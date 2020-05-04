Red Rock Resources : Change of Board Role

Red Rock Resources PLC

('Red Rock' or the 'Company')

Board Role Change

4 May 2020

Red Rock Resources Plc, the natural resource development company with interests in gold, manganese and minerals, announces a change in board responsibilities.

Scott Kaintz, an executive director and COO and CFO of the Company, who now has increased responsibilities at Regency Mines plc where he has taken on the CEO role, is to become a non-executive director of Red Rock, effective 1 May 2020.

He has agreed to remain in a non-executive role to oversee for a period a seamless transition of his responsibilities at the Company as Red Rock brings in a new CFO.

Red Rock Chairman Andrew Bell comments:

' Scott has been an important part of Red Rock's history. We record our gratitude and appreciation for his hard work and fine qualities, and wish him well in his future career.

His willingness to stay on for a time as a non-executive is much appreciated.'

The information contained within this announcement is considered to be inside information prior to its release, as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No.596/2014 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of those Regulations.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bell0207 747 9990 Chairman Red Rock Resources Plc

Scott Kaintz 0207 747 9990 DirectorRed Rock Resources Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams 0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Mark Treharne 0203 700 2500 BrokerPello Capital Limited