RedFlow : Entitlement Offer - Shortfall Notification

29 July 2020

Redflow raises $4.899 million from Entitlement Offer

Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX) advises that its recent Entitlement Offer closed at 5:00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 24 July 2020, raising a total of $4,899,000.90. The Company received acceptances for 195,960,036 new fully paid ordinary shares, being approximately 21.39% of the total entitlements available for subscription.

As the amount raised is less than the $6.25 million that Redflow aimed to raise, Redflow will consider its options and has requested a trading halt from ASX pending a further announcement in relation to the Company's go forward plans.

Redflow Limited, a publicly listed Australian company (ASX:RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc- bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

