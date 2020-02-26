Red Electrica de España S A : The Company submits the Presentation of Results for Financial Year 2019 and Progress on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.
0
02/26/2020 | 12:13pm EST
PRESENTATION OF RESULTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019
AND PROGRESS ON THE 2018-2022
STRATEGIC PLAN
February 2020
Contents
Results for Financial Year 2019 and Compliance with the 2014-2019 Plan.
Regulatory Aspects.
Progress on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.
Commitment to the Energy Transition. 2030 Horizon.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
2
February 2020
Significant Events for 2019
Results
Net Profit was in the amount of €718m, 1.9% higher than the profit for financial year 2018, in line with the forecast.
Dividend proposed to the General Sharholders Meeting in the amount of €1.05 per share. Complying with our commitment to the market in the 2014-2019 Plan.
The Group invested€1,870.4m
Management and Operation of electrical infrastructure - National:
Independent Regulator: Spanish Royal Decree-Law 1/2019 of 11 January, on urgent measures to adapt the authorities of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC in Spanish) to the requirements derived from EU law.
Predictability of cash flows for next regulatory period: Approval of Circular 5/2019, which establishes the compensation methodology for electricity transmission for the 2020-2025 period, and Circular 4/2019, which establishes the compensation methodology for the electrical system's operator.
Roadmap for the Energy Transition: Submittal to the European Commission of a draft version of the 2021-2030 Integrated National Energy and Climate
Plan (NECP). Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge recently published a new draft version, which is now in the public consultation phase.
Investments: Launching last 1 March of the new 2021-2026 Infrastructure Planning for the electricity transmission grid.
Progress on integration of the European electricity market: A multilateral platform at the European level (8 operators) to manage the balance between generation and demand. Progress on environmental studies and tender specifications for the interconnection with France across the Bay of Biscay.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
3
February 2020
Significant Events for 2019
Management and Operation of electrical infrastructure - National
Application procedure for access and connection to the Transmission Grid:102 GW of wind and photovoltaic solar generation with access permit.
Integration of renewables: Entry into operation of 6,456 new 'green' MW, 12.9% of installed power renewable.
Reduction of CO2emissions: Second consecutive year with 60% of generation being CO2-emission free.
Management and Operation of electrical infrastructure - International
Entry into Brazil: Acquisition of 50% of Argo Energía, holder of 3 electricity transmission concessions in Brazil, for €382m.
Consolidation of activities in Chile and Peru: Acquisition of CCNCM in northern Peru, valued at $205m, and incorporation of REDELNOR for purposes of that acquisition.
Management and Operation of telecommunications infrastructure
Positioning as a global telecommunications operator: Acquisition of 89.68% of the share capital of Hispasat for €933m.
Fibre optics business: 5th consecutive year of growth, increased customer portfolio.
Other Activities
Creation of RETIT: Contribution to development of the energy transition and telecommunications by conceptualisation, incubation, and acceleration of technology-based initiatives.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
4
February 2020
Significant Events for 2019
ESG
Appointment of Beatriz Corredor Sierra asNon-ExecutiveChair of the Board of Directors and Chairwoman of the company, following the resignation of Jordi Sevilla Segura from his position.
Appointment of Roberto Garcia Merino as CEO of the Group, in order to strengthen our response to the challenges of the energy transition and promote the telecommunications area and the Group's international expansion.
Changes to the Board of Hispasat: Reduction of the number of Directors (now 13 versus 23 previously) and appointment of Miguel Ángel Panduro as the new CEO.
Red Eléctrica has producedits green financing framework, through which it intends to issue 'green' financial instruments to finance and/or refinance projects that promote environmental progress.
Issuance of a bond on the euromarket for an amount of €700m, in order to finance and/or refinance Eligible Projects within the Green Financing Framework.
The company has adapted its risk management model to the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
5
February 2020
Results for FY2019
Main Financial Figures vs 2018
€2,007.2m
€1,582.4m
€718.0m
Revenues
EBITDA
Net
+3.0%
+2.8%
Profit
+1.9%
€6,025.6m
€1,870.4m
€396.4m
Net
Total
Investment
Financial
+28.7%
Investment
+242.2%
Trans. Grid
+4.8%
Debt
in Spain
2.29%
3.8 x
20,8%
Cost of Debt
ND/EBITDA
FFO/Debt
2.42% in FY2018
3.0x in
26.0% in
FY2018
FY2018
Profit for the financial year increased by 1.9%
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
6
February 2020
Results for FY2019. Breakdown by Type of Business
Turnover
2018
Turnover €1,949m
93%
EBITDA
2018
EBITDA €1,540m
92%
2019
Turnover €2,007m
90%
2019
EBITDA
€1,582
89%
Electrical Infrastructure Business represented 91% of EBITDA during 2019:
89% National and 2% International.
9% Telecommunications Infrastructure Business.
The segment for Management and Operation of electrical infrastructure, International includes the activities currently carried out in Peru and Chile.
Telecommunications includes leasing of the dark fibre optic grid trunk line and operation of satellite infrastructure in Spain, Portugal, and Latin America.
Diversification of the results is in line with the Strategic Plan
Management & Operational of electrical infrastructure, National
Telecommunications (fibre optics and satellites)
Management & Operational of electrical infrastructure, International
Other business, Corporation and Adjustments
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
7
February 2020
Results for FY2019 - Corporate Debt
Balance Sheet Strength
• Average debt life: 5.2 years.
Maturities (€m)
1,990
• Liquidity sources: €2,096.7mn.
•
Rating: 'A-' Standard & Poor's and 'A-' Fitch, outlook stable.
