

25,604

114,610

2,385

766,249

EBIT

445,894

17,239

42,823

3,308

509,264

Profit before tax

390,248

10,864

34,481

4,124

439,718

Profit for the year

291,748

9,062

29,233

1,664

331,707

Balance sheet

(in thousands of euros)

June 2020

December 2019 (*)

%

Non-current assets

11,081,145

10,868,397

2.0

Equity

3,399,175

3,585,156

(5.2)

Net financial debt (**)

6,266,174

6,038,069

3.8

  1. Figures restated as a result of the accounting recording of the Hispasat business combination with effect from 3 October 2019.
    (**) Includes exchange rate derivatives.

Other financial figures

January - June

April - June

(in thousands of euros)

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Operating cash flow after taxes

646,459

647,866

(0.2)

279,597

279,882

(0.1)

Investments

567,252

166,067

241.6

110,139

94,721

16.3

Dividends paid

147,002

147,250

(0.2)

-

-

-

Credit rating

Agent

Credit

Outlook

Date

rating

Standard & Poor's

A-

Stable

11/06/2020

Fitch Ratings

A-

Stable

23/04/2020

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 4 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

3. Profit performance

Revenue for the first half of 2020 amounts to €977.9 million. It is worth noting the positive performance of system operations, the incorporation for the first time in the first half of this year of Hispasat, with revenues of €79.2 million, and the good progress of the activity related to the marketing of optical fibre and the international business, which includes a full quarter of the Brazilian company Argo. Only electricity transmission performed negatively compared to the previous year, due to the application of new remuneration parameters that affect transmission activity in Spain from January 1. All of the above has led to a 1.5% drop in revenue compared to the first half of 2019, which has led to a 1.5% drop in turnover compared to the first half of 2019.

The gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounts to €766.2 million, a 1.7% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA includes the contributions to results of the companies consolidated by the equity method, TEN, Argo and Hisdesat.

Operating costs performed as follows:

  • Supply costs and other operating expenses dropped by 2.3% compared to the first half of last year, despite incorporating €13.4 million from Hispasat and a provision for the incident on the island of Tenerife in September 2019. The evolution of this item highlights the important efforts undertaken by the Red Eléctrica Group in terms of cost containment.
  • The final headcount at 30 June was 2,031, while the average headcount was 2,052 employees.
    Personnel expenses rose by 13.6% year-on-year. This increase is mainly due to the 14% increase in the average workforce, as a result of the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group. This item of expendi- ture also includes those associated with the voluntary departure plan launched at the beginning of this year.

Operating expenses

January - June

April - June

(in thousands of euros)

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Supplies and other operating expenses

169,841

173,771

(2.3)

94,959

99,382

(4.5)

Personnel expenses

87,483

77,023

13.6

43,136

39,150

10.2

Operating expenses

257,324

250,794

2.6

138,095

138,532

(0.3)

Net operating profit (EBIT) stood at €509.3 million, down by 6.5% year-on-year. In addition to the decline in revenues from the transmission activity in Spain, this item was also affected by higher depreciation due to the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group's consolidation perimeter, which resulted in a higher allocation of €59.7 million.

The negative financial result increased to €69.5 million, 9.0% more than in the first six months of 2019, as a result of the increase in average gross financial debt, which rose from €5,779 at June 30, 2019 to €6,919 million a year later.

Finally, profit for the period amounted to 331.7 million euros, a 8.4% decline year-on-year. The effective tax rate was 24.6%.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 5 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

4. Cash flow and balance sheet performance

Cash flows (1)

January - June

April - June

(in thousands of euros)

2020

2019

%

2020

2019

%

Profit before tax

439,718

480,881

(8.6)

208,500

226,953

(8.1)

Income taxes paid

(55,895)

(68,112)

(17.9)

(60,069)

(64,852)

(7.4)

Depreciation and amortisation charge

262,636

235,097

11.7

131,166

117,781

11.4

and other adjustments

Operating cash flow after taxes

646,459

647,866

(0.2)

279,597

279,882

(0.1)

Changes in working capital

(36,615)

(73,932)

(50.5)

(13,023)

(93,717)

(86.1)

