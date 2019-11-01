Log in
Red Star Macalline : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE VOLUNTARY PARTICIPATION OF SOME DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT IN THE SHAREHOLDING INCREASE PLAN OF THE COMPANY

11/01/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.

紅星美凱龍家居集團股份有限公司

(A sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1528)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE VOLUNTARY

PARTICIPATION OF SOME DIRECTORS, SUPERVISORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT IN THE SHAREHOLDING INCREASE PLAN OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is issued in accordance with Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

Reference is made to the announcement dated 29 September 2019 of Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"), regarding some Directors, some senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company proposed to increase their respective shareholdings in the public A Shares of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Shares") by way as permitted by the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 30 September 2019 to 31 March 2020. The total amount to be used for this shareholding increase will not be less than RMB81.00 million but not exceeding RMB97.20 million. This shareholding increase does not have a low end, but has a high end for price of RMB22.9.

On 1 November 2019, the Company was informed by some Directors, some senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee (hereinafter referred to as the "above-mentionedpersons") that the above-mentioned persons have acquired 100,000 Shares of the Company in total through the Shanghai Stock Exchange, representing 0.0028% of the total share capital of the Company. Before this shareholding increase, the above-mentioned persons held 640,364 Shares of the Company in total, representing 0.0180% of the total share capital of the Company. After this shareholding increase, the above-mentioned persons hold 740,364 Shares of the Company in total, representing 0.0209% of the total share capital of the Company. As of 1 November 2019, a total of RMB1,078,200 has been used to acquire 100,000 Shares of the Company by the above- mentioned persons on a voluntary basis.

There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented due to changes in the capital market and other factors.

1

There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented due to failure of obtaining sufficient funds by some Directors, some senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee, as they may choose to finance the shareholding increase by self-raised funds.

I. Basic information of this shareholding increase plan

Some Directors, some senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Company voluntarily increased their respective shareholdings of the Company based on the confidence in the prospect of the Company's future development and the recognition of the Company's long-term investment value and proposed to increase their respective shareholdings of the Company by way as permitted by the trading system of the Shanghai Stock Exchange from 30 September 2019 to 31 March 2020. The total amount to be used for this shareholding increase will not be less than RMB81.00 million but not exceeding RMB97.20 million. This shareholding increase does not have a low end, but has a high end for price of RMB22.9.

For details, please refer to the Announcement on the Voluntary Participation of Some Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management in the Shareholding Increase Plan of the Company as disclosed on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 29 September 2019 and the designated media regarding information disclosure on 30 September 2019, respectively.

2

  1. The implementation progress of this shareholding increase plan
    1. Before this shareholding increase, the above-mentioned persons held 640,364 Shares of the Company in total, representing 0.0180% of the total share capital of the Company. After this shareholding increase, the above-mentioned persons hold 740,364 Shares of the Company in total, representing 0.0209% of the total share capital of the Company. The details for the progress of the shareholding increase are as follows:

Number of

Shareholding

Aggregated

Shares held

percentage

Number of

amount of

Subject of

before this

before this

Shares in

Amount of

Current

voluntary

shareholding

shareholding

shareholding

shareholding

shareholding

number of

shareholding

increase

Position

increase

increase

increase

increase

Shares held

increase

(RMB ten

(RMB ten

(share)

(%)

(share)

thousand)

(share)

thousand)

JIANG Xiaozhong

Director

135,900

0.0038

25,000

26.90

160,900

26.90

PAN Ning

Chairman of

46,700

0.0013

20,000

21.52

66,700

21.52

the Supervisory

Committee

LIU Yuanjin

senior management

96,400

0.0027

25,000

27.07

121,400

27.07

LI Jianhong

senior management

71,800

0.0020

10,000

10.79

81,800

10.79

ZHANG Peifeng

senior management

56,064

0.0016

4,500

4.84

60,564

4.84

CHEN Donghui

senior management

48,700

0.0014

10,000

10.75

58,700

10.75

ZHANG Xian

senior management

68,000

0.0019

5,500

5.95

73,500

5.95

As of 1 November 2019, a total of RMB1,078,200 has been used to acquire 100,000 Shares of the Company through centralized bidding by the above-mentioned persons on a voluntary basis.

2. Red Star Macalline Holding Group Company Limited, Changzhou Meikai Information Technology Co., Ltd. (常州美開信息科技有限公司), Mr. CHE Jianxing, Ms. CHE Jianfang, Ms. CHEN Shuhong, Mr. JIANG Xiaozhong and Mr. CHEN Donghui constitute the relationship of acting-in-concert in accordance with the relevant requirements of

the Article 83 under the Measures for the Administration of the Takeover of Listed Companies (2014 Revision) ( 上市公司收購管理辦法(2014年修訂)) of the China Securities Regulatory Commission. As of 1 November 2019, the foregoing persons hold 2,499,160,569 Shares of the Company in total, representing 70.3989% of the total share capital of the Company.

3

  1. Risks about implementation of this shareholding increase plan
    1. There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented due to changes in the capital market and other factors.
    2. There may be risks that this shareholding increase plan may not be fully implemented due to failure of obtaining sufficient funds by some Directors, some senior management and the chairman of the Supervisory Committee, as they may choose to finance the shareholding increase by self-raised funds.

IV.Other matters

  1. The shareholding structure of the Company will remain in compliance with the listing requirements after this shareholding increase and there is no change in the controlling shareholder or the actual controller of the Company due to this shareholding increase.
  2. The Company will continue to pay attention to the relevant situation of the shareholding increase, and fulfill the information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with the relevant provisions of the "Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules", "Administrative Measures for the Acquisition of Listed Companies", "Guidelines for the Shareholding Increase of Shareholders and Parties Acting in Concert of Companies Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange" and other laws and regulations.

Notice hereby is given.

By Order of the Board

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.

GUO Binghe

Vice Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC

1 November 2019

This announcement is prepared in both Chinese and English versions. In case of inconsistency, the Chinese version shall prevail.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are CHE Jianxing, GUO Binghe, CHE Jianfang and JIANG Xiaozhong; the non-executive Directors are CHEN Shuhong, XU Guofeng, JING Jie and XU Hong; and the independent non-executive Directors are QIAN Shizheng, LEE Kwan Hung, Eddie, WANG Xiao and ZHAO Chongyi.

4

Disclaimer

Red Star Macalline Group Corp. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:37:10 UTC
