Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. : Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) (“Red Robin” or the
“Company”), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative
selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly
atmosphere, today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously
adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan (“the Rights Plan”)
following the Board’s evaluation and consultation with the Company’s
advisors.
The Rights Plan is similar to plans adopted by other publicly traded
companies and is intended to enable all Red Robin shareholders to
realize the value of their investment and protect Red Robin from any
efforts to obtain control of the Company that are inconsistent with the
best interests of its shareholders while Red Robin completes its ongoing
CEO search and executes on its strategic plan to position the Company
for significant, sustained shareholder value creation and long-term
success.
Red Robin remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with
its shareholders. The Board adopted the Rights Plan to deter any entity,
person or group from gaining control of Red Robin through the open
market or private transactions without paying an appropriate control
premium or offering fair and adequate value to all shareholders. It is
intended to enable Red Robin shareholders to realize the value of their
investment in the Company, ensure all shareholders receive fair
treatment, and provide the Board and shareholders with adequate time to
make informed decisions. The Rights Plan is not intended to deter offers
that are fair and otherwise in the best interests of the Company’s
shareholders.
Pursuant to the Rights Plan, the Company’s Board is issuing one
preferred stock purchase right for each current share of common stock
outstanding at the close of business on June 14, 2019. Initially, these
rights will not be exercisable and will trade with the shares of the
Company’s common stock.
Under the Rights Plan, the rights will generally become exercisable if a
person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the
Company's common stock (20% or more in the case of passive institutional
investors, as described in the Rights Plan). In that situation, each
holder of a right (other than such person or members of such group,
whose rights will become void and will not be exercisable) will be
entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional
shares of common stock having a value of twice the exercise price of the
right.
The Board, at its option, may exchange each right (other than rights
owned by the triggering person or group that have become void) in whole
or in part, at an exchange ratio of one share of common stock per
outstanding right (or equivalent security), subject to adjustment.
Persons or groups that beneficially own 10% or more of the Company’s
outstanding common stock (20% in the case of passive institutional
shareholders) prior to the Company’s announcement of the Rights Plan
will not cause the rights to be exercisable until such time as those
persons or groups become the beneficial owner of any additional shares
of the Company’s common stock.
The Company's Board may redeem the rights for $0.001 per right at any
time before the rights become exercisable. Under the terms of the Rights
Plan, the rights will expire on June 2, 2020.
Additional details regarding the Rights Plan will be contained in a Form
8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on June 5, 2019.
Evercore is serving as financial advisor to Red Robin and Paul, Weiss,
Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is serving as its legal counsel.
