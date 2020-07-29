Red Electrica de España S A : Financial results (January - June 2020 0 07/29/2020 | 03:51am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Financial Results January - June 2020 29 July 2020 The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, forming part of the financial information presented in this document, were subject to a limited review and granted an unqualified opinion by the auditors. This information was drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). In order to facilitate comprehension of the information provided in this document, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at www.ree.es. Red Eléctrica Corporación Contents 1. Main highlights ................................................................................................................. 3 2. Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights ......................................................................................... 4 3. Profit performance............................................................................................................ 5 4. Cash flow and balance sheet performance ........................................................................ 6 5. Significant events in first half and thereafter ..................................................................... 8 Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements.................................................................... 10 Consolidated income statement .......................................................................................... 10 Consolidated balance sheet ................................................................................................. 11 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement...................................................................................... 12 Financial calendar................................................................................................................ 13 Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications .............................................................................. 14 Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 2 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación 1. Main highlights COVID-19 The activity of the Red Eléctrica Group in these first six months of the year, both in Spain and in the countries where the Group is present, has been largely affected by the COVID-19 during the first six months of the year. Thanks to the measures implemented, the efforts already made in recent years to adapt to new ways of working and the fact that we have highly qualified teams, it has been possible to minimise the effects of the pandemic at an operational level; although some items, such as those related to the construction of new infrastructures in Spain and Latin America, have suffered temporary delays due to the total or partial paralysis of economic activities imposed by the authorities. It is expected that the initially planned levels of investment will be partially recovered in the last months of the year. Considering the complexity of this health crisis, it is not yet possible to know the consequences of the crisis on the Group's activities and the value of its assets with precision. Its effects will largely depend on the time frame for the definitive eradication of the pandemic, as well as on the capacity to exit the pandemic and the recovery of global economic activity to the pre-crisis situation. The company will continue to evaluate the situation and monitor any incidents that may occur in the infrastructure as well as other external factors and the impact that these may have on the financial statements. Electricity System The evolution of the Spanish electricity sector has been affected by the COVID-19. The demand for electricity has fallen in these first months of the year by 8% compared to the previous year, having fallen by 13.3% during the period of the state of alarm, between 15 March and 21 June. Likewise, in this first part of the year, renewable generation has played a major role and reached 46.1% of the total electricity generated in Spain in the first half of the year. Particularly noteworthy is the strong boost to solar PV generation with a 92% growth in this month of June compared to the same month last year. The transmission grid has shown excellent availability rates so far this year. On the mainland it has been 99.0%, in the Balearic Islands 97.6% and in the Canary Islands 99.2%. First half results From an economic point of view, it is worth noting the incorporation of Hispasat into the Group's consolidation perimeter for the first time since the beginning of the year, which has allowed turnover to reach €977.9 million, 1.5% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019 due to the application of the new remuneration parameters contained in the circulars approved by the CNMC. This drop has affected the group's EBITDA of €766.2 million, which is down by 1.7% compared to the first six months of 2019. The company has made significant efforts to improve efficiency in recent years and has redoubled its efforts in 2020. In addition, the increase of more than 10% in amortization due to the incorporation of Hispasat and also a greater financial burden, as a consequence of the increase in financial debt, have led to a result of €331.7 million in the first half of the year, 8.4% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019. On July 1st Red Eléctrica distributed €0.7729 per share as a complementary dividend. Thus, the company has distributed a total of €1.0519 per share against 2019 results, 7% more than the previous year. Finally, on July 2nd the CNMC issued a report on the "Initial proposal for the development of the transmission grid" for the period 2021-2026 made by Red Eléctrica. This report assesses Red Eléctrica's proposal positively, as it includes the grid's needs to advance on the energy transition path defined in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 3 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación 2. Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights Income statement January - June April - June (in thousands of euros) 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Revenue 977,892 993,074 (1.5) 477,419 493,336 (3.2) EBITDA 766,249 779,361 (1.7) 364,280 373,465 (2.5) EBIT 509,264 544,707 (6.5) 234,461 255,677 (8.3) Profit before tax 439,718 480,881 (8.6) 208,500 226,954 (8.1) Profit for the year 331,707 362,199 (8.4) 159,132 171,174 (7.0) Income statement by segment Operation & Manage- Other business, ment Telecom. Total Corp. & adjust- Electrical Infrastructures (fibre + satellites) ments (in thousands of euros) Domestic International Revenue 817,470 25,648 148,155 (13,381) 977,892 EBITDA 623,649 25,604 114,610 2,385 766,249 EBIT 445,894 17,239 42,823 3,308 509,264 Profit before tax 390,248 10,864 34,481 4,124 439,718 Profit for the year 291,748 9,062 29,233 1,664 331,707 Balance sheet (in thousands of euros) June 2020 December 2019 (*) % Non-current assets 11,081,145 10,868,397 2.0 Equity 3,399,175 3,585,156 (5.2) Net financial debt (**) 6,266,174 6,038,069 3.8 Figures restated as a result of the accounting recording of the Hispasat business combination with effect from 3 October 2019.

