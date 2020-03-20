Log in
Red Rock Resources plc    RRR   GB00BYWKBV38

RED ROCK RESOURCES PLC

(RRR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/20 05:19:53 am
0.1505 GBp   -14.00%
08:08aRED ROCK RESOURCES : Update on admission of shares
PU
03/10RED ROCK RESOURCES : Update on Central Africa and Issue of Equity
PU
02/07RED ROCK RESOURCES : Regency Mines PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PU
Red Rock Resources : Update on admission of shares

03/20/2020 | 08:08am EDT

Red Rock Resources PLC

('Red Rock' or the 'Company')

Update on Shares Admission Date to AIM

20 March 2020

Red Rock Resources Plc, the natural resource development company with interests in gold, manganese and minerals, announces that further to the announcement of 10 March 2020, the 6,000,000 new ordinary shares' admission date to AIM of London Stock Exchange is now 23 March 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Bell0207 747 9990 Chairman Red Rock Resources Plc

Scott Kaintz 0207 747 9990 DirectorRed Rock Resources Plc

Roland Cornish/ Rosalind Hill Abrahams 0207 628 3396 NOMADBeaumont Cornish Limited

Tim Sohal 0203 700 2500 BrokerPello Capital Limited

Disclaimer

Red Rock Resources plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 12:07:05 UTC
