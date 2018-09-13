Red Violet : FOREWARN Partners with The Realtor Association of Fox Valley

Illinois-based Association contracts to make FOREWARN services available for its 1,500+ REALTOR® members to promote proactive agent safety

FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that The REALTOR® Association of Fox Valley (“RAFV”) has contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 1,500+ REALTOR® members it serves in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

The FOREWARN services purchased by RAFV will be available to RAFV’s entire 1,500+ REALTOR® membership at no additional cost to individual agents.

“We’re excited to welcome The REALTOR® Association of Fox Valley to the growing number of Associations across the country that are providing their members with a proactive risk mitigation tool,” said James Reilly, President of FOREWARN.

“Our Association has always believed that the safety of our members is paramount,” said Chris Studebaker, CEO of The REALTOR® Association of Fox Valley. “We wanted to do something more than just talk about REALTOR® safety this REALTOR Safety Month. By partnering with FOREWARN, our members can have additional peace of mind and confidence when meeting with new clients.”

Existing RAFV members will receive specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse, and collecting debts. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

About REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley, Inc.

Established in 1921, The REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley is a member-driven trade association committed to providing tools and programs which give our REALTORS® an advantage in the local marketplace. Nearly 1,700 members strong, RAFV is the local real estate authority in the Fox Valley area.

