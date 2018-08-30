30 August 2018
Redde plc
Notice of Results
Redde plc will announce results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday 6 September 2018.
Enquiries
Redde plc Tel: 01225 321134
Martin Ward Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Oakley Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc Tel: 0207 397 8900
(Nominated adviser and joint broker)
Elizabeth Bowman
Harry Hargreaves
N+1 Singer Capital Markets Limited Tel: 0207 496 3000
(Joint Broker)
Mark Taylor
Square1 Consulting Tel: 0207 929 5599
David Bick
Notes for Editors:
About Redde plc:
Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers, prestige motor dealerships, and large national fleet owners the Redde group provides a range of accident management, incident management and legal services.
The Redde group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills, probate and family law advice.
The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.