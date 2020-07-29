Red Electrica de España S A : Financial results (January - June 2020
07/29/2020
Financial Results
January - June 2020
29 July 2020
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements, forming part of the financial information presented in this document, were subject to a limited review and granted an unqualified opinion by the auditors. This information was drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
In order to facilitate comprehension of the information provided in this document, certain alternative performance measures have been included. Their definition can be found at www.ree.es.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Contents
1.
Main highlights .................................................................................................................
3
2.
Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights .........................................................................................
The activity of the Red Eléctrica Group in these first six months of the year, both in Spain and in the countries where the Group is present, has been largely affected by the COVID-19 during the first six months of the year. Thanks to the measures implemented, the efforts already made in recent years to adapt to new ways of working and the fact that we have highly qualified teams, it has been possible to minimise the effects of the pandemic at an operational level; although some items, such as those related to the construction of new infrastructures in Spain and Latin America, have suffered temporary delays due to the total or partial paralysis of economic activities imposed by the authorities. It is expected that the initially planned levels of investment will be partially recovered in the last months of the year.
Considering the complexity of this health crisis, it is not yet possible to know the consequences of the crisis on the Group's activities and the value of its assets with precision. Its effects will largely depend on the time frame for the definitive eradication of the pandemic, as well as on the capacity to exit the pandemic and the recovery of global economic activity to the pre-crisis situation. The company will continue to evaluate the situation and monitor any incidents that may occur in the infrastructure as well as other external factors and the impact that these may have on the financial statements.
Electricity System
The evolution of the Spanish electricity sector has been affected by the COVID-19. The demand for electricity has fallen in these first months of the year by 8% compared to the previous year, having fallen by 13.3% during the period of the state of alarm, between 15 March and 21 June. Likewise, in this first part of the year, renewable generation has played a major role and reached 46.1% of the total electricity generated in Spain in the first half of the year. Particularly noteworthy is the strong boost to solar PV generation with a 92% growth in this month of June compared to the same month last year. The transmission grid has shown excellent availability rates so far this year. On the mainland it has been 99.0%, in the Balearic Islands 97.6% and in the Canary Islands 99.2%.
First half results
From an economic point of view, it is worth noting the incorporation of Hispasat into the Group's consolidation perimeter for the first time since the beginning of the year, which has allowed turnover to reach €977.9 million, 1.5% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019 due to the application of the new remuneration parameters contained in the circulars approved by the CNMC.
This drop has affected the group's EBITDA of €766.2 million, which is down by 1.7% compared to the first six months of 2019. The company has made significant efforts to improve efficiency in recent years and has redoubled its efforts in 2020.
In addition, the increase of more than 10% in amortization due to the incorporation of Hispasat and also a greater financial burden, as a consequence of the increase in financial debt, have led to a result of €331.7 million in the first half of the year, 8.4% less than that achieved in the first half of 2019.
On July 1st Red Eléctrica distributed €0.7729 per share as a complementary dividend. Thus, the company has distributed a total of €1.0519 per share against 2019 results, 7% more than the previous year.
Finally, on July 2nd the CNMC issued a report on the "Initial proposal for the development of the transmission grid" for the period 2021-2026 made by Red Eléctrica. This report assesses Red Eléctrica's proposal positively, as it includes the grid's needs to advance on the energy transition path defined in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million.
Financial Results. January-June2020
Red Eléctrica Corporación
2. Red Eléctrica Group: Highlights
Income statement
January - June
April - June
(in thousands of euros)
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Revenue
977,892
993,074
(1.5)
477,419
493,336
(3.2)
EBITDA
766,249
779,361
(1.7)
364,280
373,465
(2.5)
EBIT
509,264
544,707
(6.5)
234,461
255,677
(8.3)
Profit before tax
439,718
480,881
(8.6)
208,500
226,954
(8.1)
Profit for the year
331,707
362,199
(8.4)
159,132
171,174
(7.0)
Income statement by segment
Operation & Manage-
Other business,
ment
Telecom.
Total
Corp. & adjust-
Electrical Infrastructures
(fibre + satellites)
ments
(in thousands of euros)
Domestic
International
Revenue
817,470
25,648
148,155
(13,381)
977,892
EBITDA
623,649
25,604
114,610
2,385
766,249
EBIT
445,894
17,239
42,823
3,308
509,264
Profit before tax
390,248
10,864
34,481
4,124
439,718
Profit for the year
291,748
9,062
29,233
1,664
331,707
Balance sheet
(in thousands of euros)
June 2020
December 2019 (*)
%
Non-current assets
11,081,145
10,868,397
2.0
Equity
3,399,175
3,585,156
(5.2)
Net financial debt (**)
6,266,174
6,038,069
3.8
Figures restated as a result of the accounting recording of the Hispasat business combination with effect from 3 October 2019.
