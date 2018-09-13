Red Violet : FOREWARN Partners with The Realtor Association of Fox Valley

FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and the leading
provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents,
today announced that The REALTOR® Association of Fox Valley (“RAFV”) has
contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the 1,500+ REALTOR®
members it serves in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent
safety.
Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN
analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to
mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories,
and validating information provided by potential clients such as
financial and asset information -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN
allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher
level of confidence.
The FOREWARN services purchased by RAFV will be available to RAFV’s
entire 1,500+ REALTOR® membership at no additional cost to individual
agents.
“We’re excited to welcome The REALTOR® Association of Fox Valley to the
growing number of Associations across the country that are providing
their members with a proactive risk mitigation tool,” said James Reilly,
President of FOREWARN.
“Our Association has always believed that the safety of our members is
paramount,” said Chris Studebaker, CEO of The REALTOR® Association of
Fox Valley. “We wanted to do something more than just talk about
REALTOR® safety this REALTOR Safety Month. By partnering with FOREWARN,
our members can have additional peace of mind and confidence when
meeting with new clients.”
Existing RAFV members will receive specific instructions on how to move
forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.
All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN
at www.forewarn.com.
About FOREWARN®
At FOREWARN, we bring knowledge to the real estate industry through
innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter
interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data
repository, our solutions enable real estate professionals to gain
real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching
for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential
clients such as financial and asset information. Risk assessment and due
diligence at your fingertips™.
About red violet®
At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through
powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and
efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what
matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through
leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our
data and analytical solutions harness the power of data fusion,
uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them
into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets
and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and
industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from
managing risk, conducting investigations, identifying fraud and abuse,
and collecting debts. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the
world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more
information, please visit www.redviolet.com.
About REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley, Inc.
Established in 1921, The REALTOR® Association of the Fox Valley is a
member-driven trade association committed to providing tools and
programs which give our REALTORS® an advantage in the local marketplace.
Nearly 1,700 members strong, RAFV is the local real estate authority in
the Fox Valley area.
