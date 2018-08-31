Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Red River Resources Limited    RVR   AU000000RVR7

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED (RVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Red River Resources : Appendix 4E - 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 01:47am CEST

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED (ABN 35 100 796 754) APPENDIX 4E - PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

Preliminary Final Report

Name of Entity

Red River Resources Limited

ABN or equivalent company reference : 35 100 796 754

  • 1. Reporting Period

    Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2018

    Previous corresponding period is the financial year ended 30 June 2017

  • 2. Results for announcement to the market

(All amounts in this report are expressed in A$'000 unless otherwise stated)

Key information (extracted from interim financial report)

Change Up / (down)

%

Year Ended 30 June 2018 $'000

Revenue from ordinary activities (item 2.1)

Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (item 2.2)

Net profit for the period after tax attributable to members (item 2.3)

9,555 110.2

110.2

51,080

266 266

Dividends (item 2.4)

No dividends have been paid or declared during the current financial period.

  • 3. Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (item 3)

    Refer to the attached financial accounts.

  • 4. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (item 4)

    Refer to the attached financial accounts.

  • 5. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (item 5)

    Refer to the attached financial accounts.

  • 6. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (item 6)

    Refer to the attached financial accounts.

  • 7. Dividends (item 7)

    No dividends have been paid or declared during the current financial period.

  • 8. Dividend or distribution reinvestment plan (item 8)

    Not applicable.

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED (ABN 35 100 796 754) APPENDIX 4E -- PRELIMINARY FINAL REPORT

Preliminary Final Report (continued)

9. Net tangible assets per security (item 9)

30-Jun-18

30-Jun-17

Net tangible assets per share (cents per share)

9.98

10.08

  • 10. Details of entities over which control has been gained or lost during the period (item 10.1 - item 10.3)

    Control gained over entities: Not applicable.

    Loss of control of entities: Not applicable.

  • 11. Details of associates and joint venture entities (item 11.1 - item 11.3)

    Not applicable.

  • 12. Significant information relating to the entity's financial performance and financial position (item 12)

    Not applicable.

  • 13. Set of Accounting Standards used to compile the report (item 13)

    The financial information provided in this report (Appendix 4E) is based on Australian Accounting Standards.

    The financial accounts (attached) were prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards.

  • 14. Commentary on the results for the period (item 14)

    Refer to attached financial accounts.

  • 15. Statement on whether the report is based on audited financial accounts (item 15)

    This report (Appendix 4E) is based on financial accounts that have been audited.

  • 16. Unaudited financial accounts (item 16)

    Not applicable.

  • 17. Financial accounts audit report (item 17)

    The financial accounts have been audited and contain an independent audit report that is unqualified.

On behalf of the Board.

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED

Mr. Melkon Palancian

Managing Director

30 August 2018

Disclaimer

Red River Resources Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 23:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITE
01:47aRED RIVER RESOURCES : Appendix 4E - 2018
PU
08/24RED RIVER RESOURCES : Final Director's Interest Notice - J Black
PU
08/24RED RIVER RESOURCES : Resignation of Non-Executive Director - J Black
PU
07/30RED RIVER RESOURCES : June 2018 Quarterly Report Conference Call
PU
07/13RED RIVER RESOURCES : Federal Contracts Awarded by Federal Agencies in South Dak..
AQ
07/12RED RIVER RESOURCES : West 45 Mining Contract Extension
PU
07/11RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED : - June Quarter Production Update
AQ
07/10RED RIVER RESOURCES : awards mining contract for Far West mine
AQ
07/09RED RIVER RESOURCES : June Quarter Production Update
PU
07/06RED RIVER RESOURCES : awards mining contract for Far West mine
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01The Complete Industrial Minefinder Junior Index (IMJI) 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 51,6 M
EBIT 2018 8,27 M
Net income 2018 9,30 M
Finance 2018 20,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,75
P/E ratio 2019 3,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 95,5 M
Chart RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red River Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,49  AUD
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mel Palancian Managing Director
Brett Fletcher Non-Executive Chairman
Rod Lovelady Chief Financial Officer
Jim Black Non-Executive Director
Mark Hanlon Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED-31.67%70
BHP BILLITON PLC11.41%126 120
BHP BILLITON LIMITED14.34%126 120
RIO TINTO-5.44%85 591
RIO TINTO LIMITED-2.89%85 591
ANGLO AMERICAN3.04%29 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.