(**) Includes exchange rate derivatives.
Other financial figures
January - June
April - June
(in thousands of euros)
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Operating cash flow after taxes
646,459
647,866
(0.2)
279,597
279,882
(0.1)
Investments
567,252
166,067
241.6
110,139
94,721
16.3
Dividends paid
147,002
147,250
(0.2)
-
-
-
Credit rating
Agent
Credit
Outlook
Date
rating
Standard & Poor's
A-
Stable
11/06/2020
Fitch Ratings
A-
Stable
23/04/2020
Financial Results. January-June2020
Red Eléctrica Corporación
3. Profit performance
Revenue for the first half of 2020 amounts to €977.9 million. It is worth noting the positive performance of system operations, the incorporation for the first time in the first half of this year of Hispasat, with revenues of €79.2 million, and the good progress of the activity related to the marketing of optical fibre and the international business, which includes a full quarter of the Brazilian company Argo. Only electricity transmission performed negatively compared to the previous year, due to the application of new remuneration parameters that affect transmission activity in Spain from January 1. All of the above has led to a 1.5% drop in revenue compared to the first half of 2019, which has led to a 1.5% drop in turnover compared to the first half of 2019.
The gross operating profit (EBITDA) amounts to €766.2 million, a 1.7% decrease compared to the same period of the previous year. The EBITDA includes the contributions to results of the companies consolidated by the equity method, TEN, Argo and Hisdesat.
Operating costs performed as follows:
Supply costs and other operating expenses dropped by 2.3% compared to the first half of last year, despite incorporating €13.4 million from Hispasat and a provision for the incident on the island of Tenerife in September 2019. The evolution of this item highlights the important efforts undertaken by the Red Eléctrica Group in terms of cost containment.
Thefinal headcount at 30 June was 2,031, while the average headcount was 2,052 employees. Personnel expenses rose by 13.6% year-on-year. This increase is mainly due to the 14% increase in the average workforce, as a result of the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group. This item of expendi- ture also includes those associated with the voluntary departure plan launched at the beginning of this year.
Operating expenses
January - June
April - June
(in thousands of euros)
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Supplies and other operating expenses
169,841
173,771
(2.3)
94,959
99,382
(4.5)
Personnel expenses
87,483
77,023
13.6
43,136
39,150
10.2
Operating expenses
257,324
250,794
2.6
138,095
138,532
(0.3)
Net operating profit (EBIT) stood at €509.3 million, down by 6.5% year-on-year. In addition to the decline in revenues from the transmission activity in Spain, this item was also affected by higher depreciation due to the incorporation of Hispasat to the Group's consolidation perimeter, which resulted in a higher allocation of €59.7 million.
The negative financial result increased to €69.5 million, 9.0% more than in the first six months of 2019, as a result of the increase in average gross financial debt, which rose from €5,779 at June 30, 2019 to €6,919 million a year later.
Finally, profit for the period amounted to 331.7 million euros, a 8.4% decline year-on-year. The effective tax rate was 24.6%.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
4. Cash flow and balance sheet performance
Cash flows (1)
January - June
April - June
(in thousands of euros)
2020
2019
%
2020
2019
%
Profit before tax
439,718
480,881
(8.6)
208,500
226,953
(8.1)
Income taxes paid
(55,895)
(68,112)
(17.9)
(60,069)
(64,852)
(7.4)
Depreciation and amortisation charge
262,636
235,097
11.7
131,166
117,781
11.4
and other adjustments
Operating cash flow after taxes
646,459
647,866
(0.2)
279,597
279,882
(0.1)
Changes in working capital
(36,615)
(73,932)
(50.5)
(13,023)
(93,717)
(86.1)
Changes in other assets and liabilities
(43,297)
5,590
-
(28,120)
(3,879)
-
Changes in payables to non-current
(85,528)
(60,670)
41.0
(27,898)
13,384
-
asset suppliers
Investments
(567,252)
(166,067)
-
(110,139)
(94,721)
16.3
Free cash flow
(86,233)
352,787
-
100,417
100,949
(0.5)
Dividends paid
(147,002)
(147,250)
(0.2)
-
-
-
Change in net financial debt (2)
233,235
(205,537)
-
(100,417)
(100,949)
(0.5)
This table is solely for the purpose of simplifying the consolidated cash flows table. It includes investments made by the Group in this period; the difference between this figure and payments due to investments is included mainly under changes in other assets and liabilities.