Changes in other assets and liabilities

(43,297)

5,590

-

(28,120)

(3,879)

-

Changes in payables to non-current

(85,528)

(60,670)

41.0

(27,898)

13,384

-

asset suppliers

Investments

(567,252)

(166,067)

-

(110,139)

(94,721)

16.3

Free cash flow

(86,233)

352,787

-

100,417

100,949

(0.5)

Dividends paid

(147,002)

(147,250)

(0.2)

-

-

-

Change in net financial debt (2)

233,235

(205,537)

-

(100,417)

(100,949)

(0.5)

  1. This table is solely for the purpose of simplifying the consolidated cash flows table. It includes investments made by the Group in this period; the difference between this figure and payments due to investments is included mainly under changes in other assets and liabilities.
  2. The difference between this figure and the change in Net Financial Debt shown on page 4 is owing to items that do not involve cash movements.

Operating cash flow after taxes was €646.5 million, similar to the 647.9 generated in the first half of 2019.

Changes in working capital amounted to -€36.6 million in June 2020, the main reason being higher payments to creditors.

Changes in other assets and liabilities in the first half mainly include payments for the settlement of derivatives. In the first half of 2019 this item is affected by a repayment of the intra-group loan from the Chilean company TEN.

Investments carried out by the Group during the period amounted to €567.3 million. €130.5 million were invested in the development of the Spanish transmission grid, compared to €133.1 million in the first half of 2019. €398.1 million were allocated to international investments, including €374.3 million paid for 50% of the equity in the Brazilian electricity transmission company Argo. The remaining €38.7 million were devoted to the operation of the system and to telecommunications activity for the most part.

Dividends paid in the first half totalled €147.0 million, which is similar to that paid in the previous year. After the payment on July 1 of €0.7729 per share corresponding to the supplementary dividend, the dividend paid against 2019 earnings was EUR 1.0519 per share, 7% higher than the previous year.

The Red Eléctrica Group's net financial debt at 30 June 2020 amounts to €6,266.2 million, compared to €6,038.1 at the end of 2019.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 6 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Net financial debt (*)

(in thousands of euros)

National currency

Foreign currency

Total

Cash and cash equivalents

(532,860)

(35,256)

(568,116)

Non-current debt securities

3,415,900

516,881

3,932,781

Non-current loans

2,514,354

367,149

2,881,503

Promissory notes and current loans

20,006

-

20,006

Total net financial debt

5,397,395

848,774

6,266,174

(*) Debt classified according to its original contracting, without considering short-term transfers.

At 30 June 2020, 99.8% of the Group's financial debt was long term. As regards interest rates, 83% of the Group's net debt is at a fixed rate, while the remaining 17% is at a floating rate.

The average cost of the Group's financial debt in the first half of the year was 1.93%, compared to 2.30% in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average balance of gross debt stood at €6,918.5 million, compared to €5,778.8 million in the first half of the previous year.

Finally, at 30 June 2020, the Red Eléctrica Group's Equity stood at €3,399.2 million.

Hispasat PPA

The price for the acquisition of 89.68% of Hispasat's share capital amounted to €933 million. On 3 Octo- ber 2019 payment was made for the transaction and the Red Eléctrica Group took control of Hispasat.

Goodwill has been calculated as the difference between the cost of acquisition and the share in the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities existing at the date of the transaction. At the end of De- cember fair value adjustments were provisionally recognized. Goodwill amounts to €228.1 million.

Credit rating

Standard & Poor's has given Red Eléctrica Group a long-term credit rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term credit rating of "A-2". Fitch granted the Group a long-term rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term rating of "F2".

