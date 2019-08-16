Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. : to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., (NASDAQ: RRGB), a full-service restaurant chain serving an innovative selection of high-quality gourmet burgers in a family-friendly atmosphere, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2019 ended July 14, 2019, on Friday, August 23, 2019, before the market open. The Company will then host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8560. A replay will be available from approximately two hours after the end of the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the conference ID is 13693391. The replay will be available through Friday, August 30, 2019.

The call will be webcast live and later archived from the Company's website at www.redrobin.com under the investor relations section.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to Guests of all ages. Whether a family dining with kids, adults grabbing a drink at the bar, or teens enjoying a meal, Red Robin offers an unparalleled experience for its Guests. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts, and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails, earning the restaurant a VIBE Vista Award for Best Beer Program in a Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant. There are more than 560 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including locations operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

