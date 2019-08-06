Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Red Lake Gold Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Mr. Ryan Kalt today announced that he has acquired, directly and indirectly, an aggregate of 806,800 common shares of Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE: RGLD) ("RGLD" or the "Company"). The 806,800 common shares were acquired by Mr. Kalt personally as well as through a company wholly-owned by Mr. Kalt (Kalt Industries Ltd.) by way of a series of open-market purchases made on the Canadian Securities Exchange between July 12, 2019 and August 6, 2019, under which Mr. Kalt paid an aggregate of $126,240, representing an average price of $0.1565 per share. Collectively, the shares acquired by Mr. Kalt represent approximately 3.25% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Mr. Kalt now owns or has control or direction over an aggregate of 5,941,300 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 23.93% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (or 7,821,300 common shares of RGLD representing 29.28% of the issued and outstanding shares, assuming exercise of all stock options and warrants held by Mr. Kalt). The shares were acquired by Mr. Kalt for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of RGLD either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of RGLD either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from RGLD's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Michael Raven of Beadle Raven LLP at 1.604.899.6401.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46763