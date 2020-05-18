Log in
Redde Northgate Plc : - Directorate Change

05/18/2020 | 10:08am EDT

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC
(“Redde Northgate” or the “Company”)

Passing Away of Non-Executive Director

With great sadness, the Board of Redde Northgate has been informed that Non-Executive Director Steve Oakley passed away on Friday 15 May 2020.

Steve joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director following the merger in February 2020. Prior to the merger, Steve had been the Chief Financial Officer for Redde plc since 2011. The Board extends its deepest sympathy to Steve’s family at this sad time.

Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer of Redde Northgate plc said: “Steve’s wisdom, corporate knowledge and sense of humour were stand out features that defined him. He made a significant contribution, particularly to the Redde business, and many of the directors worked closely with him over a long period of time. We will miss his sharp mind, intellect and more importantly his friendship.  On behalf of Redde Northgate I extend our sincerest condolences to Steve’s family.”

For further information contact:

Buchanan                                                                                  
David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham         +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate plc is a leading integrated mobility solutions platform formed in February 2020 following the all-share merger of light commercial hire business Northgate plc and Redde plc, the provider of incident and accident management, legal and other mobility-related services.

The Group provides mobility solutions and automotive services to a wide range of businesses and customers spanning the vehicle life cycle across vehicle supply, service, maintenance, repair, recovery, accident and incident management and disposal through sale or salvage.

With an extensive network and diversified fleet of over 110,000 owned vehicles and over 400,000 managed vehicles in more than 100 branches across the UK, Ireland and Spain, the Group aims to utilise its scale, reach and comprehensive suite of integrated services to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders.

Further information regarding Redde Northgate plc can be found on the Company’s website:

www.reddenorthgate.co.uk


© PRNewswire 2020
