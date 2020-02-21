Red Electrica de España S A : Proposal for the appointment of Director and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and of the Company

COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES Área de Mercados C/Edison, 4

Madrid, 21 February 2020

Dear Sirs:

In accordance with the provisions of article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, I attach hereto the following relevant information concerning Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. ("REC" or the "Company"):

The Appointments and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held today, 21st February 2020, has adopted, among others, the following resolutions:

Propose to the Board of Directors the appointment by co-option of Ms. Beatriz Corredor Sierra, as Director of REC, in the category of "other external" directors, until the first General Shareholders' Meeting is held, in order to cover the vacancy existing on the Board of Directors as a result of the resignation tendered by Mr. Jordi Sevilla Segura as Director and Chairman of the Company on 28 January 2020.

Favourable report on the appointment of Ms. Beatriz Corredor Sierra, as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors and non-executive Chairwoman of the Company, provided that she is previously appointed as Director by the Board of Directors.

The meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for next Tuesday 25 February.

Yours sincerely,

Signed: Rafael García de Diego Barber

Secretary-General and Secretary of the Board of Directors