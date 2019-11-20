RedFlow : Chairman's Address to Shareholders

Redflow Annual General Meeting

10:00 am - Thursday 21 November 2019

Chairman's Address

Good morning Ladies and Gentlemen and welcome to Redflow's 2019 Annual General Meeting. I am Brett Johnson and I chair the Redflow Board. It is nice to see so many shareholders here today.

Clearly there is a quorum present so I'm pleased to declare this Meeting open. Would you please check your phones and make sure that they are switched to silent?

I would like to begin by introducing each of your Directors:

Tim Harris: Tim was appointed CEO on 27 March 2018 and as Managing Director on 2 July 2018. Prior to joining Redflow, Tim was Chief Commercial Officer for Chorus, New Zealand's largest telecommunications infrastructure company. Tim also spent a decade in senior executive roles with British Telecom, the UK's largest provider of fixed-line, mobile, broadband and media services, which has operations in 180 countries. Tim brings valuable insight and experience from the telecommunications sector which is an important target market for Redflow.

Since joining us, Tim has guided Redflow through its transformation from an R&D organisation into a commercially focused sales & marketing entity with a quality manufacturing facility in Thailand. Tim has worked tirelessly to re-establish our sales and marketing, training and aftersales support infrastructure and is focussed on developing a pipeline of orders which will support the ramp-up of battery production as quickly as possible.

Tim will talk to these issues in a few minutes.

David Brant: David joined the Board in October 2018. David's background includes more than 20 years of senior management roles with Norgren, a manufacturer of automation equipment for a wide variety of industries. He then worked for Redflow as Vice President Strategy and Corporate Development from 2010-12 and subsequently ran his own start-up energy storage business Energy365 from 2014 to 2017.

David is making a major contribution to Redflow's manufacturing capabilities.

John Lindsay: John joined the Board in September 2018. John has held senior technology leadership roles as CTO at ASX listed iiNet (since acquired by TPG), CTO at Internode and General Manager of Chariot Internet. John is the co-founder and director of jtwo solutions and brings his deep technology background to the Redflow business.

1