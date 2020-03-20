Red Rock Resources : Update on admission of shares

Red Rock Resources PLC
('Red Rock' or the 'Company')
Update on Shares Admission Date to AIM
20 March 2020
Red Rock Resources Plc, the natural resource development company with interests in gold, manganese and minerals, announces that further to the announcement of 10 March 2020, the 6,000,000 new ordinary shares' admission date to AIM of London Stock Exchange is now 23 March 2020.
