Red Hat : Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020 0 06/20/2019 | 04:21pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields First quarter total revenue of $934 million, up 15% year-over-year in USD, or 18% in constant currency

First quarter Application Development-related and other emerging technology subscription revenue of $235 million, up 24% year-over-year in USD, or 29% in constant currency

First quarter training and services revenue of $119 million, up 17% year-over-year in USD, or 22% in constant currency

Quarter-end deferred revenue balance of $2.8 billion, up 14% year-over-year in USD, or 17% in constant currency

First quarter GAAP operating cash flow of $460 million, up 33% year-over-year Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended May 31, 2019. “We continue to unlock the potential of developers and enterprises, enabling our customers to succeed in building next generation IT infrastructure and applications,” stated Jim Whitehurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Hat. “Customer interest in Red Hat technologies is robust, evidenced by a record attendance of nearly 9,000 attendees at Red Hat Summit, our marquee user event. At the event, we announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and OpenShift 4, building on our track record of delivering innovation that creates business value for our customers. Customer excitement was evident at the event and further reflected in the quarter, where we added more than 90 new OpenShift customers.” “The first quarter was a strong start to FY20, with double digit growth across a number of our financial metrics, including 15% total revenue growth year-over-year in U.S. dollars, or 18% measured in constant currency; and 24% in U. S. dollars, or 29% in constant currency, growth year-over-year in our Application Development-related and other emerging technology revenue,” said Eric Shander, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “Our large deal momentum remained strong, as we doubled the number of deals over $5 million and saw 15% growth in the number of deals over $1 million from the year-ago quarter. Many of these deals contained emerging technologies, including an OpenStack deal for over $5 million and our largest ever storage and hyperconverged deal for over $15 million. The breadth of our success demonstrates that customers can realize significant value across our product portfolio.” Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $934 million, up 15% year-over-year, or 18% measured in constant currency. Constant currency references in this release are detailed in the tables below. Subscription revenue for the quarter was $815 million, up 15% year-over-year, or 18% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue in the quarter was 87% of total revenue. Services revenue for the quarter was $119 million, up 17% year-over-year, or 22% measured in constant currency. Subscription Revenue Breakout: Subscription revenue from Infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $580 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year, or 14% measured in constant currency. Subscription revenue from Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings for the quarter was $235 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year, or 29% measured in constant currency. Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the quarter was $132 million, up 18% year-over-year. After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and transaction costs related to business combinations, non-GAAP adjusted operating income for the first quarter was $202 million, up 20% year-over-year. For the first quarter, GAAP operating margin was 14.1% and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin was 21.7%. Non-GAAP references in this release are detailed in the tables below. Net Income: GAAP net income for the quarter was $141 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), compared with GAAP net income of $113 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, in the year-ago quarter. Included in net income for the quarter is a net tax benefit of $13.2 million primarily related to an intra-entity transfer of assets. After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs related to business combinations and non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount, non-GAAP adjusted net income for the quarter was $186 million, or $1.00 diluted EPS, as compared to $133 million, or $0.72 diluted EPS, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding excludes dilution that is expected to be offset by our convertible note hedge transactions. Cash: GAAP operating cash flow was $460 million for the first quarter, up 33% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating cash flow adjusts for the impact of our adoption of ASU 2016-15: Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Classification of Certain Cash Receipts and Cash Payments, which requires the portion of repayments of convertible notes during the first quarter that is attributable to debt discount to be classified as operating cash flow. Non-GAAP operating cash flow, which excludes this impact of approximately $14 million, was $474 million, up 37% on a year-over-year basis compared to non-GAAP operating cash flow. Total convertible note repayments were $615 million as of May 31, 2019, with a remaining principal value of $190 million. Total cash, cash equivalents and investments as of May 31, 2019 was $2.7 billion. Deferred revenue: At the end of the first quarter, the Company’s total deferred revenue balance was $2.8 billion, an increase of 14% year-over-year. The negative impact to total deferred revenue from changes in foreign exchange rates was $57 million year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, total deferred revenue would have increased 17% year-over-year. Due to the pending transaction with International Business Machines Corporation, Red Hat will not be hosting a conference call for its first quarter of fiscal 2020 business results and will not be providing an outlook for its fiscal year 2020. Additional information on Red Hat's reported results, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP adjusted results, are included in the financial tables below. About Red Hat, Inc. Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future. Learn more at www.redhat.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to our pending merger with International Business Machines Corporation, the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; risks related to errors or defects in our offerings and third-party products upon which our offerings depend; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Red Hat, the Red Hat logo, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack word mark is a trademark or registered trademark of OpenStack Foundation in the U.S. and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation’s permission. Red Hat, Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation or the OpenStack community. RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscriptions $ 814,952 $ 711,521 Training and services 119,159 102,009 Total revenue 934,111 813,530 Cost of revenue: Subscriptions 61,899 52,173 Training and services 82,384 70,526 Total cost of revenue 144,283 122,699 Gross profit 789,828 690,831 Operating expense: Sales and marketing 394,201 348,815 Research and development 182,961 166,506 General and administrative 80,548 63,354 Total operating expense 657,710 578,675 Income from operations 132,118 112,156 Interest income 9,254 7,834 Interest expense 1,959 6,319 Other expense, net 766 2,194 Income before provision for income taxes 138,647 111,477 Benefit for income taxes (2,473 ) (1,713 ) Net income $ 141,120 $ 113,190 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.80 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.59 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 177,400 177,302 Diluted 186,635 190,739 RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31,

