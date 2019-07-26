Log in
Red Violet Inc    RDVT

RED VIOLET INC

(RDVT)
red violet : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019

07/26/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 5, 2019.

About red violet®

At red violet, we believe that time is your most valuable asset. Through powerful analytics, we transform data into intelligence, in a fast and efficient manner, so that our clients can spend their time on what matters most - running their organizations with confidence. Through leading-edge, proprietary technology and a massive data repository, our analytics and information solutions harness the power of data fusion, uncovering the relevance of disparate data points and converting them into comprehensive and insightful views of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. We empower clients across markets and industries to better execute all aspects of their business, from managing risk, recovering debt, identifying fraud and abuse, and ensuring legislative compliance, to identifying and acquiring customers. At red violet, we are dedicated to making the world a safer place and reducing the cost of doing business. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.


© Business Wire 2019
