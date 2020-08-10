RedFlow : Cleansing Notice

Redflow Limited

11 August 2020

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

Redflow Limited (Company) has today issued 16,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the Company at an issue price of $0.025 per Share. The Shares issued formed part of the shortfall under the Entitlement Offer which closed on 24 July 2020.

In accordance with section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act), the Company gives notice that:

The Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and section 674 of the Act. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in section 708A(7) and section 708A(8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

This notice has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.

For further information contact:

Corporate Investors Media Tim Harris Ronn Bechler John Harris 07 3376 0008 03 9591 8901 08 8431 4000 tim.harris@redflow.com ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au john@impress.com.au

About Redflow www.redflow.com

Redflow Limited, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX:RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