The difference between this figure and the change in Net Financial Debt shown on page 4 is owing to items that do not involve cash movements.
Operating cash flow after taxes was €646.5 million, similar to the 647.9 generated in the first half of 2019.
Changes in working capital amounted to -€36.6 million in June 2020, the main reason being higher payments to creditors.
Changes in other assets and liabilities in the first half mainly include payments for the settlement of derivatives. In the first half of 2019 this item is affected by a repayment of the intra-group loan from the Chilean company TEN.
Investments carried out by the Group during the period amounted to €567.3 million. €130.5 million were invested in the development of the Spanish transmission grid, compared to €133.1 million in the first half of 2019. €398.1 million were allocated to international investments, including €374.3 million paid for 50% of the equity in the Brazilian electricity transmission company Argo. The remaining €38.7 million were devoted to the operation of the system and to telecommunications activity for the most part.
Dividends paid in the first half totalled €147.0 million, which is similar to that paid in the previous year. After the payment on July 1 of €0.7729 per share corresponding to the supplementary dividend, the dividend paid against 2019 earnings was EUR 1.0519 per share, 7% higher than the previous year.
The Red Eléctrica Group's net financial debt at 30 June 2020 amounts to €6,266.2 million, compared to €6,038.1 at the end of 2019.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Net financial debt (*)
(in thousands of euros)
National currency
Foreign currency
Total
Cash and cash equivalents
(532,860)
(35,256)
(568,116)
Non-current debt securities
3,415,900
516,881
3,932,781
Non-current loans
2,514,354
367,149
2,881,503
Promissory notes and current loans
20,006
-
20,006
Total net financial debt
5,397,395
848,774
6,266,174
(*) Debt classified according to its original contracting, without considering short-term transfers.
At 30 June 2020, 99.8% of the Group's financial debt was long term. As regards interest rates, 83% of the Group's net debt is at a fixed rate, while the remaining 17% is at a floating rate.
The average cost of the Group's financial debt in the first half of the year was 1.93%, compared to 2.30% in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the average balance of gross debt stood at €6,918.5 million, compared to €5,778.8 million in the first half of the previous year.
Finally, at 30 June 2020, the Red Eléctrica Group's Equity stood at €3,399.2 million.
Hispasat PPA
The price for the acquisition of 89.68% of Hispasat's share capital amounted to €933 million. On 3 Octo- ber 2019 payment was made for the transaction and the Red Eléctrica Group took control of Hispasat.
Goodwill has been calculated as the difference between the cost of acquisition and the share in the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities existing at the date of the transaction. At the end of De- cember fair value adjustments were provisionally recognized. Goodwill amounts to €228.1 million.
Credit rating
Standard & Poor's has given Red Eléctrica Group a long-term credit rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term credit rating of "A-2". Fitch granted the Group a long-term rating of "A-" with a stable outlook and a short-term rating of "F2".
The S&P rating is based on the stability of the cash flows arising mainly from regulated transmission activities. Fitch also highlighted the low level of business risk given TSO's natural monopoly position in Spain and the steady increase in the flow of income from contracts of the telecommunications business and the electricity transmission concessions in Peru and Chile.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
5. Significant events in first half and thereafter
Below are the significant events that have taken place in the period, in addition to the included in the presentation of first-quarter results:
On July 2nd, the CNMC issued a report on the "Initial proposal for the development of the transmis- sion grid" of the System Operator and Manager of the electricity transmission grid for the period 2021-2026. Said report assesses Red Eléctrica's proposal ppositively, as it includes the grid's needs to advance on the energy transition path defined in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. These needs have been initially valued at €6,443 million.
On 29 June, the Supreme Court's ruling was published in relation to the contentious-administrative appeal filed by the government in April 2018 with the Supreme Court against Order IET/981/2016, which definitively set the remuneration for transmission for the 2016 fiscal year, and which proposed the revision of certain remuneration parameters. This ruling partially upholds the declaration of the harmfulness of Order IET 981/2016, and upholds some of the arguments put forward by the Compa- ny and urges the regulator to review the calculation methodology of some of the parameters under review. In the absence of a final resolution of this review, the Company considers that, in view of the information currently available, it has reasonably covered this risk. The assessment will be updated as more information becomes available on how the regulator will set the aforementioned methodol- ogy.