The S&P rating is based on the stability of the cash flows arising mainly from regulated transmission activities. Fitch also highlighted the low level of business risk given TSO's natural monopoly position in Spain and the steady increase in the flow of income from contracts of the telecommunications business and the electricity transmission concessions in Peru and Chile.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 7 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

5. Significant events in first half and thereafter

Below are the significant events that have taken place in the period, in addition to the included in the presentation of first-quarter results:

  • On July 2nd, the CNMC issued a report on the "Initial proposal for the development of the transmis- sion grid" of the System Operator and Manager of the electricity transmission grid for the period 2021-2026. Said report assesses Red Eléctrica's proposal ppositively, as it includes the grid's needs to advance on the energy transition path defined in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million.
  • On 29 June, the Supreme Court's ruling was published in relation to the contentious-administrative appeal filed by the government in April 2018 with the Supreme Court against Order IET/981/2016, which definitively set the remuneration for transmission for the 2016 fiscal year, and which proposed the revision of certain remuneration parameters. This ruling partially upholds the declaration of the harmfulness of Order IET 981/2016, and upholds some of the arguments put forward by the Compa- ny and urges the regulator to review the calculation methodology of some of the parameters under review. In the absence of a final resolution of this review, the Company considers that, in view of the information currently available, it has reasonably covered this risk. The assessment will be updated as more information becomes available on how the regulator will set the aforementioned methodol- ogy.
  • On 23 June the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree-Law 23/2020 which contains measures to promote energy transition to a 100% renewable electricity system and to encourage economic recov- ery in line with the European Green Pact. Among the aspects with the greatest impact on Red Eléctri- ca, it is worth highlighting the modification of the percentage of annual investment in the transmis- sion grid in relation to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.065% to 0.075% in the three-year pe- riod 2020-2022 and the modification of specific aspects of the planning in order to incorporate stra- tegic facilities linked to energy transition.
  • On 18 June the new underwater link between Menorca and Mallorca entered service, an infrastruc- ture that will decisively improve the security and quality of supply in Menorca. The cost of this in- vestment was €84 million, and it will play a substantial role in the energy transition process planned for Menorca and for all the Balearic Islands by facilitating greater efficiency in the management of the island's electricity system, maximising the integration of current and future renewable energies under safe conditions and reducing CO2 emissions.
  • On 5 June the Supreme Court issued an Order rejecting the move for dismissal regarding the residual life of the installations prior to 1998, not admitting the appeal on the useful life of these facilities. There is no possibility of appeal against this Order.
  • In June, through the Group's technological subsidiary Elewit, the Company participated in two in- vestment projects with great potential. First, it participated in a financing round of Zeleros Hyperloop, a company that develops the so-called "fifth means of transport" through hyperloop technology. It has also participated in the financing round of CounterCraft, a leading European company in cyber se- curity with pioneering technology to defend against cyber threats.
  • On 27 May the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación appointed Carlos Méndez Trelles Gar- cía as the new Secretary of the Board of Directors, replacing Rafael García de Diego Barber, who is re- tiring.
  • On 14 May, the General Shareholders Meeting of Red Eléctrica was held telematically for the first time. The meeting ratified the appointment of Beatriz Corredor, president of the Red Eléctrica Group, as a director in the "other external" category, as well as Roberto García Merino as executive director. Carmen Gómez de la Barreda has also been re-elected as an independent director.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 8 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

  • On 7 May their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain visited the Control Centre of Red Eléctrica de España, the brain of the Spanish electricity system. During the visit they were accompanied by the fourth vice-president and minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.
  • Red Eléctrica has chosen to take part in numerous initiatives in recent months with the aim of trying to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our society. The projects it participated in include the donation of food to vulnerable groups, support for rural communities and participation with other energy companies in the Positive Energy+ programme, whose objective is to support startups in the devel- opment of projects from an energy perspective and in the areas of environmental sustainability, mo- bility, social impact, digitalisation, telecommunications and 4.0.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 9 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements

Red Eléctrica Group

Consolidated income statement

(in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

2020/2019

Revenue

977,892

993,074

(1.5%)

Work on non-current assets

26,713

25,663

4.1%

Share in the profits of companies accounted for using the equity

8,007

3,639

-

method (with activities similar to those of the Group)

Supply costs

(13,436)

(13,923)

(3.5%)

Other operating income

10,961

7,779

40.9%

Personnel expenses

(87,483)

(77,023)

13.6%

Other operating expenses

(156,405)

(159,848)

(2.2%)

Gross operating profit

766,249

779,361

(1.7%)

Depreciation and amortisation charge for non-current assets

(271,679)

(246,757)

10.1%

Allocation to profit or loss of grants related to non-financial assets

15,354

12,104

26.9%

Impairment and gains or losses on disposal of non-current assets

(660)

