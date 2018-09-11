Log in
RED METAL LIMITED (RDM)
Red Metal : Drilling Underway on the Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Project

09/11/2018 | 02:57am CEST

Joint venture partner OZ Minerals Limited (OZ Minerals) has initiated a significant maiden drill program testing a series of new copper-gold plays on the Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon joint venture projects located 30 kilometres south of the Carrapateena deposit. Initially, six separate targets totaling more than 6000 metres of drilling will be tested.


Red Metal together with OZ Minerals has been developing new targeting concepts for the location of higher grade zones of copper-gold mineralisation on the Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon projects. This work identified a range of previously untested geophysical targets for proof of concept drill tests.

Red Metal Limited published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 00:56:07 UTC
