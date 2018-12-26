Red River Resources : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Garner and Palancian

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity Red River Resources Limited

ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Donald Garner Date of last notice 20 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 7,609,101 Ordinary Shares 2017 Performance Rights - 711,8634

2018 Performance Rights - 400,000 Class 2019 Performance Rights Number acquired 328,896 Number disposed - Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil No. of securities held after change 7,609,101 Ordinary Shares 2017 Performance Rights - 711,8634

2018 Performance Rights - 400,000

2019 Performance Rights - 328,896

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of 2019 Performance Rights in accordance with resolutions approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM held on 25 October 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Name of entity Red River Resources Limited ABN 35 100 796 754

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mel Palancian Date of last notice 9 May 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 21 December 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares - 445,000 Options - 1,500,000 (Ex. $0.12 Expiry 30/06/19) 2017 Performance Rights - 1,525,423

2018 Performance Rights - 857,143 Class 2019 Performance Rights Number acquired 704,777 Number disposed - Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Nil

No. of securities held after change Ordinary Shares - 445,000 Options - 1,500,000 (Ex. $0.12 Expiry 30/06/19) 2017 Performance Rights - 1,525,423

2018 Performance Rights - 857,143

2019 Performance Rights - 704,777 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of 2019 Performance Rights in accordance with resolutions approved by shareholders at the 2018 AGM held on 25 October 2018.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

