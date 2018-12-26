Log in
Red River Resources : 2019 Performance Rights - 3B

12/26/2018 | 11:35pm CET

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    2019 Performance Rights

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    2019 Performance Rights - 2,405,643

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

See the Annexure to this announcement, together with the terms described in this announcement.

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    No.

    Only when vested will they rank equally with fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

    Nil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

    relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Pursuant to shareholder approval of resolutions 4 and 5 at the general meeting of the Company on 25 October 2018.

    AndIn accordance with the Company's Performance Rights Plan as approved by Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company on 27 October 2016.

    Yes

    25 October 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    Nil

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    1,371,970 (Ex 9(b))

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    7.1 - 73,489,800 7.1A - 48,993,200

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

    (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

    For example, the issue date for a pro rata

    entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

    timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

21 December 2018

Number

+Class

489,932,000

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    2,250,000

    7,100,000

    3,084,744

    2,737,146

    2,405,643

    Options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 16 December 2019

    Options exercisable at $0.30 each on or before 30 June 2022

    2017 RightsPerformance

    2018 Rights 2019 Rights

    Performance

    Performance

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

Not Applicable

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of +securities (tick one)

(a)

+Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other +securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

36

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

Quotation agreement

  • 1 +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

  • 2 We warrant the following to ASX.

    • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

    • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.

    • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

      Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

    • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.

    • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.

  • 3 We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.

  • 4 We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here: .................................................

Date: 24 December 2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:

...CAMERON BODLEY ....................

Disclaimer

Red River Resources Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 22:34:05 UTC