On 23 June the Council of Ministers approved Royal Decree-Law 23/2020 which contains measures to promote energy transition to a 100% renewable electricity system and to encourage economic recov- ery in line with the European Green Pact. Among the aspects with the greatest impact on Red Eléctri- ca, it is worth highlighting the modification of the percentage of annual investment in the transmis- sion grid in relation to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 0.065% to 0.075% in the three-year pe- riod 2020-2022 and the modification of specific aspects of the planning in order to incorporate stra- tegic facilities linked to energy transition.
On 18 June the new underwater link between Menorca and Mallorca entered service, an infrastruc- ture that will decisively improve the security and quality of supply in Menorca. The cost of this in- vestment was €84 million, and it will play a substantial role in the energy transition process planned for Menorca and for all the Balearic Islands by facilitating greater efficiency in the management of the island's electricity system, maximising the integration of current and future renewable energies under safe conditions and reducing CO2 emissions.
On 5 June the Supreme Court issued an Order rejecting the move for dismissal regarding the residual life of the installations prior to 1998, not admitting the appeal on the useful life of these facilities. There is no possibility of appeal against this Order.
In June, through the Group's technological subsidiary Elewit, the Company participated in two in- vestment projects with great potential. First, it participated in a financing round of Zeleros Hyperloop, a company that develops the so-called "fifth means of transport" through hyperloop technology. It has also participated in the financing round of CounterCraft, a leading European company in cyber se- curity with pioneering technology to defend against cyber threats.
On 27 May the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación appointed Carlos Méndez Trelles Gar- cía as the new Secretary of the Board of Directors, replacing Rafael García de Diego Barber, who is re- tiring.
On 14 May, the General Shareholders Meeting of Red Eléctrica was held telematically for the first time. The meeting ratified the appointment of Beatriz Corredor, president of the Red Eléctrica Group, as a director in the "other external" category, as well as Roberto García Merino as executive director. Carmen Gómez de la Barreda has also been re-elected as an independent director.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
On 7 May their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain visited the Control Centre of Red Eléctrica de España, the brain of the Spanish electricity system. During the visit they were accompanied by the fourth vice-president and minister for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera.
Red Eléctrica has chosen to take part in numerous initiatives in recent months with the aim of trying to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on our society. The projects it participated in include the donation of food to vulnerable groups, support for rural communities and participation with other energy companies in the Positive Energy+ programme, whose objective is to support startups in the devel- opment of projects from an energy perspective and in the areas of environmental sustainability, mo- bility, social impact, digitalisation, telecommunications and 4.0.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
∙
Appendix 1. Consolidated financial statements
Red Eléctrica Group
Consolidated income statement
(in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
2020/2019
Revenue
977,892
993,074
(1.5%)
Work on non-current assets
26,713
25,663
4.1%
Share in the profits of companies accounted for using the equity
8,007
3,639
-
method (with activities similar to those of the Group)
Supply costs
(13,436)
(13,923)
(3.5%)
Other operating income
10,961
7,779
40.9%
Personnel expenses
(87,483)
(77,023)
13.6%
Other operating expenses
(156,405)
(159,848)
(2.2%)
Gross operating profit
766,249
779,361
(1.7%)
Depreciation and amortisation charge for non-current assets
(271,679)
(246,757)
10.1%
Allocation to profit or loss of grants related to non-financial assets
15,354
12,104
26.9%
Impairment and gains or losses on disposal of non-current assets
(660)
(1)
-
Net operating profit
509,264
544,707
(6.5%)
Finance income
8,697
6,667
30.4%
Finance costs
(75,358)
(71,004)
6.1%
Exchange differences
(2,885)
511
-
Net finance expense
(69,546)
(63,826)
9.0%
Profit before tax
439,718
480,881
(8.6%)
Income tax expense
(108,050)
(118,685)
(9.0%)
Consolidated profit for the period
331,668
362,196
(8.4%)
A) Consolidated profit attributable to the Parent
331,707
362,199
(8.4%)
B) Consolidated profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(39)
(3)
-
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Group
Consolidated balance sheet
ASSETS (in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
31/12/2019 (*)
Intangible assets
745,028
737,142
