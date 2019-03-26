Log in
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA

(REE)
Red Electrica de España : The BoD has resolved to appoint José Juan Ruiz Gómez as member of the A&R C. and re-appoint María José García Beato as member of the Audit C. and Carmen Gómez de Barreda as LID. Appointment of Socorro Fernández Larrea as Chairwoman of A&R C.

03/26/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

SPANISH SECURITY MARKETS COMMISSION

Markets Division

Edison, 4

28006 MADRID

Madrid, 26 March 2019

Dear Sirs:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, we are sending you the following relevant information in relation to Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A.:

The Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A., at its meeting held on 26 March 2019, has adopted, among others, the following resolutions:

1.To appoint the Independent Director Mr. José Juan Ruiz Gómez as member of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A, for a period of 3 years as established in the Board of Directors Regulations, at the proposal of the Chairman of the Board and previous report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the provisions of articles 24 of the Corporate Bylaws and 17 of the Board of Directors Regulations, in order to fill the existing vacancy in the Appointments and Remuneration Committee.

2.To re-appoint the Independent Director Mrs. María José García Beato as member of the Audit Committee of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A, for a period of 3 years as established in the Board of Directors Regulations, at the proposal of the Chairman of the Board and previous report from the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the provisions of articles 23 of the Corporate Bylaws and 15 of the Board of Directors Regulations.

In addition, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, at its extraordinary meeting held on the same day, after as the above-mentioned meeting of the Board of Directors, has appointed as Chairwoman of the same Committee for a period of 3 years the Independent Director Mrs. Socorro Fernández Larrea, in accordance with the provisions of articles 24 of the Corporate Bylaws and 17 of the Board of Directors Regulations.

As a result, the composition of the Audit Committee and of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Audit Committee

Mr. Antonio Gómez Ciria (Independent Director and Chairman) Mrs. María José García Beato (Independent Director)

Mr. Arsenio Fernández de Mesa y Díaz del Río (Independent Director) Mrs. Mercedes Real Rodrigálvarez (Nominee Director)

Appointments and Remuneration Committee

Mrs. Socorro Fernández Larrea (Independent Director and Chairwoman) Mr. Antonio Gómez Expósito (Nominee Director)

Mr. José Juan Ruiz Gómez (Independent Director)

Finally, the Board of Directors of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A., in its meeting held on the same day and at the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, has adopted to re-appoint Mrs. Carmen Gómez de Barreda Tous de Monsalve as Lead Independent Director of the Company, for a period of 3 years as established in the Board of Directors Regulations, in accordance with the provisions of articles 25 bis of the Corporate Bylaws and 10 of the Board of Directors Regulations.

Yours sincerely,

Signed: Rafael García de Diego Barber

Secretary-General and Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 19:09:04 UTC
