Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.    RRGB

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (RRGB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers : and Brews Rings in the Holiday Season with The Master Cheese Finest Burger and Haystack Tavern Double Burger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 09:18am CEST

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for YUMMM® at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews! The Gourmet Burger Authority is lighting up its menu with new additions and limited-time offerings for the holidays. Beginning today, Red Robin guests can savor The Master Cheese, a new Black Angus burger with a duo of melted extra-sharp Cheddar and Provolone cheeses, Bistro Sauce, dill pickle planks, shredded romaine and tomatoes on a toasted brioche bun and served with Bottomless Steak Fries®, which means free refills. Red Robin is also unwrapping a fire-grilled Haystack Tavern Double burger. The newest everyday value offering is topped with American cheese, Campfire Sauce and onion straws, along with a side of Bottomless Steak Fries® all for $6.99.

'We're excited to unwrap a new lineup of seasonal flavors and innovations this holiday season,' said Dana Benfield, senior vice president and chief marketing officer. 'From the savory Haystack Tavern Double and The Master Cheese to the decadent Peppermint Swirl Finest Shake, there's something craveable for every guest's wish list at Red Robin.'

Beyond Red Robin's featured Haystack Tavern Double and The Master Cheese burgers, the casual dining restaurant chain is also introducing Garlic Parmesan Pretzel Bites for a limited time. Now through Jan. 5, guests can pair any of their favorite entrées with this new appetizer featuring bear claw pretzel bites tossed in a garlic-Parmesan sauce, topped with grated Parmesan cheese and a side of roasted garlic aioli for dipping. Other festive offerings available at Red Robin throughout the holiday season include:

  • Apple Harvest Iced Tea - brewed black tea blended with caramel apple butter and honey syrups and garnished with a lemon wedge
  • Peppermint Swirl Finest Shake - vanilla soft serve blended with peppermint candies, marbled with white chocolate sauce and topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermints
  • Dreamy Creamy Cake - vanilla sponge cake moistened with three types of milk and topped with guests' choice of rich caramel or sweet strawberry sauce

There's something for everyone this season at Red Robin. For more information about the new editions and limited-time offerings, or to find the nearest Red Robin restaurant, visit www.redrobin.com. To sign up for the Red Robin Royalty® loyalty rewards program, visit www.redrobin.com/royalty.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, is the Gourmet Burger Authority™, famous for serving more than two dozen craveable, high-quality burgers with Bottomless Steak Fries® in a fun environment welcoming to guests of all ages. At Red Robin, burgers are more than just something guests eat; they're a bonding experience that brings together friends and families, kids and adults. In addition to its many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide variety of salads, soups, appetizers, entrees, desserts and signature beverages. Red Robin offers a variety of options behind the bar, including its extensive selection of local and regional beers, and innovative adult beer shakes and cocktails. It's now easy to take Red Robin anywhere with online ordering for to-go and Gourmet Burger Bar catering pickups through Yummm2Go. There are 570 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including Red Robin Express® locations and those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®! Connect with Red Robin on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-gourmet-burgers-and-brews-rings-in-the-holiday-season-with-the-master-cheese-finest-burger-and-haystack-tavern-double-burger-300731033.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

Nick Bucci, Coyne PR, nbucci@coynepr.com, 973-588-2000

Disclaimer

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 07:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS,
09:18aRED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : and Brews Rings in the Holiday Season with The Maste..
PU
10/03RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Coolgreens Brings on Franchise Veteran Executive as ..
AQ
10/02RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Coolgreens hires Red Robin vet as VP of Ops
AQ
09/04RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
09/04RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Announces Change in Operations Leadership
BU
08/30RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Rich Duncan Construction names new superintendent
AQ
08/22RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
08/21RED ROBIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/21RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
08/21RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS : Reports Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter Ended ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25Sonic leads the restaurant sector higher 
09/25Sonic goes private in $2.3B deal 
09/20Wage pressure builds in restaurant sector 
09/15STOCKS TO WATCH : Oracle Looks To Lift Tech Sector 
09/14Select restaurant stocks outpeform 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 356 M
EBIT 2018 30,1 M
Net income 2018 12,1 M
Debt 2018 267 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 42,01
P/E ratio 2019 17,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 495 M
Chart RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 47,9 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denny Marie Post President, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Pattye L. Moore Chairman
Guy J. Constant EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dean Cookson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Stuart I. Oran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC.-31.97%495
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.82%126 432
YUM BRANDS8.38%27 632
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-19.42%12 283
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL49.38%12 065
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.44.44%11 342
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.