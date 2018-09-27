Maronan: Drilling Update on the new Great Southern Conductors, QLD

Red Metal recently announced the initiation of a program of drilling designed to test the source rocks to the 'Great Southern' electromagnetic conductors located just three kilometres south of Red Metal's Maronan lead-silver and copper-gold deposit (refer to ASX announcement lodged 12 September 2018).

The first drill hole in this program targeted the western conductor and has intersected a metasedimentary rock cut by multiple narrow shears infilled with pyrrhotite, a highly conductive iron sulphide mineral that explained the source.

The second hole in the program targeted the more eastern of the two Great Southern conductors and intersected conductive iron sulphide-bearing veins and shears in a metasedimentary rock similar to the first hole.

No significant copper sulphide mineralisation is visible in either hole. Selected intervals of iron sulphide will be sampled for gold and trace element analyses..

