Red Hat : to Release Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, will release results of its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 on Monday, March 25, 2019, after the market close.

Results of the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 will be announced solely via press release after the market close on March 25, 2019.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