(1)

-

Net operating profit

509,264

544,707

(6.5%)

Finance income

8,697

6,667

30.4%

Finance costs

(75,358)

(71,004)

6.1%

Exchange differences

(2,885)

511

-

Net finance expense

(69,546)

(63,826)

9.0%

Profit before tax

439,718

480,881

(8.6%)

Income tax expense

(108,050)

(118,685)

(9.0%)

Consolidated profit for the period

331,668

362,196

(8.4%)

A) Consolidated profit attributable to the Parent

331,707

362,199

(8.4%)

B) Consolidated profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(39)

(3)

-

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 10 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Group

Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS (in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019 (*)

Intangible assets

745,028

737,142

Property, plant and equipment

9,583,462

9,673,135

Investment property

1,335

1,345

Investments accounted for using the equity method

536,642

259,594

Non-current financial assets and derivatives

144,415

127,303

Deferred tax assets

67,206

66,009

Other non-current assets

3,057

3,869

Non-current assets

11,081,145

10,868,397

Inventories

43,983

42,720

Trade and other receivables

1,304,112

1,346,007

Current financial assets and derivatives

46,300

69,511

Cash and cash equivalents

568,116

328,570

Current assets

1,962,511

1,786,808

Total assets

13,043,656

12,655,205

LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

31/12/2019 (*)

Equity

3,471,370

3,564,982

Share capital

270,540

270,540

Reserves

2,910,478

2,763,196

Treasury shares and own equity instruments (-)

(41,355)

(36,504)

Profit for the year attributable to the Parent

331,707

714,752

Interim dividend

-

(147,002)

Valuation adjustments

(141,135)

(52,466)

Non-controlling interests

68,940

72,640

Equity

3,399,175

3,585,156

Grants and other

716,212

705,762

Non-current provisions

161,634

151,406

Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives

6,617,877

5,375,875

Deferred tax liabilities

436,316

466,283

Other non-current liabilities

98,471

94,902

Non-current liabilities

8,030,510

6,794,228

Current financial liabilities and derivatives

1,189,686

1,851,533

Trade and other payables

402,447

396,943

Other current liabilities

21,838

27,345

Current liabilities

1,613,971

2,275,821

Total liabilities

13,043,656

12,655,205

(*) Amounts restated as a result of the accounting recording of the business combination with effect from 3 October 2019.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 11 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red Eléctrica Group

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

(in thousands of euros)

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

580,463

539,918

Profit before tax

439,718

480,881

Adjustments to profit

330,184

301,962

Depreciation/amortisation

271,679

246,757

Other adjustments to results (net)

58,505

55,205

Changes in working capital

(36,615)

(73,932)

Other cash flows from operating activities

(152,824)

(168,993)

Interest paid

(104,739)

(105,021)

Collection of dividends

4,848

4,848

Collection of interest

2,992

898

Income tax recovered/(paid)

(55,895)

(68,112)

Other collections/(payments) on operating activities

(30)

(1,606)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(638,796)

(183,211)

Payments from investments

(652,780)

(226,737)

Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment

(278,518)

(226,737)

property

Group companies, associates and business units

(374,262)

-

Other financial assets

-

-

Proceeds from disposal

3,463

24,549

Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment

144

-

property

Other assets

3,319

24,549

Other cash flows from investing activities

10,521

18,977

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

300,773

(270,446)

Proceeds from and payments for equity instruments

(4,892)

(804)

Acquisitions

(22,852)

(38,665)

Disposals

17,960

37,861

Proceeds and payments relating to financial liability instruments

472,781

(119,069)

Issue and placements

1,572,765

568,471

Redemption and write-off

(1,099,984)

(687,540)

Dividend payments

(147,002)

(147,250)

Other cash flows from financing activities

(20,114)

(3,323)

Effect of variations in exchange rates

(2,894)

207

NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

239,546

86,468

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

328,570

767,152

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

568,116

853,620

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 12 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Financial calendar

Upcoming events

Estimated dates

First nine months 2020 results presentationOctober 2020

For more information

Visit our website:

www.ree.es

or contact us at:

Investor relations

Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 177

28109 Alcobendas (Madrid)

Telephone (34) 91 650 20 12

relacioninversores@ree.es

Disclaimer

This document has been produced by Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. for the sole purpose expressed therein. It should not in any event be construed as an offer of sale, exchange or acquisition, or as an invitation to make any kind of offer, in particular for the purchase of securities issued by Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A.

