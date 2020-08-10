Redflow : Shortfall Placement

Redflow Limited ACN 130 227 271

11 August 2020

Redflow secures additional funds under its Entitlement Offer Shortfall

Redflow Limited (ASX: RFX) is pleased to announce that it has raised an additional $415,000 through the placement of 16,600,000 new ordinary shares to existing and new sophisticated investors. The shares comprise part of the shortfall under the Company's recently completed Entitlement Offer (Shortfall Placement).

Redflow has now received over $5.3 million via its Entitlement Offer and Shortfall Placement, and is receptive to placing additional shares under its 90-day shortfall window to move closer to its original aim of raising $6.25 million under the Entitlement Offer.

The funds raised under the Entitlement Offer and just issued under the Shortfall Placement, combined with cash at bank and an expected R&D tax rebate for FY2020, provide sufficient funding to meaningfully pursue the Company's strategy, with a primary focus on the accelerated development of its new Gen3 battery, while also progressing sales and business development to support key markets and key applications where Redflow's energy storage batteries have achieved significant traction to date.

A cleansing statement and Appendix 2A follow.

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Managing Director.

About Redflow

Redflow Limited, a publicly-listed Australian company (ASX: RFX), produces small 10kWh zinc- bromine flow batteries that tolerate daily hard work in harsh conditions. Marketed as ZCelland ZBM2, Redflow batteries are designed for high cycle-rate, long time-base stationary energy storage applications in the residential, commercial & industrial and telecommunications sectors, and are scalable from a single battery installation through to grid-scale deployments. Redflow batteries are sold, installed and maintained by an international network of energy system integrators. Redflow's smart, self-protecting batteries offer unique advantages including secure remote management, 100 per cent daily depth of discharge, tolerance of high ambient temperatures, a simple recycling path, no propensity for thermal runaway and sustained energy delivery throughout their operating life.

