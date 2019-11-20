RedFlow : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

Redflow Annual General Meeting
10:00 am - Thursday 21 November 2019
Chairman's Address
Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen and welcome to Redflow's 2019 Annual General Meeting. I am Brett Johnson and I chair the Redflow Board. It is nice to see so many shareholders here today.
Clearly there is a quorum present so I'm pleased to declare this Meeting open. Would you please check your phones and make sure that they are switched to silent?
I would like to begin by introducing each of your Directors:
Tim Harris: Tim was appointed CEO on 27 March 2018 and as Managing Director on 2 July 2018. Prior to joining Redflow, Tim was Chief Commercial Officer for Chorus, New Zealand's largest telecommunications infrastructure company. Tim also spent a decade in senior executive roles with British Telecom, the UK's largest provider of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and media services, which has operations in 180 countries. Tim brings valuable insight and experience from the telecommunications sector which is an important target market for Redflow.
Since joining us, Tim has guided Redflow through its transformation from an R&D organisation into a commercially focused sales & marketing entity with a quality manufacturing facility in Thailand. Tim has worked tirelessly to re-establish our sales and marketing, training and aftersales support infrastructure and is focussed on developing a pipeline of orders which will support the ramp-up of battery production as quickly as possible.
Tim will talk to these issues in a few minutes.
David Brant: David joined the Board in October 2018. David's background includes more than 20 years of senior management roles with Norgren, a manufacturer of automation equipment for a wide variety of industries. He then worked for Redflow as Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development from 2010-12 and subsequently ran his own start-up energy storage business Energy365 from 2014 to 2017.
David is making a major contribution to Redflow's manufacturing capabilities.
John Lindsay: John joined the Board in September 2018. John has held senior technology leadership roles as CTO at ASX listed iiNet (since acquired by TPG), CTO at Internode and General Manager of Chariot Internet. John is the co-founder and director of jtwo solutions and brings his deep technology background to the Redflow business.
David Knox: David has served on the Board as a Non-Executive Director since March 2017 and is also a very experienced CEO and non-executive Director. His previous roles included CEO of Santos and he is currently the CEO of Australian Naval Infrastructure.
David now chairs Redflow's Audit & Risk Committee.
I'd also like to thank Jenny Macdonald, who resigned from the Board in September, for her significant contribution over the period she sat on the Redflow Board and, in particular, for her chairmanship of the Audit & Risk Committee.
Finally, I'd like to introduce the members of our Executive Team here today:
Trudy Walsh: our Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Richard Aird: our Chief Operating Officer
Ben Shepherd: our Chief Commercial Officer
Mike Giulianini: our Chief Technical Officer
Tim MacTaggart: our Chief Deployment Officer
Tim Harris has built an excellent management team in a relatively short period of time.
The 2019 financial year has been a year of significant achievements for Redflow. These include:
-
The successful launch and ramp-up in manufacturing of Redflow's zinc bromine flow batteries in our factory in Thailand. This included the manufacture of 150 batteries in December 2018 which proved our ability to manufacture quality batteries at volume and the achievement of ISO9001 quality certification in July.
-
The development of a material portfolio of initial sales and opportunities including significant progress in our telco strategy. Tim will provide details of the status of our sales pipeline in his presentation.
-
Significant additions to our executive team, improvement in our sales and marketing capability as well as investments in supply chain and customer support that will allow us to manage our business more efficiently and effectively.
-
Continuation of our research and development programs, with a number of key projects underway which are principally designed to materially reduce the cost of manufacturing Redflow batteries in the next 12 months.
-
The completion of an $8.4m entitlement offer in May 2019, which Redflow will use to fund its business plan and execute on our strategy to deliver sales. I'd like to specifically thank those shareholders who participated in the offer.
We are now manufacturing quality batteries and we clearly understand our short-term market opportunities, particularly in the telco market.
Continued progress on our cost down engineering program also means we are able to price aggressively for future selected strategic opportunities over the next six months that will give us scale, generate gross margin and will provide further market proof points. We have also significantly moderated our Thai manufacturing to preserve working capital and have initiated a number of cost control measures in our Australian operations.
Overall, we remain optimistic around the long-term potential for Redflow and its role in the global energy storage eco-system. But, as we have consistently said to shareholders, there is no magic bullet or quick fix solution that will guarantee Redflow's success. It will take time, effort and focus. We will continue to need the runway to prove our technology, ensure we have the commercial capabilities to sell our battery in a competitive market and execute our key cost-down research and development activities.
Management and the Board have continued to evaluate potential sources of working capital as Redflow will continue to be cash-flow negative for some time. As such, we have commenced a search for an appropriate corner-stone shareholder. We are hoping to identify a shareholder who provides not only additional capital but also industry knowledge and/or access to markets.
We also continue to look at all available funding alternatives as we believe that the Redflow battery has the scope to deliver a required long-term energy storage solution to the market.
Shareholders should understand that the entire Redflow team is working as hard as they can to make us a success and we thank shareholders for their ongoing support.
I would now ask Tim to make some comments.
End