2019 February 28,

2019 (1) ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,295,396 $ 1,883,096 Investments in debt securities, short-term 177,625 293,361 Accounts receivable, net 529,115 980,188 Prepaid expenses 250,571 282,507 Other current assets 36,743 24,504 Total current assets 3,289,450 3,463,656 Property and equipment, net 200,015 198,969 Operating right-of-use assets, net (2) 224,371 — Goodwill 1,273,494 1,276,853 Identifiable intangibles, net 198,914 206,083 Investments in debt securities, long-term 188,172 248,512 Deferred tax assets, net 119,128 112,568 Other assets, net 80,395 81,648 Total assets $ 5,573,939 $ 5,588,289 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 458,456 $ 491,259 Deferred revenue, short-term 2,016,488 2,161,206 Other current obligations 256 282 Convertible notes 188,553 69,827 Total current liabilities 2,663,753 2,722,574 Deferred revenue, long-term 781,043 821,218 Convertible notes — 231,540 Operating lease liabilities (2) 188,133 — Other long-term obligations 183,074 199,025 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 25 24 Additional paid-in capital 2,853,105 2,791,895 Retained earnings 2,195,189 2,054,069 Treasury stock, at cost (3,242,725 ) (3,189,434 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (47,658 ) (42,622 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,757,936 1,613,932 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,573,939 $ 5,588,289 (1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Effective March 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standard Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). RED HAT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended May 31,

