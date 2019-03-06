Redfin : Expands Real Estate Brokerage and Search Site to Huntsville, Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Redfin ( www.redfin.com ), the tech-powered real estate brokerage, announced today that people can now buy and sell homes with Redfin agents in Huntsville, Alabama. With a mission to redefine real estate in the consumer's favor, Redfin combines technology with personal service from local Redfin agents to provide a full-service experience at lower fee.

Huntsville homebuyers can now use Redfin's industry-leading website and iOS and Android app to search all the agent-listed homes for sale, receive instant updates on their smartphone the moment a new home hits the market and book a home tour with a Redfin agent with the click of a button. Redfin gives part of its commission to buyers who purchase with Redfin agents in the form of a refund at closing.

Homeowners can sell their homes with a full-service Redfin agent for a 1.5 percent listing fee. Redfin agents provide a complete home-selling service including pricing and staging advice, free professional photography, a 3D virtual tour and digital marketing. A local homeowner selling a $300,000 home would save $4,500 working with a Redfin agent rather than a traditional agent charging a 3 percent listing fee. The Redfin listing fee is subject to a minimum based on the market and does not include a buyer's agent commission, which is typically paid by the seller.

Jeremy Nichols is Redfin's first agent in the area. Nichols is a Huntsville native with more than a decade of local real estate experience. "At Redfin, we put the customer at the center of everything we do. Our technology makes it easier to buy and sell a home, and our business model rewards agents for delivering the best service," said Nichols.

Redfin agents are employees who are paid a salary and earn bonuses based in part on customer satisfaction- not commissions. Customers are asked to review the service they receive from their Redfin agent and these reviews are published on the agents' online profiles.

Redfin launched in Birmingham in late 2015. Ben Price, Redfin Market Manager for Alabama, expects Huntsville buyers and sellers to respond well to Redfin's combination of technology and personal service.

"Huntsville is a thriving community that is attracting residents from across the state and around the country because it offers a great quality of life and excellent job opportunities, particularly in the science and tech fields," said Price. "Folks who have worked with Redfin agents in other cities are eager to have the opportunity to use our tools and work with our agents in Huntsville."

With the arrival of Redfin comes a host of technology features that benefit both website users and brokerage clients:

Book It Now : A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app.

: A tool to instantly schedule a home tour with a Redfin agent with a single click from a browser, iPhone, iPad or Android app. Redfin Estimate : A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home.

: A highly-accurate calculation of the market value of an individual home. Redfin 3D Walkthrough : High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent.

: High-resolution, interactive views from every angle inside homes listed with a Redfin agent. Instant Updates : Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop.

: Smartphone or email notifications when new homes are listed or when prices drop. Tour and Offer Insights : Real-time statistics and notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers.

and : Real-time statistics and notes from Redfin agents about thousands of homes and offers. Redfin Matchmaker : Software that recommends unexpected listings to Redfin clients.

: Software that recommends unexpected listings to Redfin clients. Deal Room : A real-time guide through the closing process, including milestones, deadlines and tasks.

