RED METAL LIMITED

RED METAL LIMITED

(RDM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/10
0.097 AUD   -3.00%
04/10DRILL RESULTS : Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Projects
PU
2018RED METAL : Tennant Creek, Copper Drilling Underway
AQ
2018TENNANT CREEK : Copper Drilling Underway
PU
News 
Drill Results: Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Projects

Drill Results: Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Projects

0
04/10/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

PH1 is a near coincident gravity and weak magnetic target that straddles the boundary between the separate Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon joint venture areas (refer to Red Metal ASX announcement dated 21 December 2017).

Drill hole DD18PTH001 was directed towards the high-gravity portion of the anomaly and intersected meta-sediments overprinted by dense, prograde-garnet alteration towards the end of hole that appears to explain the gravity response. A wide 244 metre interval of anomalous copper mineralisation averaging 0.26% copper was detected throughout the meta-sedimentary rocks with some of the better zones returning;

35.0 metres @ 0.6% copper from 841metres, including

10.8 metres @ 1.0% copper from 841 metres.

The copper mineralisation, located within the Punt Hill joint venture area, occurs as wide spaced chalcopyrite ± bornite veins with associated magnetite ± hematite and more intense retrograde chlorite, K-feldspar and siderite alteration.

Red Metal speculates that the magnetite and chlorite alteration together with the wide intervals of anomalous copper in DD18PTH001 may indicate a near-miss hole.

Disclaimer

Red Metal Limited published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 03:22:04 UTC
Chart RED METAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red Metal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Alexander Rutherford Managing Director & Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg McKay Manager-Technical Administration
Joshua Norman Pitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick John Flint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED METAL LIMITED4.17%0
BHP GROUP PLC17.41%137 561
BHP GROUP LTD16.94%137 530
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.45%104 742
RIO TINTO26.43%104 624
ANGLO AMERICAN26.67%40 415
