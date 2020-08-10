Log in
REDFLOW LIMITED

(RFX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/10
0.025 AUD   -7.41%
08/10REDFLOW : Cleansing Notice
PU
08/10REDFLOW : Shortfall Placement
PU
08/10REDFLOW : Proposed issue of Securities - RFX
PU
RedFlow : Proposed issue of Securities - RFX

08/10/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

REDFLOW LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 11, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

RFX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

16,600,000

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday August 11, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

REDFLOW LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

130227271

1.3

ASX issuer code

RFX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday August 11, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

RFX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

16,600,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.02500

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday August 11, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Shortfall placement to raise funds for the purposes set out in the Company's announcement dated 11 August 2020

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

No

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 03:43:19 UTC
