Redfin : Los Angeles Homeowners Can Now Get a Cash Offer from RedfinNow

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Homeowners in the Los Angeles metro area can now get a no-obligation cash offer for their home from RedfinNow, a radically convenient home-selling service from Redfin, a technology-powered real estate brokerage. By selling to RedfinNow, homeowners get the certainty of an all-cash offer, the flexibility to pick their move-out date, and the convenience of selling without any prep work, private showings or open houses. RedfinNow began offering its service to select areas of Los Angeles in late 2018 and has already purchased properties in Los Angeles. RedfinNow is also available in San Diego, Inland Empire and Orange County and has helped more than 150 Southern California homeowners complete a stress-free sale.

"RedfinNow appeals to a range of homeowners who are looking for a faster and easier way to sell their home," said Orlando Jimenez-Ford, Los Angeles market manager for RedfinNow. "If you need the cash from your current home to buy your next home, are relocating and need to sell quickly, or want to avoid the cost and stress of preparing your home for the market and keeping it pristine for showings, RedfinNow is an ideal option."

RedfinNow charges a service fee of 7 percent and gives customers a new way to sell their home in addition to Redfin's established brokerage service in Los Angeles. Home sellers who want to see if they can get a higher price for their home on the open market can get full service from a Redfin agent for a listing fee of only 1 percent. Because sellers typically pay a 2.5 to 3 percent buyer's agent commision as well, sellers who work with a Redfin agent typically pay between 3.5 to 4 percent in total commission fees.

For Los Angeles sellers who need help getting their home prepared to sell, Redfin also offers a Concierge listing service for a 2 percent listing fee. With Concierge, Redfin provides the full service of its 1 percent offering and also manages and pays for services such as staging, deep cleaning and light repairs.

"Consumers want choices, and with Redfin, sellers can assess all their options and choose the service that best meets their needs," said Adam Wiener, Redfin's chief growth officer. "For homeowners who want the most money in their pocket from selling their home, Redfin's full-service, low-fee listing products fit the bill. To avoid the time and stress of selling a home, RedfinNow is the option many homeowners are looking for."

