Red Metal : Drilling Underway on the Punt Hill & Pernatty Lagoon Copper-Gold Project

Joint venture partner OZ Minerals Limited (OZ Minerals) has initiated a significant maiden drill program testing a series of new copper-gold plays on the Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon joint venture projects located 30 kilometres south of the Carrapateena deposit. Initially, six separate targets totaling more than 6000 metres of drilling will be tested.

Red Metal together with OZ Minerals has been developing new targeting concepts for the location of higher grade zones of copper-gold mineralisation on the Punt Hill and Pernatty Lagoon projects. This work identified a range of previously untested geophysical targets for proof of concept drill tests.