Investments carried out by the Group during the period amounted to €567.3 million. €130.5 million were invested in the development of the Spanish transmission grid, compared to €133.1 million in the first half of 2019. €398.1 million were allocated to international investments, including €374.3 million paid for 50% of the equity in the Brazilian electricity transmission company Argo. The remaining €38.7 million were devoted to the operation of the system and to telecommunications activity for the most part. Dividends paid in the first half totalled €147.0 million, which is similar to that paid in the previous year. After the payment on July 1 of €0.7729 per share corresponding to the supplementary dividend, the dividend paid against 2019 earnings was EUR 1.0519 per share, 7% higher than the previous year. The Red Eléctrica Group's net financial debt at 30 June 2020 amounts to €6,266.2 million, compared to €6,038.1 at the end of 2019.

dropped by 2.3% compared to the first half of last year, despite incorporating €13.4 million from Hispasat and a provision for the incident on the island of Tenerife in September 2019. The evolution of this item highlights the important efforts undertaken by the Red Eléctrica Group in terms of cost containment. The final headcount at 30 June was 2,031, while the average headcount was 2,052 employees.

Personnel expenses rose by 13.6% year-on-year. This increase is mainly due to the 14% increase in the average workforce, as a result of the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group. This item of expendi- ture also includes those associated with the voluntary departure plan launched at the beginning of this year. Operating expenses January - June April - June (in thousands of euros) 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Supplies and other operating expenses 169,841 173,771 (2.3) 94,959 99,382 (4.5) Personnel expenses 87,483 77,023 13.6 43,136 39,150 10.2 Operating expenses 257,324 250,794 2.6 138,095 138,532 (0.3) Net operating profit (EBIT) stood at €509.3 million, down by 6.5% year-on-year. In addition to the decline in revenues from the transmission activity in Spain, this item was also affected by higher depreciation due to the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group's consolidation perimeter, which resulted in a higher allocation of €59.7 million. The negative financial result increased to €69.5 million, 9.0% more than in the first six months of 2019, as a result of the increase in average gross financial debt, which rose from €5,779 at June 30, 2019 to €6,919 million a year later. Finally, profit for the period amounted to 331.7 million euros, a 8.4% decline year-on-year. The effective tax rate was 24.6%. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 5 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación 4. Cash flow and balance sheet performance Cash flows (1) January - June April - June (in thousands of euros) 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Profit before tax 439,718 480,881 (8.6) 208,500 226,953 (8.1) Income taxes paid (55,895) (68,112) (17.9) (60,069) (64,852) (7.4) Depreciation and amortisation charge 262,636 235,097 11.7 131,166 117,781 11.4 and other adjustments Operating cash flow after taxes 646,459 647,866 (0.2) 279,597 279,882 (0.1) Changes in working capital (36,615) (73,932) (50.5) (13,023) (93,717) (86.1) Changes in other assets and liabilities (43,297) 5,590 - (28,120) (3,879) - Changes in payables to non-current (85,528) (60,670) 41.0 (27,898) 13,384 - asset suppliers Investments (567,252) (166,067) - (110,139) (94,721) 16.3 Free cash flow (86,233) 352,787 - 100,417 100,949 (0.5) Dividends paid (147,002) (147,250) (0.2) - - - Change in net financial debt (2) 233,235 (205,537) - (100,417) (100,949) (0.5) This table is solely for the purpose of simplifying the consolidated cash flows table. It includes investments made by the Group in this period; the difference between this figure and payments due to investments is included mainly under changes in other assets and liabilities. The difference between this figure and the change in Net Financial Debt shown on page 4 is owing to items that do not involve cash movements. Operating cash flow after taxes was €646.5 million, similar to the 647.9 generated in the first half of 2019. Changes in working capital amounted to -€36.6 million in June 2020, the main reason being higher payments to creditors. Changes in other assets and liabilities in the first half mainly include payments for the settlement of derivatives. In the first half of 2019 this item is affected by a repayment of the intra-group loan from the Chilean company TEN. Investments carried out by the Group during the period amounted to €567.3 million. €130.5 million were invested in the development of the Spanish transmission grid, compared to €133.1 million in the first half of 2019. €398.1 million were allocated to international investments, including €374.3 million paid for 50% of the equity in the Brazilian electricity transmission company Argo. The remaining €38.7 million were devoted to the operation of the system and to telecommunications activity for the most part. Dividends paid in the first half totalled €147.0 million, which is similar to that paid in the previous year. After the payment on July 1 of €0.7729 per share corresponding to the supplementary dividend, the dividend paid against 2019 earnings was EUR 1.0519 per share, 7% higher than the previous year. The Red Eléctrica Group's net financial debt at 30 June 2020 amounts to €6,266.2 million, compared to €6,038.1 at the end of 2019. