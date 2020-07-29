Log in
RedFlow : Entitlement Offer - Shortfall Notification

07/29/2020 | 01:31am EDT

Redflow Limited ACN 130 227 271

29 July 2020

Redflow raises $4.899 million from Entitlement Offer

Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX) advises that its recent Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 July 2020, raising a total of $4,899,000.90. The Company received acceptances for 195,960,036 new fully paid ordinary shares, being approximately 21.39% of the total entitlements available for subscription.

As the amount raised is less than the $6.25 million that Redflow aimed to raise, Redflow will consider its options and has requested a trading halt from ASX pending a further announcement in relation to the Company's go forward plans.

This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Redflow Board.

For further information please contact:

Corporate

Investors

Media

Tim Harris

Ronn Bechler

John Harris

07 3376 0008

03 9591 8901

08 8431 4000

tim.harris@redflow.com

ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au

john@impress.com.au

About Redflow www.redflow.com

Redflow Limited, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX:RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc- bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

27 Counihan Road, Seventeen Mile Rocks, Brisbane, QLD 4073 Australia

Tel.: +61 7 3376 0008 Fax: +61 7 3376 3751 www.redflow.com

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 05:30:01 UTC