Its content is provisional and purely for information purposes and the statements it contains reflect the intentions, expectations and forecasts of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and its management. The content has not necessarily been verified by independent third parties and is, in any event, subject to negotiation, changes and modifications.

In this respect, neither Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. nor its directors, executives, staff, consultants or advisors or the companies belonging to its group (referred to collectively as its "Representatives") may be held liable for the precision, accuracy or integrity of the information or statements included in this document, and no form of explicit or implicit declaration or guarantee on the part of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. or its Representatives may be construed from its content. Neither may Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. or any of its Representatives be held liable in any way (including negligence) for any damage that may arise from the use of this document or any information contained in it.

Furthermore, Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. does not assume any commitment to publish potential modifications or revisions to the information, data or statements contained in the document in the event of changes in strategy or intention, or any unforeseen events that may affect them.

This disclaimer should be taken into consideration by all the individuals or entities at whom this document is targeted and by those who consider that they have to make decisions or issue opinions related to securities issued by Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A., especially analysts, notwithstanding the option to consult the public documentation and disclosures notified or registered with the Spanish stock market authority (CNMV), which Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. recommends all interested parties to do.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 13 of 14

www.ree.es

Red Eléctrica Corporación

Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications

Renewed presence in the world index (DJSI World)

Included in the FTSE4Good index since 2008(*).

Remained in the MSCI ESG index, achieving the maximum rating "AAA".

Renewed presence in the MSCI Global Sustainability Indices following its inclusion in 2014.

Permanence in the ECPI indexes since its inclusion in 2008.

"Silver Class" distinction from the 2020 Sustainability Yearbook produced by S&P's Global in cooperation with RobecoSAM.

Remained in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index.

Permanence in the Euronext-Vigeo sustainability indexes (Eurozone 120 and Europe 120 and Global 120 and inclusion in the Euro-next Eurozone ESG Large 80 index).

Ranked first in the Utilities/Network Operators sector with a B+ rating.

Recognised with an A- rating for its commitment to the fight against climate change.

  1. FTSE Group confirms that Red Eléctrica Corporation has been independently assessed in accordance with FTSE4Good criteria and meets the requirements to be ranked in the FTSE4Good indices, the global index created by the FTSE Group. FTSE4Good is a stock market index designed to facilitate investment in companies that comply with the social responsibility standards recognised around the world. Companies included in the FTSE4Good index have met strict environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, and they are positioned to take advantage of the benefits of responsible business prac- tice.

Financial Results. January-June2020

Page 14 of 14

www.ree.es

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:50:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S
04:11aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statement..
PU
03:51aRED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Financial results (January - June 2020
PU
07/21RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Elewit, the new brand of the Red Eléctrica Group, ..
PU
07/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Progress made in the restoration of the electricit..
PU
07/20RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : 100% of the electricity supply in Tenerife restore..
PU
07/08Women in senior management stagnant in corporate Spain at only 16%
RE
07/07RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Cyber Security Company CounterCraft raises $5 Mill..
PU
07/07RED ELECTRICA DE ESPAÑA S A : Coal registers all-time lows in May
PU
06/29RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/03RED ELECTRICA CORPORACIÓN S A : Eléctrica Corporación carried out a bond issue i..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 034 M 2 385 M 2 385 M
Net income 2020 672 M 788 M 788 M
Net Debt 2020 6 563 M 7 696 M 7 696 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 5,96%
Capitalization 9 148 M 10 720 M 10 728 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 065
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 17,37 €
Last Close Price 16,97 €
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roberto Garcia Merino Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Beatriz Corredor Sierra Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Infrastructure & Operations Department
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA, S.A.-5.33%10 720
NEXTERA ENERGY15.64%135 941
ENEL S.P.A.12.01%94 749
IBERDROLA20.53%80 648
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.14%67 325
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.25%59 736
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group