RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC.

(RPX)
Red Pine Exploration Inc., Advancing its Gold Project in Ontario, CEO Clip Video

05/07/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2020) - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) Quentin Yarie, CEO of Red Pine, talks about the development of the company's Wawa Gold Project in Ontario, Canada.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/red-pine-exploration-gold-project-ceo-clip-90sec/

‎Red Pine Exploration is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 9th & 10th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX)

redpineexp.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55548


© Newsfilecorp 2020
