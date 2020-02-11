Red Pine Exploration Announces Mailing of

Information Circular and Proposed Share

Consolidation

Toronto, Ontario - February 11, 2020 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has mailed the meeting materials in connection with the annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Corporation to be held on March 11, 2020 (the "Meeting"). The Meeting materials are available under the Corporation's profile on www.SEDAR.comand at http://docs.tsxtrust.com/2156. At the Meeting, among other things, shareholders will be asked to approve a consolidation (the "Consolidation Proposal") of the Corporation's outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of up to one (new) for ten (old) Common Shares (up to 1:10). Approval of the Consolidation Proposal will provide the Board of Directors (the "Board") with the discretion to determine the actual consolidation basis within this range. Please note that if the Consolidation Proposal is approved, no more than one consolidation will take place - there will be no successive consolidations without the further approval of the shareholders. Furthermore, approval of the Consolidation Proposal does not mean that a Common Share consolidation will occur, as the Board will have the discretion not to proceed with any Common Share consolidation if it is deemed to be in the best interests of the Corporation not to do so.

Proposed Consolidation Ratios

As of January 31, 2020, the Corporation had 477,222,387 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the completion of

the proposed Consolidation, the number of Common Shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding will depend on the ratio selected by the Corporation's Board. The following table sets out the

appropriate number of Common Shares that would be outstanding as a result of the Consolidation at the ratios suggested below.