Redfin : Expands Real Estate Brokerage and Search Site to Des Moines, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska

DES MOINES, Iowa, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- People can now buy and sell homes with Redfin agents in Des Moines, Iowa, and Lincoln, Nebraska, Redfin announced today. Iowa is the newest state for the tech-powered brokerage, which is now serving homebuyers and sellers in 42 states.

By meeting customers through the Redfin website and using technology to make the buying and selling process more efficient, Redfin's local agents are able to provide full service and charge a lower fee.

In Des Moines and Lincoln, Redfin will sell homes for just a 1.5 percent listing fee. Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour and digital marketing. A local homeowner selling a $300,000 home would save $4,500 working with a Redfin agent rather than a traditional agent charging a 3 percent listing fee.

Homebuyers can use Redfin's industry-leading website and iOS and Android app to search all the agent-listed homes for sale, receive instant updates on their smartphone the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a Redfin agent with the click of a button. In Lincoln, Redfin will refund a portion of its commission to its home-buying clients. The homebuyer refund is not available in Des Moines, due to state law.

Redfin agents are employees, who are paid a salary and receive bonuses based in part on customer-satisfaction, which makes them accountable to deliver results for their clients. Redfin customers are asked to review the service they received from their Redfin agents and the reviews are published on the agents' online profiles.

"I was attracted to Redfin's mission to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Our combination of technology, service and value is unmatched in the local market," said Jake Stanton, who will lead Redfin's real estate operations in Des Moines. Stanton brings over 20 years of real estate leadership experience to the Redfin team. "Redfin is the modern real estate brokerage, positioned to serve the needs of today's consumers who are looking for personal service from a local expert and also want the convenience of a tech-powered experience," said Stanton.

Dakotah Smith, Redfin Market Manager overseeing Nebraska and Iowa, said, "Since our launch in Omaha in 2015, Redfin has been extremely well-received. We're thrilled to be expanding to these two, thriving capital cities. Des Moines and Lincoln attract residents from around the country because they offer a great quality of life and excellent job opportunities. Redfin is well-positioned to help both longtime residents and new residents find their dream homes in the Midwest."

With the arrival of Redfin come a host of technology features that benefit both website users and brokerage clients:

Book It Now : A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app.

: A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app. Redfin Estimate : A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home.

: A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home. Redfin 3D Walkthrough : High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent.

: High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent. Instant Updates : Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop.

: Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop. Tour and Offer Insights : Real-time statistics and notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers.

and : Real-time statistics and notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers. Redfin Matchmaker : Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients.

: Software that recommends listings to Redfin clients. Deal Room : A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks.

To find or sell a house and to connect with a local agent visit redfin.com . To learn more about working at Redfin and to apply for open positions visit redfin.com/careers .

About Redfin

Redfin ( www.redfin.com ) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage, combining its own full-service agents with modern technology to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor. Founded by software engineers, Redfin has the country's #1 brokerage website and offers a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate , the automated home-value estimate with the industry's lowest published error rate for listed homes. Homebuyers and sellers enjoy a full-service, technology-powered experience from Redfin real estate agents, while saving thousands in commissions. Redfin serves more than 85 major metro areas across the U.S. and Canada. The company has closed more than $85 billion in home sales.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com . To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center . To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, subscribe here. To view Redfin's press center, click here .

Redfin-F

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-expands-real-estate-brokerage-and-search-site-to-des-moines-iowa-and-lincoln-nebraska-300829976.html

SOURCE Redfin