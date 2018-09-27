Log in
RED METAL LIMITED (RDM)
Maronan: Drilling Update on the new Great Southern Conductors, QLD

09/27/2018 | 07:16am CEST

Red Metal recently announced the initiation of a program of drilling designed to test the source rocks to the 'Great Southern' electromagnetic conductors located just three kilometres south of Red Metal's Maronan lead-silver and copper-gold deposit (refer to ASX announcement lodged 12 September 2018).

The first drill hole in this program targeted the western conductor and has intersected a metasedimentary rock cut by multiple narrow shears infilled with pyrrhotite, a highly conductive iron sulphide mineral that explained the source.

The second hole in the program targeted the more eastern of the two Great Southern conductors and intersected conductive iron sulphide-bearing veins and shears in a metasedimentary rock similar to the first hole.

No significant copper sulphide mineralisation is visible in either hole. Selected intervals of iron sulphide will be sampled for gold and trace element analyses..

Download this announcement (1.7Mb pdf)

Disclaimer

Red Metal Limited published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 05:15:10 UTC
Chart RED METAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red Metal Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED METAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Alexander Rutherford Managing Director & Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg McKay Manager-Technical Administration
Joshua Norman Pitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick John Flint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED METAL LIMITED-17.24%0
BHP BILLITON PLC9.15%126 409
BHP BILLITON LIMITED15.32%126 409
RIO TINTO-1.42%91 076
RIO TINTO LIMITED4.35%91 076
ANGLO AMERICAN11.34%32 303
