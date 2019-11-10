Red Star Macalline : NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd.

紅星美凱龍家居集團股份有限公司

(A sino-foreign joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1528)

NOTICE OF THE 2019 THIRD

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Red Star Macalline Group Corporation Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 27 December 2019 at Yamei 1 Ballroom, 3/F, Crowne Plaza Shanghai Noah Square, No. 1699, Jinshajiang Road, Putuo District, Shanghai, the PRC for the purpose of considering, and if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS EFFECTED BY

CUMULATIVE VOTING SYSTEM