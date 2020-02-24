RedFlow : RFX H1 FY20 Investor Briefing Announcement

Log in
02/24/2020 | 11:44pm EST

ASX Announcement

25 February 2020

INVESTOR BRIEFING

Following the release of Redflow Limited's (ASX: RFX) 1H20 results on Thursday, 27 February 2020, the company will be hosting a briefing for investors and analysts at 11.00am AEDT that morning.

Participant Main Conference Details:

To pre-register for the briefing and avoid a queue while calling, please register at the following link: https://s1.c-conf.com/DiamondPass/10004417-invite.html

If you are unable to pre-register, at the time of the call please dial one of the numbers below and provide the conference ID: 10004417 to the operator.

Australia Toll Free:

1800 558 698

Australia Local:

+61 2 9007 3187

For further information contact:

Corporate

Investors

Media

Tim Harris

Ronn Bechler

John Harris

07 3376 0008

03 9591 8901

08 8431 4000

tim.harris@redflow.com

ronn.bechler@marketeye.com.au

john@impress.com.au

About Redflow

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc-bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

-- end --

Page 1

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 04:43:07 UTC