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 6 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación Net financial debt (*) (in thousands of euros) National currency Foreign currency Total Cash and cash equivalents (532,860) (35,256) (568,116) Non-current debt securities 3,415,900 516,881 3,932,781 Non-current loans 2,514,354 367,149 2,881,503 Promissory notes and current loans 20,006 - 20,006 Total net financial debt 5,397,395 848,774 6,266,174 (*) Debt classified according to its original contracting, without considering short-term transfers. At 30 June 2020, 99.8% of the Group's financial debt was long term. As regards interest rates, 83% of the Group's net debt is at a fixed rate, while the remaining 17% is at a floating rate. The average cost of the Group's financial debt in the first half of the year was 1.93%, compared to 2.30% in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average balance of gross debt stood at €6,918.5 million, compared to €5,778.8 million in the first half of the previous year. Finally, at 30 June 2020, the Red Eléctrica Group's Equity stood at €3,399.2 million. Hispasat PPA The price for the acquisition of 89.68% of Hispasat's share capital amounted to €933 million. On 3 Octo- ber 2019 payment was made for the transaction and the Red Eléctrica Group took control of Hispasat. Goodwill has been calculated as the difference between the cost of acquisition and the share in the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities existing at the date of the transaction. At the end of De- cember fair value adjustments were provisionally recognized. Goodwill amounts to €228.1 million. Credit rating Standard & Poor's has given Red Eléctrica Group a long-term credit rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term credit rating of "A-2". Fitch granted the Group a long-term rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term rating of "F2". The S&P rating is based on the stability of the cash flows arising mainly from regulated transmission activities. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million.

On 29 June, the Supreme Court's ruling was published in relation to the contentious-administrative appeal filed by the government in April 2018 with the Supreme Court against Order IET/981/2016, which definitively set the remuneration for transmission for the 2016 fiscal year, and which proposed the revision of certain remuneration parameters. This ruling partially upholds the declaration of the harmfulness of Order IET 981/2016, and upholds some of the arguments put forward by the Company and urges the regulator to review the calculation methodology of some of the parameters under review. In the absence of a final resolution of this review, the Company considers that, in view of the information currently available, it has reasonably covered this risk. The assessment will be updated as more information becomes available on how the regulator will set the aforementioned methodology.

contentious-administrative appeal filed by the government in April 2018 with the Supreme Court against Order IET/981/2016, which definitively set the remuneration for transmission for the 2016 fiscal year, and which proposed the revision of certain remuneration parameters. This ruling partially upholds the declaration of the harmfulness of Order IET 981/2016, and upholds some of the arguments put forward by the Compa- ny and urges the regulator to review the calculation methodology of some of the parameters under review. In the absence of a final resolution of this review, the Company considers that, in view of the information currently available, it has reasonably covered this risk. The assessment will be updated as more information becomes available on how the regulator will set the aforementioned methodol- ogy. On 23 June the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree-Law 23/2020 which contains measures to promote energy transition to a 100% renewable electricity system and to encourage economic recov- ery in line with the European Green Pact. Among the aspects with the greatest impact on Red Eléctri- ca, it is worth highlighting the modification of the percentage of annual investment in the transmis- sion grid in relation to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.065% to 0.075% in the three-year pe- riod 2020-2022 and the modification of specific aspects of the planning in order to incorporate stra- tegic facilities linked to energy transition.

