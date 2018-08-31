Red River Resources : Appendix 4E - 2018

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED (ABN 35 100 796 754) APPENDIX 4E - PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

Preliminary Final Report

Name of Entity

Red River Resources Limited

ABN or equivalent company reference : 35 100 796 754

1. Reporting Period Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 Previous corresponding period is the financial year ended 30 June 2017

2. Results for announcement to the market

(All amounts in this report are expressed in A$'000 unless otherwise stated)

Key information (extracted from interim financial report) Change Up / (down) % Year Ended 30 June 2018 $'000 Revenue from ordinary activities (item 2.1) Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (item 2.2) Net profit for the period after tax attributable to members (item 2.3) 9,555 110.2 110.2 51,080 266 266

Dividends (item 2.4)

No dividends have been paid or declared during the current financial period.

3. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (item 3) Refer to the attached financial accounts.

4. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (item 4) Refer to the attached financial accounts.

5. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (item 5) Refer to the attached financial accounts.

6. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (item 6) Refer to the attached financial accounts.

8. Dividend or distribution reinvestment plan (item 8) Not applicable.

Preliminary Final Report (continued)

9. Net tangible assets per security (item 9)

30-Jun-18 30-Jun-17 Net tangible assets per share (cents per share) 9.98 10.08

10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period (item 10.1 - item 10.3) Control gained over entities: Not applicable. Loss of control of entities: Not applicable.

11. Details of associates and joint venture entities (item 11.1 - item 11.3) Not applicable.

12. Significant information relating to the entity's financial performance and financial position (item 12) Not applicable.

13. Set of Accounting Standards used to compile the report (item 13) The financial information provided in this report (Appendix 4E) is based on Australian Accounting Standards. The financial accounts (attached) were prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

14. Commentary on the results for the period (item 14) Refer to attached financial accounts.

15. Statement on whether the report is based on audited financial accounts (item 15) This report (Appendix 4E) is based on financial accounts that have been audited.

16. Unaudited financial accounts (item 16) Not applicable.

17. Financial accounts audit report (item 17) The financial accounts have been audited and contain an independent audit report that is unqualified.

On behalf of the Board.

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

Mr. Melkon Palancian

Managing Director

30 August 2018