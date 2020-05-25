Redflow : Presentation at MarketEye's Virtual Conference 0 05/25/2020 | 09:28pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Redflow Market Eye Virtual Conference 26th May 2020 Company Overview Headquartered Company owned manufacturing In Brisbane, Australia facility in Thailand Redflow designs and manufactures zinc-bromine flow batteries Major Target Markets Key Geographies Telco Southern Africa Commercial, Industrial & Utility Australia Remote Area Power Systems New Zealand High end Residential China and Selected Asia ~90 current deployments across multiple countries* Redflow is redefining energy storage in our target markets * Deployments with Redflow batteries operational as of 25th May 2020 or in the last 90 days 2 Investment Thesis Market leading flow battery energy storage provider with deep technical competence Independent testing shows no changes in the capacity or performance over sustained cycling* Growing diversified blue chip client base with addressable spend in growing 4m+ mobile tower market and other industries $120m invested over 15 years in proprietary technology and commercialisation 40% growth in deployments over the last 12 months Move to Thailand manufacturing facility has reduced manufacturing costs by 40% (current Gen2.5 battery) Strategic growth opportunities in adjacent applications and markets including China Strategies in place targeting a further 30% reduction in manufacturing cost (Gen 3 battery), with further cost reduction opportunities depending on scale Independent Australian government funded testing show sustained performance after 600 cycles. See batterycentre.com.au 3 The Opportunity for Redflow The world is transitioning to a lower carbon energy system

Storage sits at the core delivering reliable, affordable, low-carbon electricity

low-carbon electricity Flow batteries have a specific role in the energy storage ecosystem "Flow batteries are potentially going to be a big contributor in stationary energy storage, like the grid-level stationary energy storage" Australia Chief Scientist Dr Alan Finkell1 Flow batteries suited for 10kWh applications up to multi MWh

Comfortable with discharge times of up to 15 hours (at rated energy)

Chosen for versatility, adaptability and robustness Stationary Storage Market by Type (Illustrative) Power GW Pumped Hydro Compressed Air Flow Lithium Lead kW 0-2 h 2-6 h 6-12 h > 12 h Discharge durationDischargeat rateddurationPowerat rated Power Market for redox flow batteries forecast to be worth US$4.5 billion by 20282 1 Australian Financial Review, Finkel backs unheralded Aussie battery tech companies to go global, 31 June 2019 2 IDTechEx, Redox Flow Batteries 2018-2028: Markets, Trends, Applications, August 2018 Patent protected technology with unique features Gen2.5 (Current) Gen3.0 (Target Customer trials Dec2020) Competitive position is protected through 10+ years investment in an IP portfolio across multiple countries plus trade secret knowledge Flow chemistry is like a reversible electroplating process Unlike conventional batteries, it is happy to run flat and repeatedly use 100% of its energy capacity Excellent tolerance for high ambient temperatures without external cooling Compact Flow battery; this modular design enables scalability 10kWh → multi-MWh Smart battery including Battery Management System (BMS) with remote monitoring and diagnostics plus self-protection features Strong environmental credentials recyclable HDPE plastic and re-usable electrolyte A number of theft mitigation features, incl. software and hardware innovations 10 years or 36.5 MWh throughput warranty Not susceptible to thermal runaway Redflow Zinc Bromine Target Applications and Advantages 1 Minimise Diesel Use Generator only used to recharge batteries and/or as a backup solution Maximise Renewable Ability to go to empty and discharge to 0V repeatedly without damage Ability to turn the battery off OFF without damage, and no float current required Ability to utilise 100% of the capacity of the battery and won't kill battery by over- discharging Ability to "park" a system and use it as requiredP (e.g. like a back-up generator) 2 Consumption Store excess energy generated through renewables to be deployed when needed Mitigate peak demand 3 costs Battery discharge targets the load peak to avoid extra charges related to peak demand No material electrochemical degradation up to 50C battery operating temperature Not susceptible to thermal runaway Straight forward to recondition, repaid and recycle Potential operational cost savings, especially in warm climates - no air conditioning required Low risk of causing fire, and avoid fire suppression costs Strong environmental credentials and minimal end-of-life impact 6 Decreasing life-time cost proposition Current Next 12m Future* Higher energy density Excellent temperature (volume or weight) than Vanadium or Lead-acid** tolerance means lower air-conditioning Opex 1 in warm climates Remote monitoring facilitates reduction 2 in operations & 3 maintenance costs Opportunity to offer late- 4 life refurbishment & re- Long cycle-life and 5 conditioning to extend operational life 100% useable 6 energy has cost benefits Non-flammable 7 electrolyte means 8 lower fire suppression costs Finalise development of Recovery and recycling Gen3 battery and pursue significant of chemical components opportunities for further at end of life (EOL), cost reductions provides opportunity for depending on scale lower EOL costs compared to Lithium*** Target future • Increase in core battery capacity currently undergoing testing (customer $/kWh benefits) customer benefits in • Additional software based functionality to increase application specific performance development Timing will be dependent on customer demand for service

See CSIRO Report Electrical Energy Storage: Technology Overview and Applications, July 2015

Referenced from Renew Economy, ' Battery recycling could generate billion-dollar industry for Australia, push down prices.' Markets and Outlook 8 Major target markets Our sweet spots include… Energy-focussed Frequent Warm climates that rapidly applications cycling degrade other batteries Present Focus Telco >4m mobile towers globally

Power costs a major factor

Load shedding / weak grids increase demand for long duration batteries

Increase in infrastructure sharing and tower companies

Battery theft plus commercial and environmental concerns over diesel use Provide technical and commercial value proposition across off-grid,weak-grid and back-up power supply applications Remote Area Power Systems (RAPS) Battery Energy Storage System crucial to RAPS with renewable energy sources and can improve efficiency of fossil fuel generation.