On 23 June the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree-Law 23/2020 which contains measures to promote energy transition to a 100% renewable electricity system and to encourage economic recovery in line with the European Green Pact. Among the aspects with the greatest impact on Red Eléctrica, it is worth highlighting the modification of the percentage of annual investment in the transmission grid in relation to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.065% to 0.075% in the three-year period 2020-2022 and the modification of specific aspects of the planning in order to incorporate strategic facilities linked to energy transition. On 18 June the new underwater link between Menorca and Mallorca entered service, an infrastructure that will decisively improve the security and quality of supply in Menorca. The cost of this investment was €84 million, and it will play a substantial role in the energy transition process planned for Menorca and for all the Balearic Islands by facilitating greater efficiency in the management of the island's electricity system, maximising the integration of current and future renewable energies under safe conditions and reducing CO2 emissions.

On 5 June the Supreme Court issued an Order rejecting the move for dismissal regarding the residual life of the installations prior to 1998, not admitting the appeal on the useful life of these facilities. There is no possibility of appeal against this Order.

In June, through the Group's technological subsidiary Elewit, the Company participated in two investment projects with great potential. First, it participated in a financing round of Zeleros Hyperloop, a company that develops the so-called "fifth means of transport" through hyperloop technology. It has also participated in the financing round of CounterCraft, a leading European company in cyber security with pioneering technology to defend against cyber threats.

so-called "fifth means of transport" through hyperloop technology. It has also participated in the financing round of CounterCraft, a leading European company in cyber se- curity with pioneering technology to defend against cyber threats. On 27 May the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación appointed Carlos Méndez Trelles Gar- cía as the new Secretary of the Board of Directors, replacing Rafael García de Diego Barber, who is re- tiring.

On 14 May, the General Shareholders Meeting of Red Eléctrica was held telematically for the first time. The meeting ratified the appointment of Beatriz Corredor, president of the Red Eléctrica Group, as a director in the "other external" category, as well as Roberto García Merino as executive director. Carmen Gómez de la Barreda has also been re-elected as an independent director. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 8 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación On 7 May their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain visited the Control Centre of Red Eléctrica de España, the brain of the Spanish electricity system. During the visit they were accompanied by the fourth vice-president and minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.

