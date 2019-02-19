Log in
Red Electrica de España : The Company submits the press presentation of the Strategic Plan main lines.

0
02/19/2019 | 12:14pm EST

The only sure thing is change

"What we see as an overall architecture underpinning our world as we know it is a bit of a puzzle now; if you like, it has collapsed into many tiny parts, and with it, unpredictability has increased."

-Angela Merkel

Red Electrica Group seeks security through controlled diversification (I)

Electricity, telecommunications, and talents are the new raw materials for economic and social development.

Electricity: a key vector to achieve decarbonisation targets

Telecommunications: the driver of industry 4.0

Talent: the key factor in the success of the global revolution that we are experiencing

A transition that can meet society's energy needs to be made urgently, as well as a redesign of the globalisation models to make a sustainable future possible

Red Electrica Group seeks security through controlled diversification (II)

Group's main businesses

TSO

Corporation

Telecommunications

  • Manages telecommunications infrastructures by providing clients with dark fibre optic services and satellite connection services.

International

  • Develops electrical transport infrastructures in geographical environments other than Spain, maximising our experience as TSO in Spain.

Technology

  • Provides the RE Group with innovation and technological development services.

  • Showcases the value of innovation by providing third parties with tech services.

  • Contributes to the development of the environment through a start-up acceleration programme.

The Strategic Plan envisions a model balanced between two primary lines of action:

  • More operations subject to market risk that offset the concentration of regulatory risk

  • Operations in regulated fields that offset market risk

Our response to challenges posed by the economical model transformation

Disclaimer

Red Eléctrica Corporación SA published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 17:13:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 989 M
EBIT 2018 1 063 M
Net income 2018 704 M
Debt 2018 4 859 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 14,93
P/E ratio 2019 14,45
EV / Sales 2018 7,73x
EV / Sales 2019 7,63x
Capitalization 10 510 M
Chart RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Duration : Period :
Red Eléctrica de España Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 19,0 €
Spread / Average Target -2,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Juan Francisco Lasala Bernad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jordi Sevilla Segura Chairman
Bassam Al-Zarif Zabala Manager-Infrastructure & Operations Department
María Teresa Quirós Álvarez Chief Financial Officer
Ana María de Anca Ramos Manager-Information Systems & Technology Area
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ELÉCTRICA DE ESPAÑA-0.36%11 871
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 384
DOMINION ENERGY2.52%56 888
IBERDROLA3.19%53 336
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%49 963
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 800