Needs high temperature tolerance, and frequent deep cycling. Minimal capacity decline, like ZBM, highly desirable to maintain optimum operation over life. Redflow solution is well suited to these and our ten year warranty offers an attractive commercial proposition Commercial, Industrial & Utility Multiple industries where stable and cost efficient power is critical

Key issues include intermittent power, high peak demand tariffs and maximising renewable use

Address solar curtailment

Sub-station support as demands on grid increase. Reduce energy costs by replacing / supplementing grid power and avoiding demand tariffs through storing off peak energy 9 Near term target market - Telco sector 4 million telco base stations globally with 4.6% CAGR growth 2019-20241 120,000 new base stations are deployed yearly - mostly in countries with poor grid infrastructure2 1 million + off-grid and bad-grid towers by 2020 with over 90% using diesel as main power source2 Major growth in markets and geographies with no or weak grid environments plus resiliency programs in developed markets such as Australia

Growth expected in areas of poor or limited grid connection and concentrated in Africa & Asia 2 Government sponsored initiatives to improve telco resiliency/back up 3

Base stations energy use are a major cost component for Telcos

160,000 4 base stations in Africa. Existing engagements cover ~37k towers 21,000 4 base stations in ANZ & Pacific. Existing engagements cover ~16k towers 407,000 4 in Asia (excl China, India & Japan). Existing engagements cover ~18k towers Expected increase in power consumption due to 5G. Widespread upgrades of mobile base station power systems is anticipated

Growth of tower companies and infrastructure services

Focus on efficient energy management and emergence of energy as a service models

Renewable Energy Commitments

Global telco operators have clear and ambitious renewable energy goals e.g. replace use of diesel 5 Government driven and funded initiatives to reduce blackspots in key countries. Government programmes to fund, subsidise or mandate build out of towers in rural or remote locations

1. Mordor Intelligence, Telecom Towers Market, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024) 2. GSMA Report, Green Power for Mobile, December 2014 3. For example, Australian government AUD$37m Telecommunications Emergency Resilience Package to improve the resilience of communications networks, 2020 4. TowerXchange 2019 Market Reports (Africa and Asia) 10 5. Vodafone Group Sustainability Report, 2019 Case Studies and Commercial Strategy 11 Case Studies - Australian Deployments Optus Knox Children and Family Centres Deployed in April 2019. Commissioned May 2019.

Consisting of 6 ZBM2 batteries and diesel generator (previously running 24 hours per day)

Deployed in environmentally sensitive high temperature Daintree rainforest deployment in Queensland, Australia

Redflow selected due to sustained energy storage capacity, tolerance of warm temperatures, remote management capability and environmentally-friendly design Total energy throughput since commissioning: 7.4MWh (70% diesel runtime reduction)* Deployed and Commissioned in May 2019

36 ZBM2 batteries across two centres combined with 180 kw PV solar panels storing up to 360 kWh of energy

Children and Family Centre Bayswater Winner - Architectural Design/Green Architecture category in the 2019 International Architectural MasterPrize Awards "It is Australia's first civic-wellness centre with a 100+ year design life, setting a new benchmark for council and government bodies nationally" Total battery energy throughput since commissioning: 75.2MWh* * Internal Redflow estimate of total energy output since commissioning to 2nd May 2020. Based on data received from Redflow Battery Management System 12 Case Studies - International Deployments Moropa & Mobax - Vodacom Mobile Towers Vodafone New Zealand Redflow batteries deployed at Moropa's rural base stations on Vodacom network since 2019 for standby power. New deployments ongoing.

Mobax commenced deployment of 68 batteries on approx 30 Vodacom-owned towers in Dec 2019. Deployment ongoing but delayed due to COVID-19

Vodacom-owned towers in Dec 2019. Deployment ongoing but delayed due to COVID-19 Two sites with Redflow batteries have been targeted by thieves in last 3 month. Attempted theft of the Redflow units was abandoned in both cases.

Redflow selected due to anti-theft, modular sizing and long duration discharge. Moropa remote site back up power - 695 kWh of energy used during site power outages since installation (approx. 70 outages since May 2018) Installed April 2016. Batteries commissioned June 2016

Vodafone telecommunications off grid tower in remote area of New Zealand

System uses wind, solar and Redflow batteries as primary energy sources for the tower. Diesel generator only for minimal backup power during low radiation days. Since installation in 2016, the Redflow batteries have supplied more than 60 MWh (megawatt-hours) of energy * Internal Redflow estimate of total energy output since commissioning to 2nd May 2020. Based on data received from Redflow Battery Management System 13 Our Commercial Strategy We are currently engaged with global telco and tower operators which represent over 70,000 towers under management at various stages of the sales cycle. We estimate that 25-30% of this total is addressable by a Redflow based solution.

25-30% of this total is addressable by a Redflow based solution. Based on current telco and other engagements, Redflow assesses our immediate addressable market to be 5,000+ batteries in the next 3-4 years. This does not include demand from new customers in this period.

Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Redflow Limited ("Redflow"). It contains general information about Redflow as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in Redflow may require in order to determine whether to deal in shares. The information in this presentation is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete. This presentation does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). Readers or recipients of this presentation should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in Redflow, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional legal and taxation advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.

Attachments
Original document

Permalink

Disclaimer
RedFlow Limited published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 01:27:05 UTC

