Red Hat : to Release Results for Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

0
03/01/2019 | 09:44am EST

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, will release results of its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 on Monday, March 25, 2019, after the market close.

Results of the fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 will be announced solely via press release after the market close on March 25, 2019.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future. Learn more at http://www.redhat.com.

Red Hat and the Shadowman logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 367 M
EBIT 2019 801 M
Net income 2019 436 M
Finance 2019 1 796 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,15
P/E ratio 2020 65,39
EV / Sales 2019 9,05x
EV / Sales 2020 7,66x
Capitalization 32 276 M
Technical analysis trends RED HAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Whitehurst President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Narendra Ramkishor Gupta Chairman
Eric Ryan Shander CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & VP-Finance
Michael A. Kelly Chief Information Officer
William S. Kaiser Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED HAT3.88%32 276
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.44%859 518
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC20.79%25 742
SPLUNK INC29.59%20 081
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS32.13%16 153
SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.36.51%15 445
