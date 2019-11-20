RedFlow : CEO's Address to Shareholders 0 11/20/2019 | 07:26pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Redflow Annual General Meeting 10:00 - Thursday 21 November 2019 CEO's Address Thank you, Brett, and good morning Ladies and Gentlemen. Firstly, thank you for the opportunity to address you today in my second AGM as CEO and Managing Director of Redflow. I am aware there are a number of you who have been long standing and patient investors in Redflow who often travel to Brisbane for this occasion. Thank you all for coming. As per last year, Redflow will release both Brett and my address on the ASX today and through our website. I would like to continue with the structure of my address at last year's AGM. I will firstly provide commentary on the previous financial year, give some perspective on our position today and lastly set out our priorities looking forward. As we stated consistently throughout the year, we have needed to re-establish the foundations necessary for our long term commercial success. This has required considerable time, resources and effort to re-establish a presence in our target markets. There are no easy shortcuts and our results reflect the reality of our starting point in July 2018 in the context of a rapidly advancing and competitive market. I would like to highlight some of the important milestones we achieved, notably: Demonstrated our Thailand facility is a high quality, scalable manufacturing operation with the production of 150 batteries in December 2018 and achievement of ISO 9001 accreditation in July 2019. Strengthened our customer and commercial capabilities with new management and a complete refresh of our sales and business development team under storage veteran Ben Shepherd who joined Redflow as Chief Commercial officer 12m ago. An attractive and growing list of orders, reference deployments and pipeline in our target markets. We secured a number of new customers who have the potential to order batteries in volume and also provide important reference deployments for growth. We have strengthened and expanded our partner relationships in Australia and New

Zealand and also established a partnership with Mobax, one of Southern Africa's largest field service companies for mobile operators. We have continued to make material progress in our core engineering projects to deliver higher quality and lower cost batteries. 1 6. A successful capital raise of $8.4m through a shareholder entitlement offer in May. One critical learning point for us over the last 12 months is how our sales orders and revenue has often been affected by the time it takes to move from end customer acceptance of our solution to actual sales order. The fact that we are one part of a total energy solution means that we are often dependent on multiple factors - such as site acquisition for mobile operators - being in place. This is a dynamic we now understand much better and will need to monitor and manage carefully. Overall, we believe our engagements with key customers over the last 12 months across areas such as battery performance, health and safety education and business case modelling positions us well to leverage this insight and collateral across multiple customers. In summary, our efforts over the past year have now positioned Redflow at an inflection point in our journey from an R&D focused engineering company to one that that is customer and commercially centric and provides a compelling solution using our world leading technology which successfully addresses a well-defined customer need. Market Commentary On the macro front, the drive for renewable energy and the demand for energy storage continues to rise. Over the last 12 months, businesses, the general public and investors are now creating a ground swell of support for renewable energy. Climate change is now seen as the defining long-term issue of our generation. This is backed by hard science and hard numbers. In December 2018, a joint study By the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) showed that the cost of new wind and solar - even with hours of storage - is

"unequivocally" lower than the cost of new coal generation.

"unequivocally" lower than the cost of new coal generation. 207 of the world's largest companies, including Walmart, Vodafone, Nike, Nestle and Microsoft have made a commitment to go 100% renewable energy through the RE100 Group.

In Australia renewable energy projects continue with a number of new renewable energy projects announced, with many including storage. With the establishment of CleanCo in Queensland, the R400 project to tender for up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy capacity, including up to 100 megawatts of energy storage is finally proceeding. On the downside, ongoing federal policy uncertainty casts a long shadow over further market momentum.

Finally, earlier this month, New Zealand passed a historic zero carbon Bill with near unanimous bipartisan support. The landmark legislation that enshrines the country's commitment to the