vice-president and minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera. Red Eléctrica has chosen to take part in numerous initiatives in recent months with the aim of trying to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our society. The projects it participated in include the donation of food to vulnerable groups, support for rural communities and participation with other energy companies in the Positive Energy+ programme, whose objective is to support startups in the devel- opment of projects from an energy perspective and in the areas of environmental sustainability, mo- bility, social impact, digitalisation, telecommunications and 4.0. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 9 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación ∙ Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements Red Eléctrica Group Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 2020/2019 Revenue 977,892 993,074 (1.5%) Work on non-current assets 26,713 25,663 4.1% Share in the profits of companies accounted for using the equity 8,007 3,639 - method (with activities similar to those of the Group) Supply costs (13,436) (13,923) (3.5%) Other operating income 10,961 7,779 40.9% Personnel expenses (87,483) (77,023) 13.6% Other operating expenses (156,405) (159,848) (2.2%) Gross operating profit 766,249 779,361 (1.7%) Depreciation and amortisation charge for non-current assets (271,679) (246,757) 10.1% Allocation to profit or loss of grants related to non-financial assets 15,354 12,104 26.9% Impairment and gains or losses on disposal of non-current assets (660) (1) - Net operating profit 509,264 544,707 (6.5%) Finance income 8,697 6,667 30.4% Finance costs (75,358) (71,004) 6.1% Exchange differences (2,885) 511 - Net finance expense (69,546) (63,826) 9.0% Profit before tax 439,718 480,881 (8.6%) Income tax expense (108,050) (118,685) (9.0%) Consolidated profit for the period 331,668 362,196 (8.4%) A) Consolidated profit attributable to the Parent 331,707 362,199 (8.4%) B) Consolidated profit attributable to non-controlling interests (39) (3) - Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 10 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación Red Eléctrica Group Consolidated balance sheet ASSETS (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 (*) Intangible assets 745,028 737,142 Property, plant and equipment 9,583,462 9,673,135 Investment property 1,335 1,345 Investments accounted for using the equity method 536,642 259,594 Non-current financial assets and derivatives 144,415 127,303 Deferred tax assets 67,206 66,009 Other non-current assets 3,057 3,869 Non-current assets 11,081,145 10,868,397 Inventories 43,983 42,720 Trade and other receivables 1,304,112 1,346,007 Current financial assets and derivatives 46,300 69,511 Cash and cash equivalents 568,116 328,570 Current assets 1,962,511 1,786,808 Total assets 13,043,656 12,655,205 LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 (*) Equity 3,471,370 3,564,982 Share capital 270,540 270,540 Reserves 2,910,478 2,763,196 Treasury shares and own equity instruments (-) (41,355) (36,504) Profit for the year attributable to the Parent 331,707 714,752 Interim dividend - (147,002) Valuation adjustments (141,135) (52,466) Non-controlling interests 68,940 72,640 Equity 3,399,175 3,585,156 Grants and other 716,212 705,762 Non-current provisions 161,634 151,406 Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives 6,617,877 5,375,875 Deferred tax liabilities 436,316 466,283 Other non-current liabilities 98,471 94,902 Non-current liabilities 8,030,510 6,794,228 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 1,189,686 1,851,533 Trade and other payables 402,447 396,943 Other current liabilities 21,838 27,345 Current liabilities 1,613,971 2,275,821 Total liabilities 13,043,656 12,655,205 (*) Amounts restated as a result of the accounting recording of the business combination with effect from 3 October 2019. Financial Results. January-June2020 Page 11 of 14 www.ree.es Red Eléctrica Corporación Red Eléctrica Group Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in thousands of euros) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 580,463 539,918 Profit before tax 439,718 480,881 Adjustments to profit 330,184 301,962 Depreciation/amortisation 271,679 246,757 Other adjustments to results (net) 58,505 55,205 Changes in working capital (36,615) (73,932) Other cash flows from operating activities (152,824) (168,993) Interest paid (104,739) (105,021) Collection of dividends 4,848 4,848 Collection of interest 2,992 898 Income tax recovered/(paid) (55,895) (68,112) Other collections/(payments) on operating activities (30) (1,606) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (638,796) (183,211) Payments from investments (652,780) (226,737) Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment (278,518) (226,737) property Group companies, associates and business units (374,262) - Other financial assets - - Proceeds from disposal 3,463 24,549 Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment 144 - property Other assets 3,319 24,549 Other cash flows from investing activities 10,521 18,977 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 300,773 (270,446) Proceeds from and payments for equity instruments (4,892) (804) Acquisitions (22,852) (38,665) Disposals 17,960 37,861 Proceeds and payments relating to financial liability instruments 472,781 (119,069) Issue and placements 1,572,765 568,471 Redemption and write-off (1,099,984) (687,540) Dividend payments (147,002) (147,250) Other cash flows from financing activities (20,114) (3,323) Effect of variations in exchange rates (2,894) 207 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 239,546 86,468 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 328,570 767,152 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 568,116 853,620 Financial Results. Sustainability certifications Renewed presence in the world index (DJSI World) Included in the FTSE4Good index since 2008(*). Remained in the MSCI ESG index, achieving the maximum rating "AAA". Renewed presence in the MSCI Global Sustainability Indices following its inclusion in 2014. Permanence in the ECPI indexes since its inclusion in 2008. "Silver Class" distinction from the 2020 Sustainability Yearbook produced by S&P's Global in cooperation with RobecoSAM. Remained in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index. Permanence in the Euronext-Vigeo sustainability indexes (Eurozone 120 and Europe 120 and Global 120 and inclusion in the Euro-next Eurozone ESG Large 80 index). Ranked first in the Utilities/Network Operators sector with a B+ rating. Recognised with an A- rating for its commitment to the fight against climate change. 