Property, plant and equipment
9,583,462
9,673,135
Investment property
1,335
1,345
Investments accounted for using the equity method
536,642
259,594
Non-current financial assets and derivatives
144,415
127,303
Deferred tax assets
67,206
66,009
Other non-current assets
3,057
3,869
Non-current assets
11,081,145
10,868,397
Inventories
43,983
42,720
Trade and other receivables
1,304,112
1,346,007
Current financial assets and derivatives
46,300
69,511
Cash and cash equivalents
568,116
328,570
Current assets
1,962,511
1,786,808
Total assets
13,043,656
12,655,205
LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
31/12/2019 (*)
Equity
3,471,370
3,564,982
Share capital
270,540
270,540
Reserves
2,910,478
2,763,196
Treasury shares and own equity instruments (-)
(41,355)
(36,504)
Profit for the year attributable to the Parent
331,707
714,752
Interim dividend
-
(147,002)
Valuation adjustments
(141,135)
(52,466)
Non-controlling interests
68,940
72,640
Equity
3,399,175
3,585,156
Grants and other
716,212
705,762
Non-current provisions
161,634
151,406
Non-current financial liabilities and derivatives
6,617,877
5,375,875
Deferred tax liabilities
436,316
466,283
Other non-current liabilities
98,471
94,902
Non-current liabilities
8,030,510
6,794,228
Current financial liabilities and derivatives
1,189,686
1,851,533
Trade and other payables
402,447
396,943
Other current liabilities
21,838
27,345
Current liabilities
1,613,971
2,275,821
Total liabilities
13,043,656
12,655,205
(*) Amounts restated as a result of the accounting recording of the business combination with effect from 3 October 2019.
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Group
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
(in thousands of euros)
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
580,463
539,918
Profit before tax
439,718
480,881
Adjustments to profit
330,184
301,962
Depreciation/amortisation
271,679
246,757
Other adjustments to results (net)
58,505
55,205
Changes in working capital
(36,615)
(73,932)
Other cash flows from operating activities
(152,824)
(168,993)
Interest paid
(104,739)
(105,021)
Collection of dividends
4,848
4,848
Collection of interest
2,992
898
Income tax recovered/(paid)
(55,895)
(68,112)
Other collections/(payments) on operating activities
(30)
(1,606)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(638,796)
(183,211)
Payments from investments
(652,780)
(226,737)
Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment
(278,518)
(226,737)
property
Group companies, associates and business units
(374,262)
-
Other financial assets
-
-
Proceeds from disposal
3,463
24,549
Property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and investment
144
-
property
Other assets
3,319
24,549
Other cash flows from investing activities
10,521
18,977
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
300,773
(270,446)
Proceeds from and payments for equity instruments
(4,892)
(804)
Acquisitions
(22,852)
(38,665)
Disposals
17,960
37,861
Proceeds and payments relating to financial liability instruments
472,781
(119,069)
Issue and placements
1,572,765
568,471
Redemption and write-off
(1,099,984)
(687,540)
Dividend payments
(147,002)
(147,250)
Other cash flows from financing activities
(20,114)
(3,323)
Effect of variations in exchange rates
(2,894)
207
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
239,546
86,468
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
328,570
767,152
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
568,116
853,620
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red Eléctrica Corporación
Appendix 2. Sustainability certifications
Renewed presence in the world index (DJSI World)
Included in the FTSE4Good index since 2008(*).
Remained in the MSCI ESG index, achieving the maximum rating "AAA".
Renewed presence in the MSCI Global Sustainability Indices following its inclusion in 2014.
Permanence in the ECPI indexes since its inclusion in 2008.
"Silver Class" distinction from the 2020 Sustainability Yearbook produced by S&P's Global in cooperation with RobecoSAM.
Remained in the STOXX Global ESG Leaders index.
Permanence in the Euronext-Vigeo sustainability indexes (Eurozone 120 and Europe 120 and Global 120 and inclusion in the Euro-next Eurozone ESG Large 80 index).
Ranked first in the Utilities/Network Operators sector with a B+ rating.
Recognised with an A- rating for its commitment to the fight against climate change.
FTSE Group confirms that Red Eléctrica Corporation has been independently assessed in accordance with FTSE4Good criteria and meets the requirements to be ranked in the FTSE4Good indices, the global index created by the FTSE Group. FTSE4Good is a stock market index designed to facilitate investment in companies that comply with the social responsibility standards recognised around the world. Companies included in the FTSE4Good index have met strict environmental, social and corporate governance criteria, and they are positioned to take advantage of the benefits of responsible business prac- tice.
Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 07:50:03 UTC