1,125
• REE's financing is sustainable. €800m syndicated loan and
947
830
€375m in bilateral credit facilities linked to ESG criteria.
740
481
•
First multi-currency syndicated loan, €150m based on
241
blockchain.
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026-
• To finance acquisition of Hispasat, REC has signed a credit
thereafter
Debt Structure
facility agreement for €500m at 5+1+1 years.
• Issuance of a bond on the euromarket for an amount of
Gross debt: €6,354m as at 31/12/2019
€700m, to finance and/or refinance Eligible Projects within
6%
Eurobonds
the Green Financing Framework.
6%
Long-term loans
22 %
6%
Variable rate
14%
6%
Fixed rate
45%
Long-term credit facilities
14%
45%
Long-term credit facilities
USPP
Debt diversified by markets and financial
29%
78 %
instruments.
29%
USPP
Others
Proactive management of maturities and market
Others
risks.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
8
February 2020
Compliance with the 2014-2019 Strategic Plan
Commitments to the market
Investments
Improved EBITDA margin in 2019
Avg. Net Debt/EBITDA
EPS (CAGR 2019/13)
DPS 7% (CAGR since 2014)
Market commitments
€4.500mn
200 bp
3.5x
5 - 6%
7.0%
Compliance with
2014-2019 Plan
4,861€
479 bp
3.4x
5.2%
7.0%
Successful achievement of all the objectives of the Plan 2014-2019
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
9
February 2020
Contents
Results for Financial Year 2019 and Compliance with the 2014-2019 Plan.
Regulatory Aspects.
Progress on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.
Commitment to the Energy Transition. 2030 Horizon.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
10
February 2020
2020-2025 Regulatory Period
Circular 5/2019 Compensation methodology for electricity transmission
2nd Regulatory Period (2020-2025)
1st Reg.
2020
2021
2022
2023-2025
3rd Reg.
Period
Period
(2013-2019)
(2026-2031)
2013-2019
2020
2021-2025
WACC 6.5%
WACC 6.0%
WACC 5.58%
Regulatory stability. Methodology provides continuity as applied during the first regulatory period.
Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) model
established for calculating the compensation rate for regulated activities in the energy sector.
Extension of useful life:
30% added to annual maintenance amount during first 5 years. Incentive increased each year by 1%, 2%, or 3% as applicable, up to a permissible maximum of 100%.
Plans for renewal and improvement of facilities that have finished their useful life, with a compensation mechanism already established for them.
Incentives for availability and efficiency. Adjustment to compensation for O&M.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
11
February 2020
2020-2025 Regulatory Period
Circular 4/2019 Compensation methodology for the electrical system's operator
The first time a methodology is being established for compensation of the electrical system's operator.
Incorporates a system for recognising costs plus an additional margin, compensation for investments based on one element for amortisation and another for financial compensation (5.58%), as well as an additional compensation element for incentives.
The regulatory parameters are established for 3-year periods, with the first period being 2020-2022.
Application of the new compensation model to the system operation activities represents €74.7m in revenues during the first regulatory period.
A clear and transparent compensation methodology is being established for the first time.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
12
February 2020
2021-2026 Energy Planning
1
A participatory process
v
Ministry for the Ecological
Transition
publishes in Official State Gazette (BOE in
Spanish), process begins. Autonomous
Communities and agents in the sector
produce grid development proposals, which
are sent to the Ministry and REE. In parallel,
the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) produces report with recommendations on economic-financial sustainability.
4 Ministry forwards considerations received to REE, which analyses them and produces 'Development Proposal', which is sent to the Ministry.
5
Once the evaluation by the CNMC on
compliance with initial
economic-financial
sustainability criteria has
been received and
reviewed, the Ministry produces the 'Plan on
Development of the Electricity Transmission Grid',
which will include the Strategic Environmental
Declaration. During the public information
period for the 'Strategic Environmental
Evaluation', any individual or entity may submit
comments.
Study Phase Finalised
(phase 2)
2
Based on the information
received and
the
3
6
criteria established by the Ministry, REE
The Ministry sends the 'Initial Proposal' to
carries out the technical studies and
Finally, the 'Transmission
Grid
the Autonomous Communities for their
produces the 'Initial Development
Proposal
',
Development Plan' is approved by the
comments.
which is sent to the Ministry.
Government after being submitted to
the Congress of Deputies.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
1.Proposal pase - 1 month.
2.Study pase - 6 months.
3.Allegation pase - 1 month.
13
February 2020
4.Study pase - 2 months.
5.Consolidation pase - 4 months.
6.Approval phase.
Contents
Results for Financial Year 2019 and Compliance with the 2014-2019 Plan.
Regulatory Aspects.
Progress on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan.
Commitment to the Energy Transition. 2030 Horizon.
2019 FY Results & Progress on 2018-20222 Strategic Plan.
14
February 2020
Progress on the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan
Significant progress on Strategic Investments, 2018-2019 period
Trans. Grid Investments
Mallorca-Menorca
in Spain €774.6m
Interconnection: laying
through 2019.
submarine electrical link
Western interconnection with France: marine studies to determine the best location for the
submarine cable section
Brazil. Acquisition of 50%of Argo Energía, €382m: Three
30-year electrical concessions. 1,430 km of high-voltage (500 kV and 230 kV) circuit and 11 substations. 30 year concession.
Peru investment, €219m:
Entry into service ofTES 2.
Construction completed forTES 3, with entry into service in 2020.
Environmental Impact Study forTES 4.
Acquisition of 100% OFCCNCM**
Chile investment, €145m:
Redenor: good construction pace for the line and substations.
Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 17:12:06 UTC