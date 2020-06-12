Red Light Holland Appoints Dr. Joseph Geraci, a Leading Mind in the Medicine and Machine Learning Fields, to Advisory Board

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") , an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce the appointment of professor Dr. Joseph Geraci to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Geraci, founder of NetraMark Corp., has significant expertise in precision medicine, molecular medicine, mathematics, and machine learning technologies, and over the past ten years, has focused on understanding complex disease states, as found in oncology, psychiatry, neurodegeneration, and aging via the use of machine intelligence. He is currently involved in the development of technologies that can be used for drug repositioning, discovery, and subpopulation discovery, and invented a novel paradigm of machine intelligence applied to better understand what drives human disease. As a professor at Queen's University, Dept. Pathology and Molecular Med, Dr. Geraci is currently engaged with projects in oncology, psychiatry, and COVID-19.

"Dr. Geraci is a scholar, and one of Canada's most prominent PhDs and scientists. He has a big brain... I mean a really big brain! His expertise in the field of machine learning, applied to help patients with different types of ailments, and his technological development background for drug research will be a tremendous asset to help build out Red Light Holland's medical and scientific division. As we've made clear to our investors, a core aspect of Red Light Holland's overall mission is to promote the study and research of the benefits of psilocybin. Adding Dr. Geraci to our team puts us in a position where we are now one step closer to trying to make a difference to alleviate humans suffering across the world," said Todd Shapiro, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Dr. Geraci added, "I am excited to be joining Todd and his entire team at Red Light Holland as an Advisor. My opinion is that they are in a unique and powerful position to influence the future of medicine. My experience with systems biology coupled with my bleeding edge understanding of machine intelligence puts me in a position to augment their scientific and medical efforts. Red Light Holland can have a massive impact on healthcare and it excites me to be able to help light the way into this future for them."

In consideration for his services, the Company authorized the grant of 500,000 incentive stock options to Dr. Geraci, with each such option entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company for a period of 3 years, at an exercise price of $0.15 per common share, and vesting over a 12 month period. The securities to be issued remain subject to compliance with all applicable laws (including the rules and policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange), including being subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57764