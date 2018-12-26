Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Red River Resources Limited    RVR   AU000000RVR7

RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED (RVR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/24
0.155 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Red River Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Garner and Palancian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:35pm CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Red River Resources Limited

ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Donald Garner

Date of last notice

20 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

21 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

7,609,101 Ordinary Shares

  • 2017 Performance Rights - 711,8634

  • 2018 Performance Rights - 400,000

Class

2019 Performance Rights

Number acquired

328,896

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

7,609,101 Ordinary Shares

  • 2017 Performance Rights - 711,8634

  • 2018 Performance Rights - 400,000

  • 2019 Performance Rights - 328,896

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of 2019 Performance Rights in accordance with resolutions approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM held on 25 October 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Red River Resources Limited ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mel Palancian

Date of last notice

9 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

21 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares - 445,000

Options - 1,500,000 (Ex. $0.12 Expiry 30/06/19)

  • 2017 Performance Rights - 1,525,423

  • 2018 Performance Rights - 857,143

Class

2019 Performance Rights

Number acquired

704,777

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares - 445,000

Options - 1,500,000 (Ex. $0.12 Expiry 30/06/19)

  • 2017 Performance Rights - 1,525,423

  • 2018 Performance Rights - 857,143

  • 2019 Performance Rights - 704,777

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of 2019 Performance Rights in accordance with resolutions approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM held on 25 October 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Red River Resources Limited published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 22:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITE
12/26RED RIVER RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Garner and Palancia..
PU
12/26RED RIVER RESOURCES : 2019 Performance Rights - 3B
PU
12/20RED RIVER RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest Notice - D Garner
PU
12/12RED RIVER RESOURCES : FarWest Development on Track to increase Thalanga Producti..
AQ
12/11RED RIVER RESOURCES : FarWest Development on Track to increase Thalanga Producti..
PU
11/20RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED : has more strong base and precious metals results u..
AQ
11/19RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED : - West 45, Drilling Update
AQ
11/19RED RIVER RESOURCES : West 45 - Drilling Update
PU
10/25RED RIVER RESOURCES : 2018 AGM Results of Meeting
PU
10/25RED RIVER RESOURCES : 2018 AGM Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 90,1 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 15,3 M
Finance 2019 19,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,22
P/E ratio 2020 2,89
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Capitalization 76,7 M
Chart RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Red River Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,43  AUD
Spread / Average Target 177%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mel Palancian Managing Director
Brett Fletcher Non-Executive Chairman
Rod Lovelady Chief Financial Officer
Mark Hanlon Non-Executive Director
Donald Garner Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED RIVER RESOURCES LIMITED-48.33%54
BHP GROUP LTD13.29%113 120
BHP GROUP PLC7.55%113 120
RIO TINTO-4.24%81 121
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.86%81 121
ANGLO AMERICAN12.24%31 080
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.