Paris Agreement into law, and will see the country achieve zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. In the context of a rapidly expanding energy storage market we see increasing knowledge and awareness of the role of flow batteries. Industry analysis continue to see a significant role for flow batteries with forecasts that the potential market for flow batteries could be worth over US$4.5bn in less than 10 years. We have also successfully generated active support by such leading independent figures as Dr Alan Finkel who visited our Knox City Council childcare centre deployment earlier this month, and urged large renewable energy operators to understand the benefits of a flow battery solution. 2 Whilst this is very positive for Redflow, as a business we must recognise that whilst the overall market for energy storage has increased significantly and continues to growth, the intensity of competition - particularly from Lithium - has intensified. Bloomberg New Energy Finance notes that the volume weighted price of the average Lithium Ion battery pack fell by 85% from 2010-18. Like it or not, the reality of our market is now that many areas of the energy storage market now use Lithium - and Lithium prices - as their core reference point. Leading Market Analysts IHS commented earlier this year "Flow batteries have the potential to become competitive in a market dominated by li-ion. Should the kWh price decrease and the challenges from limited production capability diminish, they would act as a worthy alternative to li-ion". As noted in my full year commentary in August, I believe the implications of these market forces for Redflow are threefold: Number One is focus. There is no doubt the opportunity for Redflow is global and spans multiple applications and industries. Today, however, as a small company we must relentlessly focus and prioritise our scarce resources on those customers, applications and sales opportunities in target geographies that value our differentiated features and provide the best short to medium term mechanism to achieve rapid sales growth. This means the majority of our focus over the last 12 months has been on the telecommunications sector and I will provide further commentary on this later in my address. Secondly, we need to ensure that our batteries and solution is easy to install and operate and deliver the target business impact that our unique zinc bromine flow battery technology can provide. Over the last 12m we have worked closely with a number of end customers and partners around battery performance, installation and usage to improve these aspects and maximise our value. We are also co-developing a number of innovations - particularly around hardware and software theft mitigations features which directly meet the needs our target market and end customers. Lastly, we must continue to execute on our key engineering projects to ensure we remove cost and complexity from our battery and provide the platform for a mass manufactured battery at a competitive price point. This is central to our ability to achieve an ongoing commercial gross margin at more competitive price points. The work on our Gen 3 stack and new electronics board are core to this effort and we are very happy with the progress made over the last six months. Fundamentally, we must recognise the reality that, although we have been around for nearly 15 years, we have a very exciting but largely unproven technology with an extremely small number of other zinc bromine players globally and limited eco-system. There is no doubt our potential is vast and global, but we must do all of the heavy lifting to secure market acceptance and traction. Our customer engagement experiences over the last 12 months have also informed us whilst our target end customers are excited by our solution, they still want to embark on a thorough understanding and testing of our battery before they buy in volume. As we build our set of reference deployments in our core markets, we are confident that we can shorten this sales cycle significantly. 3 This brings me to the second part of my address which is where Redflow stands today. Manufacturing Firstly, on the manufacturing front, what has historically been a major challenge is now a source of strength. We now have a proven scalable manufacturing platform that will allow us to reach cash flow break even and then increase production to up to 55 MWh annually without significant investment or major adjustment. We have moderated production over the last six months which has allowed us to focus on incremental improvements to the factory which will benefit long term productivity, minimise expenditure on raw materials and focus engineering resources on key projects such as the Gen3 stack. Quality continues to be our key priority. Health and safety metrics across our Redflow Thailand and Brisbane operations continues to be very strong. Product and Performance On the product side, our experience of the underlying battery chemistry and optimal battery management in the lab and in the field continues to improve. We know how to best ensure seamless installation and commissioning, and which applications are optimally suited to our solution and how to optimise system performance through our battery management system. As noted previously, we have also addressed a lot of the friction around the installation and commissioning of our batteries that were impacting customer effort and cost. Critically, external evidence of our unique features has grown. We have now surpassed 50 MWh of energy stored and delivered for an off grid telco site for Vodafone New Zealand since the system was installed in 2016. A recent public report in September 2019 by consulting firm ITP Renewables (available through their website) which manages a government sponsored testing of various batteries in Canberra showed a State of Charge of 100% for our ZBM2 batteries after approximately 370 cycles. In other words, unlike other chemistries, our battery performs at exactly the same level at 370 cycles as the first cycle. These and other updates serve as important reference points to engage and establish customer confidence in our solution. Customers and Markets We have been clear on our priority focus on the telecommunications sector over the past year. The rationale for our focus on telco can be distilled into five key drivers, notably size, relevancy, immediacy, scalability and replicability. Let me address each of these points in detail. Firstly, the potential market for Redflow in the telco sector is very significant. There are over 4m Base Transmission Stations (BTS) globally which are growing at around 5% per year. Around 120,000 new base stations are deployed yearly, mostly in countries with poor grid infrastructure which means extensive use of expensive and polluting diesel generators - a sweet spot for us. Base stations energy use is a major cost component for telcos, which is likely to increase with 5G. These dynamics are coupled with ambitious renewable energy commitments by major telco players, which align well with our solution. 4 Secondly, the typical profile of energy requirements of a mobile tower and the features of our battery, namely its 48V profile, our small size, its ability to operate at high temperatures and sustain regular and deep discharge without damage, environmental credentials and anti-theft properties make us directly relevant to these requirements and some of the critical business challenges faced by mobile operators and tower companies.

