red violet : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 5, 2019

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, August 5, 2019.

About red violet®

