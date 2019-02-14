Redfin to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN), the technology-powered residential real estate brokerage, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Chris Nielsen will present at the following investor conference:



Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, February 28, at 10:10 a.m. PT

The Palace Hotel, San Francisco

A link to the live webcast, as well as the replay, of this presentation will be available at http://investors.redfin.com .

