Red Light Holland Names Medical and Scientific Division

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2020) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce the naming and establishment of its medical and scientific division, "Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation." The establishment of Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation marks an early move by Red Light Holland, to position itself to expand its business into the medical psychedelics market in the future, at such time as market and regulatory conditions present a viable business opportunity.

"While we are focusing on the recreational truffles market in the Netherlands, we are also keen on the medical market, in which we see tremendous future opportunities for Red Light Holland to help make a larger, positive change in the world," said Todd Shapiro, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Director. "Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation is named after Scarlette, my nine-month old daughter, and Lillie, the daughter of the Company's President, Hans Derix. And so this is indeed a very proud day for both the Company, and for Hans and myself. As fathers, we want to see a better future for both of them, and for your family's as well. We firmly believe we need more research and development into psilocybin and its potential benefits. We absolutely look forward to being an official part of that process," added Mr. Shapiro.

Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation is expected to be funded by a portion of Red Light Holland's available funds from time to time, and once operational, is expected to allow Red Light Holland to initiate and expedite various science, innovation and research activities focused on, among other things, exploring the potential medical and health benefits of psilocybin and whole fungi-medicine.

Dr. Joseph Geraci, Advisor of Red Light Holland and Chief Executive Officer of Netramark Corp., added: "I'm pleased to help advise and work closely with Scarlette Lillie Science and Innovation. This division aligns tremendously well with the over two decades of efforts that I've personally and professionally made within neuroscience, psychiatry and important research and data collection. I believe that working with psilocybin can have an impact in helping with mood disorders and beyond. I look forward to being a part of this synergistic mission to prove these theories out, and I'm also excited to introduce my contacts from the science and medical fields to our team of visionaries."

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

