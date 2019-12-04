Red River Bank Purchases Banking Center Location in Southwest Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank has purchased a former MidSouth Bank branch located at 1500 Beglis Parkway in Sulphur, Louisiana and plans to expand its banking operations in Southwest Louisiana. Red River Bank expects to open a full service banking center at the Sulphur location late in the first quarter of 2020, pending all regulatory approvals. This will be Red River Bank’s second location in the Southwest Louisiana market and its 25th in Louisiana. The bank currently has a banking center at 4112 Lake Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana.



“This addition is part of our continued commitment to, and investment in providing local, personal, customized financial solutions in our home state of Louisiana. We’re encouraged by the reception we’ve received in the Southwest Louisiana market. Our growth over the last 2 years in this part of Louisiana is very positive,” said Red River Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, Blake Chatelain. “We’re excited to add to our geographic footprint and to be able to continue to expand our team throughout the state,” Mr. Chatelain added.

About Red River Bank

Red River Bank is the sixth largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 24 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier City, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net

Media Contact: Evelyn Jones, Marketing Director ejones@redriverbank.net 318-561-5903 office or 318-664-1513-cell