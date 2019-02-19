Red Electrica de España : The Company submits the press presentation of the Strategic Plan main lines.

The only sure thing is change

"What we see as an overall architecture underpinning our world as we know it is a bit of a puzzle now; if you like, it has collapsed into many tiny parts, and with it, unpredictability has increased."

-Angela Merkel

Red Electrica Group seeks security through controlled diversification (I)

Electricity, telecommunications, and talents are the new raw materials for economic and social development.

Electricity: a key vector to achieve decarbonisation targets

Telecommunications: the driver of industry 4.0

Talent: the key factor in the success of the global revolution that we are experiencing

A transition that can meet society's energy needs to be made urgently, as well as a redesign of the globalisation models to make a sustainable future possible

Red Electrica Group seeks security through controlled diversification (II)

Group's main businesses

TSO

Corporation

Telecommunications

● Manages telecommunications infrastructures by providing clients with dark fibre optic services and satellite connection services.

International

● Develops electrical transport infrastructures in geographical environments other than Spain, maximising our experience as TSO in Spain.

Technology

● Provides the RE Group with innovation and technological development services.

● Showcases the value of innovation by providing third parties with tech services.

● Contributes to the development of the environment through a start-up acceleration programme.

The Strategic Plan envisions a model balanced between two primary lines of action:  More operations subject to market risk that offset the concentration of regulatory risk

 Operations in regulated fields that offset market risk

Our response to challenges posed by the economical model transformation