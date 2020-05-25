Redflow : Presentation at MarketEye's Virtual Conference

GSMA Report, Green Power for Mobile, December 2014
3.
For example, Australian government AUD$37m Telecommunications Emergency Resilience Package to improve the resilience of communications networks, 2020
4.
TowerXchange 2019 Market Reports (Africa and Asia)
10
5.
Vodafone Group Sustainability Report, 2019
Case Studies and Commercial Strategy
11
Case Studies - Australian Deployments
Optus
Knox Children and Family Centres
Deployed in April 2019. Commissioned May 2019.
Consisting of 6 ZBM2 batteries and diesel generator (previously running 24 hours per day)
Deployed in environmentally sensitive high temperature Daintree rainforest deployment in Queensland, Australia
Redflow selected due to sustained energy storage capacity, tolerance of warm temperatures, remote management capability and environmentally-friendly design
Total energy throughput since commissioning:
7.4MWh (70% diesel runtime reduction)*
Deployed and Commissioned in May 2019
36 ZBM2 batteries across two centres combined with 180 kw PV solar panels storing up to 360 kWh of energy
Children and Family Centre Bayswater Winner - Architectural Design/Green Architecture category in the 2019 International Architectural MasterPrize Awards"It is Australia's firstcivic-wellnesscentre with a 100+ year design life, setting a new benchmark for council and government bodies nationally"
Total battery energy throughput since commissioning:
75.2MWh*
* Internal Redflow estimate of total energy output since commissioning to 2nd May 2020. Based on data received from Redflow Battery Management System
12
Case Studies - International Deployments
Moropa & Mobax - Vodacom Mobile Towers
Vodafone New Zealand
Redflow batteries deployed at Moropa's rural base stations on Vodacom network since 2019 for standby power. New deployments ongoing.
Mobax commenced deployment of 68 batteries on approx 30 Vodacom-owned towers in Dec 2019. Deployment ongoing but delayed due to COVID-19
Two sites with Redflow batteries have been targeted by thieves in last 3 month. Attempted theft of the Redflow units was abandoned in both cases.
Redflow selected due to anti-theft, modular sizing and long duration discharge.
Moropa remote site back up power - 695 kWh of energy used
during site power outages since installation (approx. 70
outages since May 2018)
Installed April 2016. Batteries commissioned June 2016
Vodafone telecommunications off grid tower in remote area of New Zealand
System uses wind, solar and Redflow batteries as primary energy sources for the tower. Diesel generator only for minimal backup power during low radiation days.
Since installation in 2016, the Redflow batteries have supplied
more than 60 MWh (megawatt-hours) of energy
* Internal Redflow estimate of total energy output since commissioning to 2nd May 2020. Based on data received from Redflow Battery Management System
13
Our Commercial Strategy
We are currently engaged with global telco and tower operators which represent over 70,000 towers under management at various stages of the sales cycle. We estimate that 25-30% of this total is addressable by a Redflow based solution.
Based on current telco and other engagements, Redflow assesses our immediate addressable market to be 5,000+ batteries in the next 3-4 years. This does not include demand from new customers in this period.
Sales and timing dependent on COVID-19 recovery and ability to serve key markets.
SCALE AND EXPAND
INTO ADJACENT
MARKETS
RAPID SCALE UP IN
TARGET MARKETS
STAGED RECOVERY
AND COMMISSION
GEN3
Next 12m
12 - 24m
3+ years
14
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Redflow Limited ("Redflow"). It contains general information about Redflow as at the date of this presentation. The information in this presentation should not be considered to be comprehensive or to comprise all of the material which a shareholder or potential investor in Redflow may require in order to determine whether to deal in shares. The information in this presentation is of a general nature only and does not purport to be complete.
This presentation does not take into account the financial situation, investment objectives, tax situation or particular needs of any person and nothing contained in this presentation constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice, nor does it contain all the information which would be required in a disclosure document or prospectus prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Readers or recipients of this presentation should, before making any decisions in relation to their investment or potential investment in Redflow, consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives and financial situation and seek their own professional legal and taxation advice appropriate to their particular circumstances.
This presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to acquire, purchase, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, or issue, any shares. Further, this presentation does not constitute investment
advice, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision.
Certain statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", "may", "assume" and words of similar import. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are based on assumptions and contingencies which are subject to change without notice, as are statements about market and industry trends, which are based on interpretations of current market conditions.
Forward-looking statements, including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates, are provided in this presentation as a general guide only and should not be relied on as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and, by their nature, are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performances and achievements to differ materially from any expected future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or
implied) is given or made by Redflow that the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are accurate, complete, reliable or adequate or that they will be achieved or prove to be correct.
Subject to any continuing obligation under applicable law or relevant listing rules of the ASX, Redflow disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation to reflect any change in expectations in relation to any forward-looking statements or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Nothing in this presentation shall under any circumstances create an implication that there has been no change in the affairs of Redflow since the date of the presentation.
Except for any statutory liability which cannot be excluded, Redflow and its respective officers, employees and advisers expressly disclaim all liability (including negligence) for any direct or indirect loss or damage which may be suffered by any person in relation to, and take no responsibility for, any information in this presentation or any error or omission therefrom, and make no representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the currency, accuracy, reliability or completeness of this presentation.
By attending an investor presentation or briefing, or by accepting, accessing or reviewing this presentation, you acknowledge and agree to the terms set out in this disclaimer.