Thirdly telco's and tower operators are already spending money on battery solutions - both as back up and core power use. The fact there is regular and significant spend on batteries every month by mobile operators means we can participate in this market without proving the business case for energy storage. We just need to prove our solution is better than the competition.

Fourthly, investors will readily understand that once we have proven our technical and commercial benefits, the opportunity for Redflow to scale up orders - even with a single telco customer - is material. A number of telco customers and tower companies we are currently engaged with have thousands of base stations under management.

The final factor for focusing on the telco sector is the fact that we can replicate our solution, innovation, learnings and materials across multiple customers and markets. We have found that telco needs are very similar across our target markets and we can leverage the insights, collateral and reference deployments we have developed. Over the past six months, our focus and efforts in the telecommunications industry is now starting to see progress. In November last year we announced our partnership with tower infrastructure company Moropa for deployment of 37 of our batteries in rural mobile towers in South Africa.

In May 2019 we also announced our partnership with Mobax Group in South Africa. Mobax is one of the largest field service companies for Telco's in the region and provides an important set of capabilities to support the roll out of our batteries at volume.

In March, Optus installed six of our batteries at a mobile phone tower in the environmentally sensitive Daintree rainforest in Queensland. Optus selected Redflow batteries because of their sustained energy storage capacity, their tolerance of warm temperatures, their remote management capability and the battery's environmentally-friendly design.

environmentally-friendly design. In September, after six months of testing and engagement we announced an initial order of 68 batteries for one of the largest mobile companies in South Africa. We are very excited about securing this first order for 20 off-grid sites and are focused on ensuring this deployment goes well and securing more business with this customer in the coming quarters.

off-grid sites and are focused on ensuring this deployment goes well and securing more business with this customer in the coming quarters. Earlier this month we were also delighted to announce our selection by the NZ Rural Connectivity Group to provide their energy storage solution for their off grid telecommunication sites. The RCG will be building over 400 new cell sites in on grid and off grid locations to extend mobile and wireless broadband coverage to more than 34,000 rural homes and businesses, provide mobile coverage to a further 1000 kilometres of state highways and provide connectivity to more than 100 top New Zealand tourist destinations by December 2022. We are working on finalising commercial terms over the coming months.

