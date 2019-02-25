RedFlow : Appendix 4D & 1H19 Financial Report

Log in
02/25/2019 | 09:28pm EST

Redflow Limited

ABN 49 130 227 271

Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Contents

Appendix 4D

3

Directors report

4

Auditors independence declaration

6

Interim financial report

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

7

Consolidated balance sheet

8

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

Consolidated statement of cash flows

10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

11

Directors declaration

19

Independent auditor's review report to the members

20

2 | Page

Appendix 4D

Name of Entity :

Redflow Limited

ABN :

49 130 227 271

Reporting Period :

Half-year Ended 31 December 2018

Previous Corresponding Period :

Half-year Ended 31 December 2017

Results for announcement to the market

Results

%

$

Revenue from ordinary activities Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

down

58.1%

to

502,750

up

27.0%

to

(4,912,239)

Net loss for the half-year attributable to members

up

27.5%

to

(4,930,601)Dividends

-

-

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the reporting period.

Brief explanation of the figures reported above

Please refer to the review of operations on page.

Net tangible assets per security

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

Net tangible assets per security

$0.021

$0.021

Other information

Additional information supporting the Appendix 4D disclosure requirements can be found in the Directors' Report and the consolidated financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. The information should be read in conjunction with Redflow Limited's 2018 Annual Report and the attached Interim Financial Report. This report is based on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 which have been reviewed by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Audit report or review with modified opinion, emphasis of matter or other matter paragraph.

The Group's independent review report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 contains an emphasis of matter paragraph drawing members attention to the contents of Note 2(a) of the accompanying financial statements which deals with the Group's going concern assumptions and the basis upon which those financial statements have been prepared. A copy of the independent review report is included with the accompanying financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

.

Your Directors submit their report on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the Group) consisting of Redflow Limited (the Company) and the entities it controlled for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of Redflow Limited during the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Directors

Position

Date of Appointment

Date of Resignation

Brett Johnson

Chairman (Non-Executive)

27 September 2017

Timothy Harris

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

2 July 2018

Richard Aird *

Chief Operating Officer (COO)

5 March 2012

19 October 2018

Simon Hackett

Director (Non-executive)

21 November 2014

26 November 2018

David Knox

Director (Non-executive)

2 March 2017

Jenny Macdonald

Director (Non-executive)

22 December 2017

John Lindsay

Director (Non-executive)

11 September 2018

David Brant

Director (Non-executive)

19 October 2018

* On 19 October 2018 Richard Aird resigned from the board and continues as Chief Operating Officer.

Principle Activities

The principle activities of the Group consist of the development, manufacture and sale of its zinc-bromine flowing electrolyte battery module (ZBM).

Review of operations

In 2017 the Board and Management undertook a detailed strategic review of the Group. That review identified the need to prioritise investment to:

  • ensure a consistent high-quality product can be manufactured in commercial quantities in our factory in Thailand;

  • re-establish Redflow's sales and marketing, training and after sales support structure;

  • establish the executive team capable of implementing the strategic plan; and

  • focus research and development (R&D) resources on the next generation ZBM batteries and cost-downs.

.

In the half year ended 31 December 2018 the Group has and continues to execute on these strategic priorities to ensure future growth. Milestones achieved during the half year period include:

  • the Thailand factory produced 150 batteries in December, demonstrating our ability to produce quality product at higher volumes;

  • a number of initial sales orders with strategic customers were announced across target customers and markets in Thailand, Australia and South Africa;

  • continued investment in developing our Executive team to lead Redflow through the next growth phase, with the commencement of Trudy Walsh as CFO, Ben Shepherd as CCO and most recently Tim MacTaggart as Chief Deployment Officer; and

  • a continuation of the R&D spend to further improve battery performance, reduce production costs and extend Intellectual Property leadership.

As with the relaunch of any major commercial product, it takes some time to gain traction but we are very pleased with progress to date.

The loss of the Group after income tax on a consolidated basis for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 was $4,912,239 (2017: $3,868,395).

The results were driven primarily by:

  • the time to ramp up sales as the result of the transfer of manufacturing to Thailand and having batteries for delivery;

  • initial orders by customers over the period which have not yet been delivered due to customer readiness;

  • ramp up of production and material costs for our Thailand battery manufacturing to achieve 150 batteries manufactured in December 2018, and associated costs incurred during the ramp up process;

  • the investment in key personnel to drive the next stage of business growth; and

  • continued investment in R&D to ensure market leadership.

The Group's independent auditor's report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, contains an emphasis of matter paragraph drawing members attention to the contents of Note 2(a) of the accompanying financial statements which deals with the Group's going concern assumptions and the basis upon which those financial statements have been prepared. A copy of the independent audit report is included with the accompanying financial statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Other developments

As we continue to execute on Redflow's long term growth strategy, we are developing our sales pipeline, ramping up production and executing on our projects to reduce the cost of our batteries. This will see the business continue to be cash-flow negative for some time. While we forecast that with continued prudent cost management and increase in sales, our cash burn will reduce, the business will need additional working capital this year. As noted in the 2018 AGM Chairman's address, Management and the Board have been evaluating potential sources of working capital to support Redflow's long term growth strategy.

Auditors independence declaration

A copy of the Auditors independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 6.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

Brett Johnson

Non-Executive Chairman Brisbane

26 February 2019.

Disclaimer

RedFlow Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 02:27:07 UTC