2019 May 31,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 141,120 $ 113,190 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,754 27,054 Amortization of debt discount and transaction costs 1,885 5,838 Repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount (13,981 ) — Share-based compensation expense 50,168 46,005 Net amortization of bond premium on debt securities available for sale 271 743 Other (872 ) (2,298 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 445,186 299,439 Other receivables (12,278 ) (35,160 ) Prepaid expenses 28,844 25,382 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (58,271 ) (28,642 ) Deferred revenue (158,729 ) (104,592 ) Other (143 ) (800 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 459,954 346,159 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investment in debt securities available for sale — (108,336 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment in debt securities available for sale 110,431 87,004 Proceeds from sales of investment in debt securities available for sale 64,899 525 Proceeds from sales of strategic equity investments — 1,300 Purchase of developed software and other intangible assets (4,134 ) (2,866 ) Payments for property and equipment (23,513 ) (12,963 ) Other (124 ) (986 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 147,559 (36,322 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 369 875 Proceeds from employee stock purchase program 7,501 15,262 Payments related to net settlement of share-based compensation awards (81,274 ) (77,094 ) Purchase of treasury stock — (150,019 ) Proceeds (payments) on other borrowings, net 26 (299 ) Repayments of convertible notes attributable to principal (102,163 ) (25,953 ) Net cash used in financing activities (175,541 ) (237,228 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,672 ) (28,261 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 412,300 44,348 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,883,096 1,724,132 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 2,295,396 $ 1,768,480 RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands - except per share amounts) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 Reconciliation items included in Consolidated Statements of Operations: Non-cash share-based compensation expense: Cost of revenue $ 4,945 $ 5,128 Sales and marketing 21,904 19,520 Research and development 16,002 14,782 General and administrative 7,317 6,575 Total share-based compensation expense $ 50,168 $ 46,005 Amortization of intangible assets expense: Cost of revenue $ 6,316 $ 6,141 Sales and marketing 1,194 1,362 Research and development 34 34 General and administrative 2,517 2,373 Total amortization of intangible assets expense $ 10,061 $ 9,910 Total non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount $ 1,501 $ 5,007 Transaction costs related to business combinations $ 9,905 $ 11 Reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results: GAAP net income $ 141,120 $ 113,190 GAAP provision for income taxes (2,473 ) (1,713 ) GAAP income before provision for income taxes $ 138,647 $ 111,477 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 50,168 46,005 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 10,061 9,910 Add: Non-cash interest expense related to the debt discount 1,501 5,007 Add: Transaction costs related to business combinations 9,905 11 Non-GAAP adjusted income before provision for income taxes $ 210,282 $ 172,410 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) 24,307 39,302 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (basic and diluted) $ 185,975 $ 133,108 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 186,635 190,739 Dilution offset from convertible note hedge transactions (1,554 ) (5,686 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 185,081 185,053 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share: Basic $ 1.05 $ 0.75 Diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.72 RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 (1) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes: Non-GAAP adjusted income before provision for income taxes $ 210,282 $ 172,410 GAAP estimated annual effective tax rate 19.0 % 22.5 % Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP adjusted income before adjustments $ 39,954 $ 38,792 Certain non-deductible share-based compensation (1,864 ) — Non-deductible merger related costs (591 ) — Discrete tax (benefit) expense, other (13,192 ) 510 Provision for income taxes on non-GAAP adjusted income, excluding impact from certain non-deductible share-based compensation and non-deductible merger related costs $ 24,307 $ 39,302 GAAP gross profit $ 789,828 $ 690,831 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 4,945 5,128 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 6,316 6,141 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 801,089 $ 702,100 Non-GAAP gross margin 85.8 % 86.3 % GAAP operating expenses $ 657,710 $ 578,675 Deduct: Non-cash share-based compensation expense (45,223 ) (40,877 ) Deduct: Amortization of intangible assets expense (3,745 ) (3,769 ) Deduct: Transaction costs related to business combinations (9,905 ) (11 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses $ 598,837 $ 534,018 GAAP operating income $ 132,118 $ 112,156 Add: Non-cash share-based compensation expense 50,168 46,005 Add: Amortization of intangible assets expense 10,061 9,910 Add: Transaction costs related to business combinations 9,905 11 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 202,252 $ 168,082 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 21.7 % 20.7 % GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 459,954 $ 346,159 Repayments of convertible notes attributable to debt discount 13,981 — Non-GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 473,935 $ 346,159 RED HAT, INC. RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended May 31, May 31, Year-Over-Year 2019 2018 Growth Rate Subscription and services revenue: GAAP subscription revenue by offering type: Infrastructure-related offerings $ 580,306 $ 522,402 11.1% Adjustment for currency impact 15,207 — Non-GAAP Infrastructure-related subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 595,513 $ 522,402 14.0% Application Development-related and other emerging technology offerings $ 234,646 $ 189,119 24.1% Adjustment for currency impact 8,903 — Non-GAAP Application Development-related and other emerging technology subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 243,549 $ 189,119 28.8% GAAP subscription revenue $ 814,952 $ 711,521 14.5% Adjustment for currency impact 24,110 — Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis $ 839,062 $ 711,521 17.9% GAAP training and services revenue $ 119,159 $ 102,009 16.8% Adjustment for currency impact 5,240 — Non-GAAP training and services revenue on a constant currency basis $ 124,399 $ 102,009 21.9% GAAP total revenue $ 934,111 $ 813,530 14.8% Adjustment for currency impact 29,350 — Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis $ 963,461 $ 813,530 18.4% RED HAT, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Change in deferred revenue balances: Deferred Revenue Current Long-Term Total Balance at May 31, 2018 $ 1,721,300 $ 723,207 $ 2,444,507 Constant currency change in deferred revenue 332,502 77,143 409,645 Impact from foreign currency translation (37,314 ) (19,307 ) (56,621 ) Balance at May 31, 2019 $ 2,016,488 $ 781,043 $ 2,797,531 Year-over-year growth rate 17.1 % 8.0 % 14.4 % Year-over-year growth rate on a constant currency basis 19.3 % 10.7 % 16.8 % Revenue growth by geographical segment: Americas EMEA APAC Consolidated Total revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2019 $ 582,290 $ 216,951 $ 134,870 $ 934,111 Adjustment for currency impact 5,786 17,523 6,041 29,350 Total revenue on a constant currency basis for the three months ended May 31, 2019 $ 588,076 $ 234,474 $ 140,911 $ 963,461 Total revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2018 $ 500,306 $ 195,148 $ 118,076 $ 813,530 Year-over-year growth rate 16.4 % 11.2 % 14.2 % 14.8 % Year-over-year growth rate on a constant currency basis 17.5 % 20.2 % 19.3 % 18.4 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190620005639/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on RED HAT 04:33p RED HAT : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:23p RED HAT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 04:21p RED HAT : Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2020 BU 10:38a RED HAT : Position Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services AQ 10:38a FIERA CAPITAL : Sells 985 Shares of Red Hat Inc AQ 06/19 RED HAT : DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Red Hat Inc AQ 06/19 GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in Red Hat Inc AQ 06/19 RED HAT : Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of Red .. AQ 06/17 RED HAT : Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Invests $117,000 in Red Hat Inc AQ 06/17 RED HAT : Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $5 Million Stake in Red Hat Inc AQ