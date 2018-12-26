Red River Resources : 2019 Performance Rights - 3B

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued 2019 Performance Rights

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 2019 Performance Rights - 2,405,643

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

See the Annexure to this announcement, together with the terms described in this announcement.

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration No. Only when vested will they rank equally with fully paid ordinary shares on issue. Nil

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Pursuant to shareholder approval of resolutions 4 and 5 at the general meeting of the Company on 25 October 2018. AndIn accordance with the Company's Performance Rights Plan as approved by Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company on 27 October 2016. Yes 25 October 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 Nil

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 1,371,970 (Ex 9(b))

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements 7.1 - 73,489,800 7.1A - 48,993,200

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

21 December 2018

Number +Class 489,932,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares.

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 2,250,000 7,100,000 3,084,744 2,737,146 2,405,643 Options exercisable at $0.12 each on or before 16 December 2019 Options exercisable at $0.30 each on or before 30 June 2022 2017 RightsPerformance 2018 Rights 2019 Rights Performance Performance

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

Date: 24 December 2018

...CAMERON BODLEY ....................