Red Hat : Turkcell Catalyzes Digital Services Innovation Through its Unified Telco Cloud on Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source
solutions, today announced that Turkcell has built a centralized
virtualization infrastructure (NFVi), named its Unified Telco Cloud, on
Red Hat OpenStack Platform to unify its services on a single cloud,
supported by Red Hat Ceph Storage. With this open foundation, Turkcell
can implement its choice of virtual network functions (VNFs) faster and
is able to more flexibly scale resources as needed, enabling the
provider to more quickly modernize existing services and roll out new
ones as demand requires. This newfound agility can help Turkcell spur
innovation to gain a greater competitive edge and deliver a better
quality of experience to customers.
With more than 35 million subscribers and 99 percent population coverage
in Turkey, Turkcell is a leading mobile operator in Turkey and the
surrounding region. At the heart of the service provider’s ambitions for
global growth is its digital services and software-defined operational
models, as it looks to respond more quickly to dynamic customer demands.
Moving away from a hardware-oriented vendor-dependent architecture,
Turkcell set out plans in 2016 to have 40 percent of its services
virtualized and running on a flexible cloud infrastructure by the end of
2019.
As its cloud foundation, Turkcell chose Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red
Hat’s carrier-grade distribution of the open source, massively-scalable
infrastructure framework for building hybrid
clouds, supported by Red Hat Ceph Storage, an open, software-defined
storage technology designed for object storage and cloud
infrastructure. Turkcell sought to take advantage of open source
community innovation bolstered by the greater stability, reliability,
security and support of an enterprise platform. Having used Red Hat
Enterprise Linux for more than a decade to power its mission-critical
systems, Turkcell looked to Red Hat again as a trusted partner. Red
Hat’s commitment to an upstream-first development methodology and its
certified partner ecosystem helps enable interoperability across vendor
technologies and speed the VNF onboarding process to its telco cloud.
Red Hat Consulting helped Turkcell design its Unified Telco Cloud and
train up its network team, in collaboration with Affirmed Networks, a
leader in virtualized mobile networks - in the role of main systems
integrator. The service provider’s strategy was to prioritize
virtualization of its GiLAN services, being an area of market
differentiation and monetization, followed by key areas where the
company is investing in network upgrades and areas where it sees the
opportunity to deploy new services more rapidly. After a period of
planning and testing, the platform started supporting live VNFs in the
last six months. When acquiring new VNF solutions, Turkcell is now able
to begin the testing phase in as little as one to three weeks compared
with the typical time of three months or more with its legacy stack.
Turkcell states it has now virtualized 18 percent of its overall data
and voice services capacity on its telco cloud and is on target for its
three-year goal of 40 percent. Live VNFs include PCRF and AAA for policy
and charging, Data Optimization for differentiated quality of experience
for customers, DPI for traffic management and enhanced VAS (value-added
services), IMS and RCS for next-generation voice services and CG-NAT for
IP address management, from multiple vendors. Turkcell is able to
deliver workloads of more than 1.8 terabits per second (Tbps) of traffic
and is currently carrying near to 1 Tbps of live traffic from customers
across the region.
Supporting Quotes
Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president, Communications Service
Providers, Red Hat
“With the competitive landscape of the telecommunications industry
rapidly evolving around us, Turkcell is impressive in its push to become
a leader in digital services innovation, already demonstrating this
drive with the likes of its instant messaging, video streaming and
personal storage offerings and we’re proud to collaborate with Turkcell
to help execute its unified telco cloud strategy. With an open
foundation powered by Red Hat’s hybrid cloud technologies, Turkcell can
more freely and more quickly establish solutions from its choice of
suppliers while gaining greater flexibility and portability to
dynamically re-deploy services in different environments, a key need
with 5G speeds expected to increase data management requirements at the
network’s edge.”
Gediz Sezgin, CTO, Turkcell
“Our goal is to remake Turkcell as a digital services provider, and our
business ambitions are global. While planning for upcoming 5G and edge
computing evolution in our network, we need to increase vendor
independence and horizontal scalability to help maximize the efficiency
and effectiveness of our CAPEX investment. With the Unified Telco Cloud,
we want to lower the barrier to entry of our own network to make it a
breeding ground for innovation and competition. In parallel, we
want to unify infrastructure and decrease operational costs. Red Hat
seemed a natural choice of partner given its leadership in the OpenStack
community, its interoperability and collaboration with the vendor
ecosystem and its business transformation work with other operators.
With Red Hat OpenStack Platform underpinning our Unified Telco Cloud, I
can welcome my team, and our suppliers, to test and deploy services more
easily. As a business, we can more quickly turn ideas into new
experiences for customers.”
