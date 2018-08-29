Redfin to Present at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Log in
08/29/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN), the technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following investor conference:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Wednesday, September 12, at 9:00 a.m. PT
The Bellagio, Las Vegas

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be available at http://investors.redfin.com

About Redfin
Redfin (www.redfin.com) is the technology-powered residential real estate brokerage. Founded by software engineers, we run the country's #1 most-visited brokerage website and offer a host of online tools to consumers, including the Redfin Estimate. We represent people buying and selling homes in over 80 markets throughout the United States. Our mission is to redefine real estate in the consumer’s favor. In a commission-driven industry, we put the customer first. We do this by pairing our own agents with our own technology to create a service that is faster, better, and costs less. Since our launch in 2006 through 2017, we have helped customers buy or sell more than 120,000 homes worth more than $60 billion.

Redfin-F

Contacts

Investor Relations
Elena Perron, 206-576-8610
ir@redfin.com

Public Relations
Rachel Musiker, 206-588-6863
press@redfin.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
