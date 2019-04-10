Drill Results: Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Projects

PH1 is a near coincident gravity and weak magnetic target that straddles the boundary between the separate Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon joint venture areas (refer to Red Metal ASX announcement dated 21 December 2017).

Drill hole DD18PTH001 was directed towards the high-gravity portion of the anomaly and intersected meta-sediments overprinted by dense, prograde-garnet alteration towards the end of hole that appears to explain the gravity response. A wide 244 metre interval of anomalous copper mineralisation averaging 0.26% copper was detected throughout the meta-sedimentary rocks with some of the better zones returning;

35.0 metres @ 0.6% copper from 841metres, including

10.8 metres @ 1.0% copper from 841 metres.

The copper mineralisation, located within the Punt Hill joint venture area, occurs as wide spaced chalcopyrite ± bornite veins with associated magnetite ± hematite and more intense retrograde chlorite, K-feldspar and siderite alteration.

Red Metal speculates that the magnetite and chlorite alteration together with the wide intervals of anomalous copper in DD18PTH001 may indicate a near-miss hole.