Our announcement of the initial order of batteries for a large telco in September has enabled us to commence and significantly progress engagements with over seven telco tower 5 companies or mobile operators who are interested in a trial or initial order in the African region. Earlier this month, we recruited a Sales Director who is deeply experienced in the renewable energy industry to manage or efforts and partners in Southern Africa. In summary we remain very excited about the prospects of Redflow in the African region. In addition to our progress in Africa, we are also in a number of discussions with telco and tower operators across Asia, Australia and the Pacific. Outside of Telco, other markets - particularly in Australia - continue to progress steadily. We have been successful in a growing our number of high end residential deployments and have steadily rebuilt a high quality partner ecosystem in Australia, backed up by an updated training program. We remain engaged with various government and industry contacts to push for our involvement in any current or future federal or state energy storage programs. I'd also like to thank Simon Hackett, our largest investor and System Integration Architect, for purchasing our batteries for his planned renewable energy system to deliver energy independence for his farm in North West Tasmania. Our successful deployment with the Knox City Council across two childcare centres and impact over the last six months means that we can now confidently target other similar commercial opportunities. We are also engaged on a number of mini grid opportunities across a number of Australian States which leverages our reference off grid village deployment in Thailand. All of these opportunities are very exciting and potentially significant but we note often have a sales cycle that has the potential to be lengthy. There is little doubt that our strategy is to sell our batteries to customers who recognise, appreciate and value our unique features. At the same time, we cannot ignore the broader market context where the price of Lithium-Ion continues to decline. The material progress we have made as well as constructive volume agreements with some key suppliers over the past three months allows us to now proactively and confidently target appropriate volume opportunities at a much more competitive price point whilst also delivering a future commercial margin. I have faced many questions from investors and commentators over the last year around why we believe markets such as South Africa should be our focus versus our market here in Australia where we see announcements every other day around energy storage deployments. My response to this at our current price point we believe that markets where there is poor or no grid and other dynamics such as battery theft of competitor Lithium and Lead acid provide the best immediate opportunity to us to gain market traction over the next 12 months. We also remain highly engaged in specific Australian opportunities which fit our target profile and building a quality partner eco- system. China Our focus on the China market has led to positive progress over the last 12 months. We have continued to engage constructively with a broad set of Chinese partners. As we emphasised previously, we believe China presents Redflow with a potential important and exciting strategic option for the Company. But it is a market where we continue to tread cautiously. 6 Earlier this year we announced a collaboration with ZbestPower for a demonstration project in the Qinghai Province. The province is recognised as a key market in China's shift to a low carbon renewable energy future. Sponsored by the China National Energy Bureau, the Project consists of a 66KW solar PV parking carport, 18 EV fast charging points, 1MWH energy storage system and a smart energy management system. As part of our collaboration, Redflow is providing a 100kwh Redflow battery energy storage demonstration solution for six months. The system is now commissioned and is generating significant interest across the private and state sectors. We were the only western company to present at the recent China Energy Storage Alliance conference in Xining in the Qinghai province in September and we hosted around 30 delegates to visit our system. Our rationale for engagement with Zbest Power is clear. They have a deep understanding of zinc bromine flow batteries as well as access to the China energy storage market. We recognise there are a number of longer term benefits - including access to target customers, technical and materials expertise and an existing market presence - that present an attractive strategic collaboration opportunity for Redflow in the future. We also continue to progress opportunities with other potential partners in the country. Outlook It is clear that the next 12 months are critical for Redflow. Our priorities for this year and our immediate future are simple. We remain focused on increasing sales in our target markets, delivering on our core engineering projects and rapidly increasing market knowledge and acceptance of our unique energy storage solution. Prudent cash management remains an ongoing priority, balanced against the need to generate sales. Given our increasing set of reference deployments and end customers, we will also be taking a more confident and active role in the industry to increase the understanding of flow batteries and our solution. In order to target the renewable utility scale energy storage market we will also be targeting the development and pilot deployment of a larger scale system over the next 12 months. We will also look to strengthen and expand our partner ecosystem in our target markets. In parallel to our short term priorities, we also recognise that ongoing technical leadership lies at the heart of our value and long term success. We will continue to invest in our IP and R&D, taking advantage of the federal R&D tax incentive available to us, to improve the performance of our current battery as well as providing the basis for a mass manufacturing future. As noted previously we are looking at a number of various funding mechanisms including a cornerstone investor who can accelerate our growth strategy and help Redflow achieve its potential. Conclusion As Brett has noted, whilst we have made real progress in the last six months, we still remain in a cash burn position. We have made a number of cost savings to moderate our cash spend and moderated our battery production. At the same time we remain committed to investing in our technology leadership though our R&D efforts, IP protection and commercial capabilities. 7 My address to you 12 months ago stressed that there are no shortcuts to being a global technology leader and that Redflow is on a turnaround journey. The last 12 months have required a significant amount of effort to make the necessary steps to enable our future commercial success. I am acutely aware that it has been a long and at times frustrating period for Redflow investors over many years. However I am confident that today our strategy is sound and the progress we have announced across a number of markets and customers in recent months should give you confidence that real, sustainable and enduring progress is being made. The fact that we achieved more revenue in the first quarter of this year versus the entire previous financial year is an important marker we are clearly focused on building upon in the year ahead. It's going to be a very important and exciting year for Redflow. I look forward to sharing our progress with you in the following months. END 8 Attachments Original document

